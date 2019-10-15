DISTRICT 16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, PINE TREE 1: WHITEHOUSE — Ryann Foster dished out 35 assists, came up with 15 digs and fired off three aces to lead the Whitehouse Ladycats to a 25-7, 25-17, 22-25, 25-14 win over Pine Tree.
Hannah Owens added three aces, Briana Brown 16 digs, four blocks and 20 kills, Ashlee Taylor 14 digs and 11 kills, Kate Idrogo nine kills and Aja Williams six kills and two blocks.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: JACKSONVILLE — Cassidy Cole ripped 16 kills and finished with a .565 hitting efficiency, leading the Hallsville Ladycats to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-9 win over Jacksonville.
Ashley Jones added 36 assists, seven kills and four aces for Hallsville, which moved to 9-1 in league play and stayed tied at the top of the standings with Whitehouse. Ayden McDermott chipped in with eight kills and three aces, Mattie Bankston six kills and Emma Rogers four aces.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 3, GILMER 1: GILMER — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs remained in a tie for the top spot in the district with a 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 25-16 win over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Miah Thomas and Jada Abercrombie pounded 11 kills apiece, with Lauren Couch adding nine, Skye Cotton eight, Alexis T. Anderson five and Skyler Day and Dayton McElyea two apiece.
Anderson had two blocks, McElyea 23 assists and Ashton Vallery 18 assists. Couch paced the defense with 17 digs. Abercrombie added 14, Day 10 and McElyea, A’viana McIntyre and Vallery seven apiece. Couch added three aces, and McIntyre had a couple.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, JASPER 0: JASPER — The No. 5 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs rolled to a 25-11, 25-11, 25-8 sweep of Jasper, using 15 assists, four kills and six aces from Kristen Stewart and 11 digs from Chesney Baker to remain unbeaten in district play at 4-0.
Carthage (33-4) also got six digs from McKenna Zett, five kills from Makhai Lewis and four kills apiece from Cami Hicks and Faith Kruebbe.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ ATLANTA 3, P. PEWITT 2: OMAHA — Atlanta held on for a 25-22, 20-25, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14 win over Paul Pewitt on Tuesday.
Jacie Crocker and McKayla Jackson served up 11 points apiece in the loss for Paul Pewitt — combining for seven aces. Crocker also had 15 assists, Destiny Jones 21 kills, 12 digs, five blocks and four points, Calli Osmon 13 kills, 20 digs, five blocks and eight points, Kailyn Jones six points and 17 assists, Brooke Traylor two blocks, Jackson three kills and nine digs, Natalie Tucker two kills and five digs, Hannah McGee seven points and Mya Heath 16 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 3, JEFFERSON 2: ORE CITY — Abby Ervin led a balanced attack at the net for Ore City, and the Lady Rebels rallied for a 17-25, 25-5, 23-25, 25-15, 15-12 win over Jefferson.
Ervin finished with 15 kills, Jailyn Cook 10, Ally Sewell nine and Brooklynn Richardson eight. Jade Draper had 24 assists, 20 points and five aces, Sewell 14 points, 14 assists, 18 digs and two aces, Cook two blocks, Keri Dean 25 digs, Ryleigh Larkins 11 points and 11 digs and Ryan Thorn 23 digs and two aces.
■ TATUM 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — The Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 24-10 on the season with a 25-7, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Daingerfield.
Abby Sorenson set things up with 28 assists for Tatum, adding four digs and three aces. Essence Allen recorded 14 kills, 15 digs and eight aces, Ramaya Davis four kills and three digs, Kaylei Stroud two kills and four digs, Kayla Jones eight kills, Mariah West one dig, Kerrigan Biggs a kill and a dig, McKayla Martin two kills, Kristin Smith one ace, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 10 digs and two aces, Macy Brown two kills and two aces, Yahnya Acevedo two digs and Makensi Greenwood three digs.
Joi Akinsuroju had 11 digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter chipped in with four assista and three digs, Adisen Key six digs, Jaylee Barron seven digs, Ashlyn Bruce five kills, Kiara Robinson two kills and two blocks, Montrevia Durham five digs and two kills, TaQuazia Latchison six blocks and two kills, Jamie Nix one block and Kayleigh Phillips 15 digs.
■ E. FIELDS 3, N. DIANA 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Elysian Fields earned a 25-23, 25-10, 25-19 sweep of New Diana on Tuesday.
Jocelyn Howell had eight kills, four digs and two aces in the loss for New Diana. Taylor Garrett finished with five kills, Karly Meshell 14 digs and Julia Loeza 19 assists and 10 digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 3, HARMONY 2: WHITE OAK — Natalie Reed handed out 31 assists, Lexi Baker and Alysa Hall combined for 22 kills and the White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-23, 12-25, 10-25, 25-23, 16-14 win over Harmony.
