CLASS 4A
TATUM 3, MINEOLA 0: WHITEHOUSE - Abby Sorenson handed out 40 assists, Macy Brown recorded a 12 kill, 11 dig double double and the Tatum Lady Eagles advanced to the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-9 area sweep of Mineola.
Sorenson added three kills and eight digs for Tatum, which improved to 24-4 on the season. Kerrigan Biggs had six kills and four digs, Kensi Greenwood six digs and five aces, Janiya Kindle three kills and two digs, Kayla Jones 11 kills and six digs, Kaylei Stroud nine kills and 10 digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 dig and Paisley Williams two digs.
CLASS 2A
BECKVILLE 3, N. HOPKINS 0: PITTSBURG - The No. 1 ranked Beckville Ladycats rolled into the regional quarterfinal round of the playoffs with a 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 area sweep of North Hopkins on Monday.
Allison Baker and Sophie Elliott combined for 37 assists to pace Beckville. Baker had 20 assists, four kills and two digs, and Elliott finished with 17 assists and two digs. Lindsey Baker chipped in with seven kills, Kinsley Ribers 12 kills, two aces, four digs, two blocks and two assists, Avery Morris two aces, six kills and five digs, Hannah Sharpless nine digs, M.J. Weatherford two kills, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Karissa McDowell four digs, Amber Harris five aces, six kills and seven digs and Macy Davis one kill.
Beckville (29-2) will take on either Hawkins or Boles in the regional quarterfinals.