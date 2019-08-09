GARLAND TOURNAMENT
HALLSVILLE GOES 2-1: GARLAND - The Hallsville Ladycats went 2-1 in pool play action to advance to the championship bracket of the Garland Tournament, knocking off Braswell (25-17, 25-22) and South Garland (25-19, 25-8) and falling to Frisco Heritage (25-23, 25-19).
Ayden McDermott had 16 kills, five digs and an ace in three games for the Ladycats. Cassidy Cole added 11 kills, 11 aces, 12 digs and four blocks, Riley Rodriguez eight kills and Ashley Jones 44 assists, 11 digs, three blocks and seven kills.
KILGORE DROPS 2: GARLAND - The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs fell to Rowlett (25-23, 25-8, Wylie East (25-5, 25-13) and Sulphur Springs (25-23, 25-16) in pool play action.
Against Rowlett, Jada Abercrombie had four kills and eight digs, Shadestiny Chism three digs, Skye Cotton three kill and three digs, Lauren Couch two kills, Skyler Day two digs, Dayton McElyea two kills, three assists and five digs, Miah Thomas two blocks and three digs and Ashton Vallery five assists and four digs.
Abercrombie had two two kills and four digs, Thomas two kills, Vallery four assists, Cotton, Couch and Day two digs apiece and McElyea five digs in the loss to Wylie East.
McElyea handed out 10 assists and added six digs and three kills against Sulphur Springs. Vallery finished with eight assists and four digs, Thomas three kills and three digs, Ariana McIntyre five kills and four digs, Day and Couch three digs apiece, Alexis T. Anderson four kills and Abercrombie two kills and six digs.
PALESTINE TOURNAMENT
WO GOES 2-1: PALESTINE - The White Oak Ladynecks defeated Trinity (25-13, 25-17) and Rusk (25-18, 17-25, 25-18) and fell to Cayuga (25-15, 25-20) in pool play at the Palestine Tournament.
Natalie Reed had 10 assists and two kills, Alysa Hall four kills, Macy Weeks six digs and Samantha McGrew four aces against Trinity.
Reed had five kills, 16 assists and four digs, Lexi Baker six kills and three digs, Emma Hill three digs and three aces, Hall six aces, three digs and two kills, Weeks 10 digs, Payton Palmer five kills, McGrew seven digs, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and Ashlyn Eynon five kills against Rusk.
McGrew led the way with eight digs against Cayuga. Eynon added three kills, Palmer two kills, Weeks seven digs, Hall five kills and two digs, Hill and Kylee Wilkinson two digs apiece, Baker four digs and three kills and Reed 11 assists and four kills.
GARY TOURNAMENT
WR GOES 3-0: GARY - The West Rusk Lady Raiders finished perfect in pool play at the Gary Tournament with wins over San Augustine (25-12, 25-9), Garrison (25-8, 25-5) and Carlisle (25-12, 25-5).
Chloee Tidwell had 12 digs and Kaylee Driver 15 assists against San Augustine. Kayla Lewis had seven digs against Garrision, and Tidwell finished with nine digs and Driver 12 assists against Carlisle.
UG GOES 2-1: GARY - The Union Grove Lady Lions bounced back from a 25-21, 25-17 loss to North Zulch to knock off Carlisle (26-24, 25-15) and Shelbyville (25-2, 25-17) in pool play at the Gary Tournament.
Madelynn Lacaze had nine assists and five aces against Shelbyville. Kasi Jones chipped in with two assists, five aces and seven kills, Caylee Pritchett a dig and a kill, Avery Brooks three digs and five aces, Brooke Rogers a dig and an ace, Shayla Gallagher two assists, Carleigh Judd four digs and Maci Williams and Jace Nutt one kills apiece.
Against Carlisle, Lacaze had nine assists, Sydney Chamberlain five digs, Jones two digs, four assists, four aces and five kills, Pritchett three kills, Brooks six digs and two aces, Rogers five kills, Gallagher three blocks and Judd four digs and two kills.
Pritchett finished with five digs, Rogers three kills, Jones three assists, three aces and two kills, Chamberlain five digs and Lacaze five assists against North Zulch.
OTHER
PAUL PEWITT 3, JAMES BOWIE 1: OMAHA - Destiny Jones and Calli Osmon combined for 21 kills, Kailyn Jones and Jacie Crocker recorded a combined 28 assists and Paul Pewitt earned a 25-15, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23 win over James Bowie.
Destiny Jones had 11 kills, 14 digs and six points, Osmon 10 kills, 12 digs, eight points and four aces, Kailyn Jones 18 assists, eight digs, two aces, seven points and four kills and Crocker 10 assists, 13 points and five aces.
McKayla Jackson chipped in with eight points and four aces, Natalie Tucker three kills, Mya Heath 13 digs, Brooke Traylor seven kills and two blocks and Hannah McGee four points and six digs.
Katie Vaughn had 11 points and Khloe Walker 10 for James Bowie.
LATE THURSDAY
PLEASANT GROVE 2, PINE TREE 0: Pleasant Grove swept past Pine Tree at the Longview Tournament, 25-15, 25-21.
In the loss for the Lady Pirates, Renee Garrett had nine assists and two digs, Taitum Barry three digs, Jamaya Davis three digs, Aniya Gipson two kills, Sam Sommerfeld two kills and 10 digs and Sharon Thomas three digs.
OTHER
HEAT 3, ORE CITY 1: ORE CITY - Longview HEAT used a balanced attack to earn a 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 25-21 win over Ore City on Friday.
Hope Poulter had seven receptions, four digs and three points for the HEAT. Jaden Parker handed out 34 assists to go along with four aces, 14 points and six digs. Jaelyn Cleveland knocked down 21 kills and added two digs, four blocks, five receptions and three points. Jenna Parker chipped in with 22 receptions, eight digs, 14 points and five aces, Jordan Parker nine points, 24 receptions, three blocks, nine digs and 12 kills, Makayla Richey six points, two receptions, six digs and two kills and Suzannah Neal one block.
For Ore City in the loss, Ryan Thorn had 35 digs, nine points and two aces. Ryleigh Larkins finished with 16 digs, three aces and nine points, Keri Dean eight digs, Abby Ervin 15 kills,seven digs and three points, Jacee Burks five kills and six blocks, Jailyn Cook 12 kills, Ally Sewell 16 assists and eight points and Jade Draper 22 assists, five kills and five digs.