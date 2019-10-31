From Staff Reports
The Panola College Fillies will take a six-game winning streak into today’s Region XIV Conference volleyball tournament opener against Blinn.
The Fillies, the No. 3 seed, are 25-7 overall and will face a No. 6 Blinn team that heads into the tournament with a 29-6 record.
The teams will tip things off at 3 p.m. in the fourth match of the day at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.
Top-seeded Navarro (24-0) will face No. 8 Coastal Bend (12-16) at 9 a.m., followed by No. 4 Laredo (26-9) vs. No. 5 Lee (18-11) at 11 a.m. and No. 2 Trinity Valley (23-4) vs. No. 7 host team Tyler (14-14).
The tournament is a double-elimination tournament, with national bids going to the overall winner and the consolation bracket winner.
A win in the 3 p.m. contest today would send Panola into the winner’s bracket for a 7 p.m. match tonight against either Trinity Valley or Tyler.
Panola closed the regular season with six consecutive wins, including three victories against teams in this weekend’s tournament — Tyler, Laredo and Coastal Bend.
Blinn has dropped two in a row heading into today’s contest.
Panola defeated Blinn in straight sets back on Oct. 5 in Brenham.