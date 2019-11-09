MOUNT PLEASANT — A veteran-laden Prairiland Lady Patriot squad exercised their considerable experience, rolling to an easy 25-18, 25-8, 25-16 straight set sweep of a still somewhat burgeoning White Oak Ladyneck bunch here Saturday afternoon at Willie Williams Gym in Class 3A Area action.
Prairiland, winners in 12 of its last 13 matches, pulled away in a very competitive opening set and rolled easily in the second and third. The Lady Patriots, who have six seniors of nine rostered players, improve to 35-7 overall and will play New Boston in regional quarterfinal action.
White Oak, which sports half a roster consisting of freshman and sophomores, finish the year 25-19 overall. The Ladynecks started 5-5 after their first 10 matches but closed strong, winning 11 of 14 in district and making a return trip to the playoffs after a year’s absence.
“From the first game we played with them, point for point til the very end. We showed ourselves what we were capable of doing. After it didn’t work out the way we’d hoped, it all kinda fell apart in the second and we just didn’t rebound,” said Ladyneck coach Carolee Musick.
“We needed to rebound in order to have a shot against a team as talented as Prairiland. That’s a part of the learning curve. I know I’m happy to be back and proud of the progress we have made this season. I think in spurts we showed the Ladyneck spirit lives within us.”
Natalie Reed finished with 10 assists and four digs for White Oak. Lexi Baker had four kills and five digs, Kaylee Wilkinson three kills, Stormy Riley five digs, Anna Iske two kills and three blocks, Emma Hill five digs, Alysa Hall five kills, three digs and three blocks and Payton Palmer two kills.
The Ladynecks appeared primed and ready from the start as sophomore Wilkinson slammed the first offering Prairiland’s Madison Clark and a quick 1-0 lead. Senior Riley promptly picked up points two and three on double-contact violations from the Lady Patriots.
Junior Hall dropped a kill shot on an assist from senior Reed as White Oak maintained an early 4-2 advantage. The initial set see-sawed back and forth with six ties and three lead changes.
Sophomore Baker broke serve with a slam at 9-8. Baker and Hall kept the pace with a pair of drops to forge ties at 10-all and 12-all.
A beautiful cross-net set from Reed to junior Palmer pulled White Oak within 17-18 and sent junior Macy Weeks to the service line.
Weeks knotted the score at 18-all with an ace. A net fault on the next serve turned things back over to Prairiland at 19-18.
That proved to all she wrote for opening set as Lady Patriot senior T.J. Folse served out at 6-0. She was aided by two kill shots from junior Reese Parris and a couple aces of her own.
White Oak grabbed a quick 3-0 lead in the second as Reed served out and Palmer got a free-ball slam. Prairiland responded with a 5-0 run and added streaks of 7-0, 8-0 and 5-0 to close in dominate fashion.
The Ladynecks showed grit in the third and a disappointing second set.
There were no less than five ties and a lead change before the Lady Patriots hooked it into overdrive.
There was no answer Prairiland senior Baylor Sessums, who put away 11 kills in the match.