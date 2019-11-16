Nicole Thorn has high expectations for herself and for the girls she leads as head volleyball coach at Panola College. Success just seems to follow the 1998 Pine Tree graduate at every stop she makes.
After spending the last six years coaching high school at White Oak, Thorn returned to Panola this fall where she was previously head coach from 2008 to 2012.
In those five years, Thorn led the Fillies to their first-ever NJCAA National Tournament appearance in 2009 and finished with an overall record of 107-50.
The standard had been set and the bar raised as Thorn’s sister, Amber McCray, took the controls and led the Fillies to back-to-back national appearances in 2016 and 2017.
Thorn’s second tour of duty has been quite the success as Panola punched its ticket for a fourth trip to nationals in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The Fillies, 29-8, face Polk State College in opening round play Thursday at 3 p.m.
”It’s been truly a blessing to be back at Panola and for us to qualify for the national tournament. We’re just trying to keep the standards high,” Thorn said. “I couldn’t be more proud of my team stepping up like they did at the regional tournament. It’s been an amazing journey so far.”
The Fillies secured the school’s fourth trip to the big show by working their way through the consolation bracket of the Region XIV Tournament last week at Tyler Junior College.
After disposing of Blinn in straight sets, Panola dropped a five-setter to host TJC in the second match. This put Panola in a win-or-go-home situation. The Fillies responded by downing Laredo College in four and sweeping Lee in straight sets.
The rematch with TJC went to Panola in four sets, 25-20, 22-25, 25-20 and 29-27. Outside hitter Nyah Walker forged the way for the Fillies with 24 kills and a ridiculous .588 hitting percentage. MiKayla Ware was right behind with 23 kill shots and a .367 swing average.
”It was a lot more nerve-wracking taking over (the program) a second time,” Thorn admitted about her return to Carthage.
”What we’ve accomplished this year is a direct tribute to the success Coach McCray and Coach (Jane) Hays had. For this to be the third time in four years to go back to the national tournament, it is truly a blessing and we just give God all the glory.”
It’s been a exercise in domination for the Fillies. In 24 of their 29 match wins, they’ve rolled to straight set sweeps. That included a streak of 36 consecutive sets won during a 14-match winning streak.
Ware, a sophomore from San Antonio, averages 3.94 kills per set and leads the Fillies with 488. Freshman Mylena Testoni, from Brazil, is second to Ware with 292 kills and Walker, a freshman from Bryan, has tallied 291.
Sophomore transfer setter Maria Idjilov is sure to feed the ball to the right hitters. Idjilov, originally from the Republic of Moldova, has handed out a team-best 1,301 assists thus far.
Rounding out the roster are a quartet of East Texas players — Beckville’s Riley Seegers and Payton Jones, Tatum’s Ashton Brown and Tyler Lee’s April Brown — along with Hannah Floyd, Erin Perez, Anna Caroline Silva Melo, Nina Hauff, McKenzie Dimery and Maria Santos.
The eight and a half hour, 569-mile pilgrimage down I-35 North from Carthage to Hutchinson is a trip that has long been penciled in as a save the date for Thorn and her young ladies.
”This is something we absolutely felt we could accomplish. We had a map of the trip from Hutchinson to Carthage in the front of our notebooks. We put the dates on our schedule from day one,” Thorn said. “This is an expectation we knew was achievable as long as everybody focused on each other and not themselves. Our sophomore class has done a great job keeping everybody together.”
It’s really not all that surprising considering the high standards Thorn sets on a daily basis.