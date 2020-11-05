CLASS 3A
SABINE 3, TATUM 0: HALLSVILLE — Aubree McCann and Ryann Stuart hammered down 13 kills apiece, and the No. 3 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals swept into the Class 3A Region II regional semifinals with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-13 regional quarterfinal win over No. 9 Tatum.
McCann added nine digs and three blocks, and Stuart had two digs and a block for Sabine, which improved to 26-1 on the season with it’s 15th win in a row.
The Lady Cardinals will play No. 7 Gunter in the regional semifinals. Gunter defeated No. 4 Rains in five sets on Thursday.
Sierrah Richter set it all up with 31 assists for Sabine, adding five aces, two kills, 16 digs and two blocks. Cale Brown had two kills, two digs and four blocks, Maddie Furrh three kills and five digs, Caitlin Bates eight digs, Callie Sparks three digs and Ally Gresham 15 dis and two aces.
Tatum (24-5) was led by Abby Sorenson with 21 assists and two digs. Macy Brown added five kills, three digs and two aces, Kerrigan Biggs three kills, Kensi Greenwood nine digs, Kayla Jones 10 kills and two aces, Kaylei Stroud five kills and nine digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez eight digs and Paisley Williams two digs.