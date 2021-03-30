Eight teams, including the Panola College Fillies, open play today at the Region XIV Conference Volleyball Tournament with hopes of being one of two squads to punch their ticket to the national tournament.
Panola (7-3) opens with an 11 a.m. contest against Trinity Valley (8-14) at Trinity Valley Community College’s Cardinal Gymnasium.
Other games have Blinn (21-1) vs. Victoria (4-17) at 9 a.m., Navarro (17-4) vs. Wharton(2-11) at 1 p.m. and Tyler (8-4) vs. Coastal Bend (6-12) at 3 p.m.
A win would send Panola to the 5 p.m. game later today, while a loss would drop the Fillies into the loser’s bracket for a 9 a.m. game on Friday.
The championship game is scheduled at 5 p.m. Friday. The runner-up bracket title game is scheduled at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Panola opened the season with seven straight wins, but has lost three in a row heading into the tournament. The Fillies’ last win came against TVCC, a 3-2 decision back on March 15.
Trinity Valley has won three of four since that loss to Panola.
Panola is coached by former Pine Tree High School standout Nicole McCray, who coached the Fillies from 2008-2012 and led the Fillies to the program’s first NJCAA National Tournament appearance in 2009. She was 107-50 in five seasons at Panola, spent six seasons at White Oak High School — compiling a 183-61 record — and then returned to Panola.
The Panola roster includes East Texas plyers Kristen Stewart and Chesney Baker of Carthage, Payton Jones of Beckville and Cassidy Cole of Hallsville.
Tickets for the tournament will be available at the door. Individual game tickets are $5. Tournament passes are $20.
Programs will be $5 and t-shirts will be $15.
All tournament games will be streamed by the Cardinal Sports Network on the college’s YouTube channel — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4WWTkUKwkkI.