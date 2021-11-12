The No. 2 ranked Beckville Ladycats are one win away from a trip to the Final Four.
Sophie Elliott handed out 32 assists, Avery Morris and Kinsley Rivers combined for 31 kills and Beckville swept past Leon, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14 in a Class 2A Region III regional semifinal on Friday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum.
The win moves Beckville to 44-3 on the year and into Saturday’s regional championship match against Iola (41-7). Iola swept Boles in the other regional semifinal on Friday. The title match is set for 2 p.m. back at Lobo Coliseum.
Elliott added 12 digs, a kill and an ace on Friday. Morris finished with 17 kills, nine digs and four aces. Rivers had 14 kills, 13 digs, two blocks and an ace, Maddie McAfee a kill and a dig, M.J. Liles a kill, Aubrey Klingler one assist, Karissa McDowell nine digs and Amber Harris filled the stat sheet with six kills, nine digs, four assists, a block and two aces.
Class 3AIn Midlothian, Gunter knocked off No. 1 ranked White Oak in straight sets to earn a Region II semifinal win and advance to Saturday’s title match.
White Oak ends the season with a 38-3 record. Gunter moves to 35-7 and will play either Boyd or Atlanta for the championship at 1 p.m. Saturday back in Midlothian.
Lexi Baker had 13 receptions, 12 kills, six points, two aces and nine digs in the loss for White Oak. Addison Clinkscales finished with four kills, two blocks and two digs, Emma Hill 27 assists, three kills, five digs and four points, Anna Iske four kills and seven points, Kaylee Wilkinson 13 digs, 13 receptions and five points, Mallory McKinney five digs, nine receptions and eight points, Brazie Croft 12 digs, seven points and 12 receptions and Calee Carter three kills and two blocks.