DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 3, NACOGDOCHES 0: HALLSVILLE — Cassidy Cole ripped 13 kills, Ashley Jones finished with 25 assists and the Hallsville Ladycats handed Nacogdoches a 25-23, 25-15, 25-9 sweep.
Ayden McDermott added five kills, Amy Thomas four digs and a 2.33 serve/receiving rating and Jones 10 aces.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Whitehouse spoiled senior night for Marshall with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 sweep.
Marshall’s Elizabeth Palmer and Chloe Buchanan played their final volleyball game at Maverick Gymnasium on Tuesday against Whitehouse, but unfortunately for the seniors and their Lady Mavs, Marshall fell to the Ladycats in a three-game sweep with scores of 17-25, 15-25, 9-25.
Chloe Buchanan had 15 digs while Mahogani Wilson and Jordan Terry combined for 10 kills in the loss for Marshall.
Whitehouse (31-9) was led by Briana Brown with four aces, two blocks and eight kills and Kate Idrogo with 11 kills and 15 digs. Ashlee Taylor added three blocks, and Ryann Foster handed out 31 assists as Whitehouse moved to 11-1 in league play.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 3, SPRING HILL 0: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions earned a 25-16, 25-9, 25-20 sweep of Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Henderson, which clinched a playoff spot with the win, was led by Heather Craig with 10 kills, 13 digs and two aces and Cora Jimerson with 28 assists and five digs. Ann Mills chipped in with 16 digs, two blocks and six kills, and Analena Tavo recorded nine kills and 13 digs.
A’Zaria Jones had seven kills and two blocks, and Sam Schott finished with 17 digs in the loss for Spring Hill. Ansley Nichols chipped in with four kills, Molly Seale four kills and four digs, Maci Plunk two kills and three digs and Amirah Alexander 10 assists and two digs.
■ KILGORE 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TYLER — Lauren Couch served up 18 straight points to open the match, and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 25-7, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Couch finished with 10 digs and two kills for Kilgore. Jada Abercrombie added 14 kills and eight digs, Alexis T. Anderson two assists, Skyler Day 14 digs, Dayton McElyea 17 assists and seven digs, A’viana McIntyre four digs, Miah Thomas six kills, two assists and six digs and Ashton Vallery four assists and three digs.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, CENTER 0: CARTHAGE — The No. 5 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs moved to 5-0 in district play (34-4 overall) with a 25-13, 25-10, 25-12 sweep of Center.
Cami Hicks led the at the net with 12 kills and two blocks. McKenna Zett added six kills and six digs, Jada McLin four kills and five digs, Caroline Baldree three kills, Chesney Baker eight digs and Addison Surratt two aces.
Kristen Stewart set it all up with 25 assists, adding four aces for the Lady Dawgs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, HUGHES SPRINGS 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles rolled to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of Hughes Springs, with Abby Sorenson handing out 27 assists and Essence Allen pounding down 11 kills to lead the way.
Sorenson also had seven aces and two digs, and Allen added four blocks, seven aces and five digs. Ramaya Davis finished with five kills, Kaylei Stroud three kills, Kayla Jones four kills, Mariah West five digs, Kerrigan Biggs one block, Makayla Martin two kills, two aces and four digs, Kristin Smith four kills, four digs and two aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez seven digs, Macy Brown three aces and Makensi Greenwood three blocks.
■ E. FIELDS 3, O. CITY 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields swept to a 25-16, 25-23, 25-7 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
For Ore City in the loss, Keri Dean had 20 digs, Ryan Thorn 17 and Ryleigh Larkins 11. Jailyn Cook added eight kills, Ally Sewell six points, Jade Draper nine assists, Brooklynn Richardson four points and two aces and Abby Ervin four blocks and three kills.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 3, HARMONY 0: LIBERTY CITY — Aubree McCann led three Lady Cardinals into double figures at the net with 15 kills, and No. 7 ranked Sabine remained unbeaten in district play at 12-0 with a 25-19, 29-27, 25-21 sweep of Harmony.
Sam Bell and Mikinzi Cantrell added 12 kills apiece, with Ryanne Stuart and Maddie Furrh adding three apiece and Sierrah Richter two.
McCann and Caitlin Bates had two aces apiece, and Cantrell finished with two blocks. Bates led the way defensively with 18 digs. McCann added 12, Bell 10, Richter seven, Ally Gresham five, Cantrell four and Furrh three, and Richter handed out 42 assists.
