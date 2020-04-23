Kelly Ridge admits she focused so much on her team and the teams in her district during her seven seasons at Grand Saline, she wasn’t all that familiar with New Diana and its success on the volleyball court.
But, the reputation was hard to miss.
Ridge, who averaged 20.2 wins per season at Grand Saline and took four of her seven teams to the playoffs, was recently named head volleyball coach at New Diana. She’ll also be the girl’s athletic coordinator at the school.
“I’ll be honest, once you get past Mineola I didn’t know a lot about East Texas,” said Ridge, who played golf in college and has coached swimming, golf and volleyball at the high school level. “In my mind, this is brand new, and I prefer it that way. It’s how it was at Grand Saline when I went there. I like to experience things first hand, talk to people, dig deep and figure things out.”
“I will say this, though. When I mentioned this job, everyone told me ‘Oh. They’re always good in volleyball.’ The reputation is here, so I have big shoes to fill.”
Ridge led Grand Saline to a 24-19 record in 2019. The team won 22 games in 2018, 24 in 2017 and 28 in 2015, reaching the second round of the playoffs each of the past three seasons and falling in the first round of the postseason in 2015.
She’ll inherit a New Diana volleyball program that suffered some growing pains and finished 14-24 a year ago with a roster that included one senior, three juniors, seven sophomores and two freshmen.
In the previous 11 years, however, New Diana won 30 or more games six times and piled up at least 25 wins in 10 of those seasons.
She said the adjustments between the coach and players will be a two-way street.
“I have a very distinct coaching style, I’m very outgoing and loud,” she said with a laugh. “I think it’s important that my assistants are just the opposite. Kids need both. I have two kids, and I have to coach my son entirely different than my daughter. I just plan to get to know the kids and then coach them the best way to get the most out of them.”
Ridge, originally from Fairfield, has coached for a total of 19 seasons. She attended the University of North Texas and Texas A&M-Commerce.