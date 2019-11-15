CLASS 4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, SPLENDORA 2: BRYAN — The No. 4 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs advanced to the championship match of the Class 4A Region III tournament here Friday, rallying from two sets down to earn a 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 17-15 win over Splendora.
Kristen Steward handed out 50 assists for Carthage (40-4), which trailed 14-12 in the fifth-and-deciding set.
Chesney Baker had 35 digs and Addie Surratt 15 digs.
At the net, Cami Hicks led the way with 22 kills and three blocks. She had six kills in the fifth set. Sophomore Faith Kruebbe, injured in the third set, returned to finished with 16 kills and 15 digs. McKenna Zett had nine kills and 22 digs, Jada McLin seven kills and five digs and Makhai Lewis four kills and three blocks.
Carthage will meet Midlothian Heritage at 2 p.m. today with a berth in the UIL State Volleyball Tournament on the line.
CLASS 3A
■ GUNTER 3, TATUM 0: MIDLOTHIAN — Gunter advanced to the championship match on Friday with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Tatum at the Class 3A Region II Tournament.
Tatum ends the season with a 32-11 record.
Abby Sorenson handed out 24 assists and added three digs in the loss for Tatum. Essence Allen finished with 14 kills, 10 digs, five blocks and three assists. Ramaya Davis chipped in with four kills and four blocks, Kaleigh Stroud two kills and seven digs, Kayla Jones eight kills and seven blocks, Kerrigan Biggs two kills and two blocks, McKayla Martin one dig, Kristin Smith two kills, Summer Dancy-Vasquez eight digs and McKensi Greenwood two digs.
from staff reports