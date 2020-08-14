TATUM — Lady Eagles head coach Leven Barker carefully crafted the early-season schedule with one thing in mind: Test his team against what he called scrappy teams.
Pleasant Grove was one of them and, in a match that featured marathon points, the Lady Eagles proved they could be one too.
But on Tuesday, it was the Lady Hawks who had the upper hand, grabbing a 3-2 win (26-16, 21-25, 25-27, 25-16, 25-13) over Tatum in the second game of the season for both at Eagle Coliseum.
Both teams showed flashes of the potential they both have and the match was also filled with errors that accompany the second match of the year.
The fifth and deciding set was indicative of the match as a whole. Pleasant Grove (1-1) built a lead and Tatum, also 1-1 on the season, answered. The Lady Eagles, on a dump kill from Kaylei Stroud, who turned in an all-around night, grabbed its first lead at 13-12.
But two-straight errors and a block from PG’s Harleigh O’Neal, who turned in a dominant fifth set, gave the visiting Lady Hawks the match at 15-13.
In the first set, Stroud and Kayla Jones, both returners from the Lady Eagles’ regional tournament team a year ago, gave Tatum a quick 6-2 lead. But the Lady Hawks, backed by O’Neal and a stellar night from Katie Ferguson, rattled off seven unanswered points and kept the Lady Eagles on their heels for the 25-16 win.
Tatum regrouped in the second set on a charge from Macy Brown and pulled away from a 13-all tie, the fifth of the set, to take the 25-21 win and even things up. Stroud ended it with a kill right down the middle of the court.
The third set was error-filled both ways but also provided a dramatic ending. Led by a strong defensive night from Summer Dancy-Vasquez, the Lady Eagles tied things up a 17, 18, 22, 23 and 24 on a kill from Brown. She was at the line three points later and dumped a game-winning ace right over the net to put Tatum up, 2-1.
Ferguson paced the fourth for PG, who raced to a 12-6 lead. Tatum knotted things up on several unforced errors from the Lady Hawks, who, in turn, finished strong with stellar play at the net from O’Neal and Sarah Brown for the 25-16 win to force the fifth and decisive set.
Stroud finished with a team-high 16 kills, followed by 11 from Jones, who added two blocks. Stroud chipped in four aces.
Abby Sorenson finished with 40 assists and Dancy-Vasquez had 22 digs for Tatum.
Tatum’s early-season gauntlet continues Tuesday back at Eagle Coliseum as they play host to perennial power and Highway 149 foe Beckville along with Big Sandy in a tri-match.