From Staff Reports
The Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 25-8, 25-17, 25-21 sweep of Nacogdoches on Tuesday at The Pirate Center.
Malaeka Wilson and McKenzie Kirk led the way at the net with six kills apiece for the Lady Pirates. Aniya Gibson added twl oklls, with Wilson, Gibson adn Kirk all adding a blocked shot apiece.
Renee Garrett had 10 assists, Ryauna Garrett six and Hannah Barry two, and Barry led the defensive effort with 19 digs.
Tatum Cates, Wilson and Taitum Barry all added seven digs,
Renee Garrett five, Kirk three and Niya Williams and Sam Sommerfeld two apiece.
The Lady Pirates will host Hallsville on Friday.