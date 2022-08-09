LATE MONDAY
P. TREE 3, GRACE 0: TYLER - Jalen Scroggins hammered home 16 kills to go along with four aces and three digs, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates opened the season with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-21 win over Grace Community.
Charlie Wedding chipped in with 14 digs for Pine Tree. Fyndi Henry added two aces and 10 digs, Carmen Chatman 11 assists, 11 digs, six kills and two blocks, Natalie Buckner five kills and three digs and Laney Schroeder 13 assists, 10 digs and two kills.
BECKVILLE 3, SABINE 0: LIBERTY CITY - Sophie Elliott handed out 41assists, Avery Morris ripped 21 kills and the Beckville Ladycats opened the season with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-15 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
Elliot added two kills, Amber Harris five kills, M.J. Miles eight kills and two blocks and Maddie McAfee nine kills and two aces.
Cale Brown finished with 14 kills in the loss for Sabine. Ella Roberts finished with six kills and five digs, Peyton Childress four aces and Riley Lux 23 assists.
TROUP 3, OVERTON 1: TROUP - Tara Wells recorded her 1,000th career assists - finishing with 20 on the night - and the Troup Lady Tigers rallied for a 29-31, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16 win against the Overton Lady Mustangs.
Bailey Blanton had 11 kills, Chloie Haugeberg 10 and Qhenja Jordan six for Troup. Jordan added 14 assists, Blanton 11 digs, Wells eight digs, Karsyn Williamson and Jordan six digs apiece, Ashja Franklin and Haugeberg four digs apiece and Payton Wells two digs.
Kayla Nobles and Avery Smith both finished with 10 kills in the loss for Overton. Nobles added four blocks and eight digs, Smith 26 digs and two aces, Ne'kila Weir 23 assists and eight digs and Alex Brown 26 digs, six kills and two assists.