Reed also had eight digs and three kills for the Ladynecks. Baker had 12 kills, 15 digs and two aces, Hall 10 kills, two digs, two aces and three blocks, Kaylee Wilkinson two kills, Stormy Riley 13 digs, Anna Iske six kills, Emma Hill six digs and two aces, Macy Weeks 22 digs, Payton Palmer four kills and Ashlyn Eynon two blocks.
Jenci Seahorn had 16 kills, seven block and two digs in the loss for Harmony. Kinzee Settles finished with 11 kills, 12 digs and seven blocks, Spencer Watkins nine kills, five digs and two blocks, Kaylee Clemens five kills, eight digs and three blocks, Aleah Daily 19 assists, five blocks and four digs, Delaynie Nash 17 assists, 15 digs and two blocks, Madi Rhame 10 digs, Raylee Willie 17 digs and Macey Russell four digs.
■ SABINE 3, ARP 0: LIBERTY CITY — The No. 6 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals posted a 25-19, 25-14, 25-10 sweep of Arp behind a combined 25 kils from Sam Bell and Mikinzi Cantrell.
Bell had 13 kills, Cantrell 12, Aubree McCann eight, Maddie Furrh seven and Ryanne Stuart two. Furrh fired off eight aces, McCann and Bell four apiece, Sierrah Richter three and Cantrell and Caitlin Bates two apiece.
Stuart had three blocks and Cantrell two, and McCann led with 10 digs. Ally Gresham and Richter had three digs apiece and Cantrell two, and Richter set it all up with 35 assists.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ HAWKINS 3, UNION HILL 0: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks moved to 8-0 in district play with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of Union Hill.
Logan Jaco led with 11 kills and added six digs for the Lady Hawks. Lynli Dacus finished with seven kills, two aces and 10 assists, Alyssa Eddington and Makena Warren four kills apiece, Eddington 21 assists, Warren and Mariana Clark two aces apiece, Warren four blocks and Tenley Conde five digs.
■ BIG SANDY 3, UNION GROVE 0: BIG SANDY — The No. 19 Big Sandy Wildcats posted a 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Union Grove.
Airikah Pippins knocked down 16 kills to go along with six blocks and four digs for Big Sandy. Elizabeth Worden finished with 28 assists and four digs, Peyton Adams two aces and two digs, Gracie Jenison seven kills and nine digs, Chyler Ponder seven kills and three digs and Brylie Arnold two kills and three blocks.
Ponder was 13-for-13 on her serve.
Brooke Reeves finished with six kills in the loss for Union Grove. Shayla Gallagher added three assists and three kills, Carleigh Judd four assists, six kills and three blocks, Avery Brooks a kill and a block, Sydney Chamberlain four digs, Madelynn Lacaze seven digs, Caylee Pritchett four kills, Jayce Nutt two aces and Gracie Winn nine digs and five kills.
■ OVERTON 3, L. CHAPEL 2: OVERTON — The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions fell in a five-set marathon to the Overton Lady Mustangs, moving to 3-6 in district play.
Jillian Shaw had 13 kills, three blocks, 19 digs and three aces in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Michelle Jamaica finished with 30 digs, four kills and three aces, and Ashilia Smith added two kills and five blocks.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ TIMPSON 3, GARRISON 0: GARRISON — The Timpson Lady Bears got nine kills, nine digs and seven aces form Kamryn Courtney in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of Garrison.
Harlie Ware added eight kills and eight digs, and Mackenzie Winn chipped in with 12 digs for Timpson.
■ CARLISLE 3, GARY 1: PRICE — The Carlisle Lady Indians, with Camdyn Gray and Emily Pendleton combining for 26 kills and Tori Esters handing out 33 assists, rallied for a 15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 win over Gary.
Gray had 10 kills, two aces and seven digs, Pendleton 16 kills and three blocks and Esters 10 aces and four kills. Also chipping in for Carlisle were Wendee Sanders with five kills, two aces and four digs, Lizbet Rocha with 13 digs and Sidney Holloway with three kills and four aces.
NON-DISTRICT
■ BECKVILLE 3, RUSK 0: BECKVILLE — The Class 2A, No. 8 ranked Beckville Ladycats stepped away from league play to earn a 25-17, 25-15, 25-5 sweep of Class 3A Rusk.
Allison Baker and Sophie Elliott handed out 18 assists apiece for Beckville, with Elliott adding two digs and Baker finishing with six kills and three digs. Lindsey Baker recorded three kills and two digs, Kinsley Rivers two aces, four kills and seven digs, Avery Morris three kills, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, one dig and one assist, Gracen Harris three digs, Miranda Mize three aces, 13 kills, four digs and four blocks and Amber Harris nine kills and five digs.
