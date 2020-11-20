HALLSVILLE 3, WHITEHOUSE 1: HAWKINS — Ayden McDermott dominated at the net with 13 kills, Emma Rogers led the defense with 16 digs and Ashley Jones set it all up with 36 assists as the Hallsville Ladycats opened the Class 5A playoffs with a 25-22, 12-25, 25-14, 25-11 bi-district win over Whitehouse.
Jones added five kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces for the Ladycats, who improved to 12-6 with the win.
McDermott and Rogers had an ace apiece, Brooke Grissom nine kills and four digs, Mallory Pyle eight kills, two blocks and five digs, Cate Thomas seven kills, Olivia Simmons eight blocks and three kills and Macie Nelson five aces.
Hallsville moves on to face either Highland Park at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Athens. Whitehouse ends the season with a 10-10 record.
HUNTSVILLE 3, MARSHALL 1: NACOGDOCHES — Marshall’s volleyball team made the playoffs for the first time in 15 years, but the Lady Mavs were unable to continue their season after falling short to the Huntsville Lady Hornets in three sets, with scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-7.
Marshall’s season comes to an end with a final record of 8-12 while Huntsville advances with a record of 15-5.
Mia Dunaway and Mahogani Wilson led Marshall in kills with nine apiece. Jordan Terry was right behind them with eight kills and had one block.
Huntsville’s Kayla Cooper and Jalyn Elliott led the team in kills with 13 apiece. Cooper also had five blocks on the night. Madison Grekstas had four blocks and three kills.
FROM STAFF REPORTS