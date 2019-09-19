From Staff Reports
CARTHAGE — Mikayla Ware hammered home 19 kills, Nyah Walker added seven and the Panola Fillies moved to 10-3 on the year with a 25-9, 25-13, 25-12 sweep of Brookhaven on Wednesday at Arthur Johnson Gymnasium.
Mylena Testoni added five kills, Maria Idjilov 29 assists, Hannah Floyd and Idjilov 11 digs apiece and Riley Seegers and Walker four block assists apiece for the Panola Fillies.
Panola travels to Poplarville, Mississippi to face Pearl River at 6 p.m. today and 1 p.m. on Saturday.