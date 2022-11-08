BECKVILLE 3, S. AUGUSTINE 0: TIMPSON - Defending Class 2A state champion Beckville locked up a spot in the Class 2A Region Tournament with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-17 sweep over San Augustine on Tuesday in regional quarterfinal action.
Beckville will compete in the regional tournament Friday at Longview's Lobo Coliseum.
Sophie Elliott had 18 assists and four kills for the Ladycats. Avery Morris finished with 16 kills, 19 digs and two aces, Amber Harris seven kills, two blocks, 15 digs, two aces and 13 assists, Maddie McAfee eight kills and five digs, Karissa McDowell 10 digs and Laney Jones nine digs.
Beckville will face Iola at 2 p.m. on Friday.