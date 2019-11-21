HUTCHINSON, Kan. - Aixa Vigil finished with 13 kills, Milexa Cardona had 36 assists and Polk State rallied for a 23-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-14 win over the Panola Fillies in the opening round of the NJCAA National Volleyball Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena on Thursday.
Panola will return to action at noon today against Snow in an elimination match.
Manuela Ibarguen and Keren Souza had 11 kills apiece, and Vigil led with 20 digs for Polk State.
MiKayla Ware finished with 13 kills, Nyah Walker 10 and Mylena Testoni five in the loss for Panola. Hannah Floyd had 19 digs, Ware 16, Erin Perez 13, Maria Idjilov seven and Walker six, and Idjilov handed out 29 assists.