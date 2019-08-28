■ HALLSVILLE 3, GILMER 2: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats rallied for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 15-7 win over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Cassidy Cole recorded nine kills, five blocks and four aces for Hallsville. Ayden McDermott added eight kills, Riley Rodriguez six kills and Ashley Jones 33 assists, 12 kills, five digs and three blocks.
Reese Couture had eight kills, Kirsten Waller six and Haylee Jordan five in the loss for Gilmer. Lele Morton came up with 35 digs, Couture 12 and Alexis Mathis 11. Waller had three solo blocks and three block assists, Jordan five solos and six assists and Couture two solos and four assists.
■ PAUL PEWITT 3, DAINGERFIELD 1: OMAHA — Paul Pewitt held on fo a 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday behind freshman McKayla Jackson’s 11 service points and four aces.
Jacie Crocker served for nine points. Hannah McGee, Calli Jo Osmon and Kailyn Jones all added seven points. Destiny Jones finished with six points and led with 13 kills. Kailyn Jones had 14 assists and Crocker 12. Mya Heath finished with 10 digs.
For Daingerfield in the loss, Kayleigh Phillips finished with 30 digs. Joi Akinsuroju added six digs, Diamond Jeter three aces, 12 digs, two kills and 14 assists, Adisen Key seven digs, Jaylee Barron four digs, Ashlyn Bruce six kills, Kiara Robinson seven kills and three blocks, Montrevia Durham four aces and three digs, TaQuazia Latchison five aces, four kills and four blocks and Jamie Nix two kills, two assists and two blocks.
■ CHCS 3, TYLER HEAT 2: Ainsley Brumit had eight kills and 10 digs for Christian Heritage Classical School in a 25-20, 14-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-12 win over Tyler HEAT.
Allie White added two kills, Madyn Brown two aces, Anna Peterman three aces, Natalie Pitts five digs, and Peterman 21 assists.