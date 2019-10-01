Bre Kelley and Becca Kelley brought a one-two punch and the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks continued their knockout tour of District 11-6A.
Behind the duo, Rockwall-Heath ran its district record to 5-0 with a straight-game sweep of Longview (25-12, 25-15, 25-7) on Tuesday night at Lobo Coliseum.
So far in 11-6A, which wraps its first run through the schedule on Friday, the first-place Lady Hawks have yet to drop a game.
With the loss, Longview, who came into Tuesday a half-game ahead of Mesquite Horn, drops to 2-3 in district action, setting up a crucial second half in what is shaping up to battle for the fourth and final playoff spot.
Behind Heath, Rockwall and Tyler Lee entered Tuesday at 3-1.
For the Lady Hawks, Bre and Becca Kelley combined for 14 kills and eight blocks, using their size at the net to fend off the Lady Lobo attack. Bre Kelley, a junior, had a match-high eight kills and five blocks.
Longview spread the scoring around with seven players recording a kill, led by Laci Lewis and Miah Colbert with three each. Angell Evans and Mallory Reeves added a pair of kills and Lewis and freshman Jakayla Morrow added two blocks for the Lady Lobos, who drop to 13-20 on the season.
Defensively for the Lady Lobos, Jailyn Rusk, Sarah Frederick and Lewis were standouts.
Longview played well in spurts and contested several long volleys but Heath got its points in runs, using a 9-0 run in the first game, a 6-0 burst in the second before jumping out to a 16-3 lead in the third.
Becca Kelley got going right out of the gate with two kills in a 4-0 run to start the first game. Longview evened things up with kills from Evans and Peja Mathis before a 9-0 run, highlighted by two aces from Ashley Putman, put Heath in control.
It was much of the same in the second when Becca Kelley, a freshman, hammered home five kills and two blocks.
The duo, along with Maddie Byrne, who had six kills overall, sparked a 5-0 run to start the third before Laurel Nills had four aces in a 7-0 run to keep Heath’s unbeaten district streak intact.
Longview closes out the first half of 11-6A on Friday at home against Rockwall. Heath, meanwhile, plays host to Tyler Lee.