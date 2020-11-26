From Staff Reports
Beckville, which went unbeaten in district play and advanced all the way to the regional finals, dominated voting for the District 20-2A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
The Ladycats’ Kinsley Rivers, a junior, earned Most Valuable Player honors. She was joined on the superlatives list by teammates Amber Harris (Defensive MVP), Allison Baker (MVP setter) and M.J. Weatherford (co-Newcomer of the Year). Cherry Downs, who captured her 300th career win during the season, was named Coach of the Year.
Gary’s Emma Adams (Offensive MVP) and Timpson’s Amiyah Soto (co-Newcomer of the Year) picked up the other league superlatives.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Beckville: Lindsey Baker, Sophie Elliott, Avery Morris, Hannah Sharpless; Gary: Gracie Johnson; Timpson: Harlie Ware, McKenzie Wynn; San Augustine: JaToryia Barnes, Chaztyn Suell, Kate Lawson; Garrison: Chloe Reneau.
SECOND TEAM
Beckville: Macy Davis, Kaylee Fletcher; Gary: Summer Stuart, Carlee Linebarger; Timpson: Da’Maya Collins, McKenna Wynn; San Augustine: Tyranequa Johnson, Lauryn Burrell; Garrison: Brynn Clark; Shelbyville: Neena Smith
HONORABLE MENTION
Beckville: Karissa McDowell; Timpson: Kallie Soloman, Celeste Bush, Emma Ramsey, Ty’Eshia Johnson; Gary: Erin Hughes, Riley O’Neal; Garrison: Ashlyn Smelley, Estefania Rivera; San Augustine: Ardriah Mosby, Dayreiona Isaac; Shelbyville: Cadience Thompson, Abby Shofner, Kara Jones.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Beckville: Allison Baker, Sophie Elliott, Kaylee Fletcher, Karissa McDowell, Avery Morris, Kinsley Rivers; San Augustine: Lauryn Burrell, JaToryia Barnes, JaMya Polk, Tyranequa Johnson, Chaztyn Suell, MeRyah Roland, Ardriah Mosby, Dayrieona Isaac; Shalbyville: Kara Jones, Kate Lawson, Abby Shofner, Neena Smith, Neera Smith, Cadience Thompson; Garrison: Chloe Reneau, Ashlyn Smelley, Alexis Huffman, Jenasia Pleasant