DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 3, CHAPEL HILL 1: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Heather Craig and Analena Tavo combined for 24 kills and 23 digs to lead the Henderson Lady Lions past Chapel Hill, 25-11, 22-25, 26-24, 25-12.
Tavo had 13 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and two aces, and Craig finished with 11 kills, 11 digs and four aces. Ann Mills chipped in with nine kills, 11 digs and three aces.
Henderson will open the playoffs against Paris at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Daingerfield.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — The Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept past Huntington, 25-15, 25-13, 25-21.
For Huntington in the loss, Jessie Ellis had three kills, Kaylee Rivenbark five digs, Abby Kirkland five digs and two aces, Halle Flynt four assists, Haile McShan four assists and Faith Ellis one block.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ Q. CITY 3, P. PEWITT 1: OMAHA — Queen City earned a 25-15, 25-20, 22-25, 25-16 win over Paul Pewitt on Tuesday.
Kailyn Jones led Paul Pewitt with 10 service points, four aces, 11 assists and 11 digs. Jacie Crocker registered eight points, 12 assists and five digs, Calli Osmon seven points, two aces, 10 kills, three blocks and 10 digs, Destiny Jones 13 kills, 19 digs and five service points, McKayla Jackson three points, four digs and two kills, Hannah McGee five points and two digs, Natalie Tucker three kills, Sam Smith two kills and Mya Heath 26 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, ORE CITY 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles, with Essence Allen’s 22 assists, nine kills, nine digs, four blocks and three aces leading the way, closed out a perfect run through district play with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-18 sweep of Ore City.
Ramaya Davis added 10 kills and three blocks, Kaylei Stroud six kills, 12 digs and two aces, Mariah West four digs, Kerrigan Biggs seven kills and three blocks, McKayla Martin three digs, Kristin Smith a block and a dig, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 15 digs, Macy Brown seven kills, Abby Sorenson 13 assists and four digs, Yahnya Acevedo six digs and Makensi Greenwood three digs.
Jade Draper had 16 assists, six digs and five service points in the loss for Ore City. Ryan Thorn had 10 digs, Ryleigh Larkins seven digs, Keri Dean 19 digs, Jailyn Cook four kills, Ally Sewell four points, Abby Ervin four points and seven kills and Brooklynn Richardson three blocks.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 3, WINONA 0: WINONA — The Sabine Lady Cardinals capped a perfect (14-0) run through district play with a 25-5, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Winona.
Mikinzi Cantrell and Sam Bell had nine kills apiece for Sabine, with Aubree McCann adding seven, Ryanne Stuart four and Maddie Furrh three.
Furrh had nine aces, Richter eight, McCann five, Caitlin Bates three and Bell two. McCann led with two blocks. Cantrell had three digs and Bell and Bates two apiece, and Richter recorded 28 assists.
Sabine moves to 38-5 overall with the win.
■ WHITE OAK 3, ARP 0: ARP — The White Oak Ladynecks moved to 24-18 on the year and closed out district play at 11-3 with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Arp.
Natalie Reed finished with 19 assists, four digs, two aces and two kills for the Ladynecks. Lexi Baker added six kills and five digs, Stormy Riley four digs and three aces, Alysa Hall four kills and two digs, Payton Palmer six kills and Ashlyn Eynon four kills.
■ HARMONY 3, TROUP 0: TROUP — Spencer Watkins and Jenci Seahorn hammered home nine kills apiece, Delaynie Nash and Aleah Daily combined for 27 assists and Harmony notched a 25-17, 25-6, 25-5 sweep of Troup.
Seahorn added six digs and three blocks, Watkins three digs, Nash four digs, Kinzee Settles seven kills, nine digs and five blocks, Kaylee Clemens six kills, Madi Rhame seven digs and Raylee Willie and Macey Russell four digs apiece.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ UNION GROVE 3, L-KILDARE 0: UNION GROVE — Madelynn Lacaze came up with 10 digs, Shayla Gallagher led with eight kills and the Union Grove Lady Lions closed out the regular season with a 25-16, 25-13, 27-25 sweep of Linden-Kildare.
Kasi Jones added four digs, four assists and three kills for Union Grove. Brooke Reeves added seven kills and two digs, Carleigh Judd four assists, two kills and two aces, Avery Brooks two kills and four aces, Sydney Chamberlain five digs and three aces, Maci Williams four kills and Gracie Winn eight digs.
Union Grove (6-6) finishes third in the district race and will face Timpson in bi-district play in a match TBA.
■ HAWKINS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The Hawkins Lady Hawks closed out the regular season with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of Leverett’s Chapel.
Logan Jaco led Hawkins with 12 kills, Makena Warren added six kills, Alyssa Eddington 15 assists, Lynli Dacis 12 assists, Morgan Jaco eight blocks, Jordyn Warren 12 digs, Dacus 11 digs and Tenley Conde and Eddington seven digs apiece.
For Leverett’s Chapel in the loss, Jillian Shaw recorded 13 kills, 19 digs and three aces, Lexus Haley five kills, five digs and 15 assists and Michelle Jamaica four kills and 36 digs.
Hawkins, 12-0 in district play, will open the playoffs next week against Carlisle. The teams will play on Monday at Spring Hill, with a time to be announced later.
Leverett’s Chapel will host Carlisle at 4:30 p.m. on Friday in a tuneup game, and then open the Class A playoffs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 against Fruitvale at Union Grove.
■ BIG SANDY 3, OVERTON 0: BIG SANDY — Airikah Pippins recorded 17 kills and three blocks, Lizzie Worden had 28 assists and Jakayla Johnson led with seven digs for Big Sandy as the Lady Wildcats notched a 25-18, 25-14, 25-11 win against Overton.
Chyler Ponder added three aces and 11 kills, Johnson three aces, Worden four digs, Brylie Arnold three blocks and two assists, Gracie Jenison five kills and Tori Hill two kills.
Ponder (26-26), Johnson (15-15), Worden (5-5) and Pippins (5-5) were perfect on their serves.
Calle Minter, who has been out this season with a knee injury, returned and was 2-for-4 on her serve.
Big Sandy will open the playoffs against Gary at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Arp.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, TIMPSON 0: TIMPSON — The Beckville Ladycats ran the table in the district with a 12-0 mark, earning the program’s seventh straight district championship with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Timpson.
Allison Baker handed out 20 assists and added four kills and seven digs for Beckville (32-13, 12-0). Sophie Elliott finished with seven assists and four digs, Lindsey Baker six kills, three digs and four blocks, Kinsley Rivers two aces, five kills, eight digs and three blocks, Avery Morris five kills, Gracen Harris an ace and a dig, Miranda Mize seven kills, four digs and three blocks, Amber Harris 13 digs and three kills and macy Davis a block and an assist.
Beckville will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. on Monday at Longview’s Lobo Coliseum against Overton.
■ GARY 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: GARY — Carlee Linebarger handed out 22 assists to lead the way for Gary in a 25-8, 25-9, 25-14 sweep of Shelbyville.
Linebarger added seven digs and four kills, Summer Stuart seven digs and four kills, Emma Adams seven kills, seven digs and five blocks, Gracie Johnson six aces, 10 kills and 13 digs, Erin Hughes two blocks, Chalee Carpenter five aces and nine digs, Sarolyn Musick five digs, Trinity Baker three kills and four digs, Riley O’Neal three digs and Addisyn Bonner two digs.