Jenci Seahorn had 10 kills and five blocks, and Kinzee Settles added seven kills and five blocks in the loss for Harmony. Spencer Watkins finished with six kills, Delaynie Nash 14 assists, Aleah Daily 10 assists, Madi Rhame eight digs, Raylee Willie six digs, Macey Russell five digs and Kaylee Clemens three kills.
■ WHITE OAK 3, WINONA 0: WINONA -Paced by Natalie Reed’s 29 assists, Lexi Baker’s 13 kills and Macy Weeks’ eight digs, the White Oak Ladynecks moved to 9-3 in district play with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-5 sweep of Winona.
Reed added seven kills, Baker two digs and two aces and Weeks two aces for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson chipped in with two kills, Stormy Riley six digs, Anna Iske five kills and three blocks, Payton Palmer four kills, Daphne Bogenschutz one kill, Ashlyn Eynon five kills and Brazie Croft three digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ HAWKINS 3, L-KILDARE 0: HAWKINS — The No. 25 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks captured the district title on Tuesday with a 25-15, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Lindan-Kildare.
Logan Jaco knocked down 10 kills for Hawkins, with Morgan Jaco and Makena Warren adding six apiece and Alyssa Eddington chipping in with four. Warren had seven blocks, Morgan Jaco four, Lynli Dacus 18 assists and eight digs, Eddington 19 assists, Victoria Miller nine digs, Tenley Conde five digs and Jordyn Warren and Josie Howard four digs apiece.
■ UNION GROVE 3, OVERTON 0: UNION GROVE — Madelynn Lacaze led the way defensively with 15 digs, Brooke Reeves and Shayla Gallagher had seven kills apiece and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 25-21, 25-22, 27-25 sweep of Overton.
Gallagher also had two blocks and two digs for the Lady Lions. Kasi Jones recorded 11 assists, five kills, four aces and three digs, Carleigh Judd three digs, six kills and two blocks, Avery Brooks four digs, three kills and two aces, Sydney Chamberlain four digs, Caylee Pritchett three kills and Gracie Winn 13 digs.
■ L. CHAPEL 3, CARLISLE 1: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jillian Shaw knocked down 20 kills, Lexus Haley handed out 26 assists and the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions earned a 25-18, 17-25, 25-18, 25-10 win over Carlisle.
Shaw also had 12 digs and five aces, and Haley recorded four kills, seven digs and three aces. Michelle Jamaica chipped in with a team-leading 23 digs to go along with seven kills and three aces.
■ BIG SANDY 3, UNION HILL 0: BIG SANDY — Chyler Ponder and Gracie Jenison were dominant at the service stripe, going a combined 36-for-36 with eight aces, and No. 20 ranked Big Sandy swept past Union Hill 25-7, 25-7, 25-11.
Ponder had four aces two blocks, six kills and five digs for Big Sandy. Jenison finished with four kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs, Jakayla Johnson three digs, Peyton Adams two aces, four assists and two digs, Lizzie Worden 22 assists and five digs, Brylie Arnold two kills, Allie McCartney two aces, Airikah Pippins five blocks, 14 kills and two aces, Victoria Hill two blocks and Macie Childress two aces.
Ponder (26-26), Adams (8-8), McCartney (3-3) and Jenison (10-10) were all perfect at the service line.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, SAN AUGUSTINE 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 6 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 10-0 on the year and reached 30 wins for the seventh straight season (30-13) with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-6 sweep of San Augustine.
Sophie Elliott finished with 16 assists and two aces, and Allison Baker added 15 assists, five digs and six kills for Beckville. Lindsey Baker recorded three kills and three digs, Kinsley Rivers six aces, five kills, two digs and two blocks, Avery Morris six kills and three aces, Kiyah Wellborn three aces and two digs, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Gracen Harris two digs and two aces, Miranda Mize two aces, nine kills and five digs and Amber Harris two kills.
■ TIMPSON 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: TIMPSON — Harlie Ware led at the net with 13 kills, Kamryn Courtney and McKenzie Wynn combined for 35 digs and No. 20 ranked Timpson notched a 25-14, 25-3, 25-5 sweep of Shelbyville.
D’Mya Collins had seven kills, Courtney five and Brylee Behrens four. Courtney led with 20 digs, while Wynn added 15. Courtney fired off seven aces, and Nataley Smith handed out 25 assists for the 9-1 Lady Bears (32-8 overall).
