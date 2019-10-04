DISTRICT 16-5A
■ HALLSVILLE 3, PINE TREE 0: The Hallsville Ladycats used a balanced attack at the net to earn a 25-13, 25-10, 25-13 sweep of Pine Tree on Friday at the Pirate Center.
Cassidy Cole led with seven kills and added four digs and two blocks for the Ladycats. Ayden McDermott finished with four kills and three aces, Riley Rodriguez four kills, Emma Rogers seven digs and two aces and Ashley Jones 18 assists, four digs, four kills and four aces.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, LUFKIN 0: WHITEHOUSE — Briana Brown recorded 11 kills and 16 digs for Whitehouse in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-16 sweep of Lufkin.
Ashlee Taylor added two aces, 10 kills and 17 digs, Kate Idrogo eight kills and Ryann Foster 26 assists.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ KILGORE 3, BULLARD 1: KILGORE — Ashton Vallery and Dayton McElyea combined to hand out 39 assists, Miah Thomas and Lauren Couch combined for 25 kills and the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-20, 25-18, 15-25, 25-22 win over No. 8 ranked Bullard.
Vallery had 22 assists, seven digs and two kills, and McElyea added 17 assists, five digs and three kills for Kilgore. Thomas ripped 14 kills and added 12 digs, Jada Abercrombie finished with eight kills and 10 digs, Skye Cotton two kills, Lauren Couch 11 kills and 18 digs and A’viana McIntyre five digs.
■ HENDERSON 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions notched a 25-21, 25-7, 25-18 sweep of Chapel Hill on Friday.
Heather Craig recorded 10 kills and four digs, and Cori Jimerson set things up with 25 assists — adding four digs and a couple of kills. Ann Mills recorded eight kills, 13 digs and three blocks, and Addison Northcutt had five kills, five digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 3, QUEEN CITY 0: OMAHA — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas closed out the first half of district play with a 25-9, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of Queen City.
Destiny Jones served up 10 points, including two aces, and had 11 kills for Paul Pewitt. Hannah McGee added eight points, Jacie Crocker seven points and 12 assists, Kailyn JOnes six points, four kills and 16 assists, Calli Osmon four points and a team-leading 15 kills, Sam Smith two points and Brooke Traylor three blocks.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, ORE CITY 0: ORE CITY — Abby Sorenson handed out 27 assists to go along with seven digs and five aces, and the Tatum Lady Eagles notched a 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Ore City.
Essence Allen recorded 13 kills, four blocks, five digs and three aces for the Lady Eagles. Ramaya Davis finished with six kills and four blocks, Kaylei Stroud five kills and two digs, Kayla Jones four kills, four blocks and two digs, Kristin Smith two digs and two aces, Summer Dancy-Vasquez eight digs, McKensi Greenwood three digs and two aces, Yahnya Acevedo a dig and an ace and Macy Brown a kill and a block.
Jade Draper finished with 15 assists, 11 digs, five kills and eight aces for Ore City. Keri Dean came up with 12 digs, Jailyn Cook seven kills, Jacee Burks four blocks, Ally Sewell four points, Abby Ervin five kills and Brooklynn Richardson five points.
DISTRICT 16-3A■ SABINE 3, WINONA 0: LIBERTY CITY — Aubree McCann swatted down 13 kills, Sierra Richter handed out 27 assists to go along with 10 service aces and the No. 7 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals swept past Winona, 25-7, 25-9, 25-8.
Sam Bell had eight kills, Mikinzi Cantrell seven, Maddie Furrh six and Ryanne Stuart two. Bell added four aces, Furrh three and McCann and Cantrell two apiece. McCann also recorded two blocks and Stuart two, while Caitlin Bates led the way with eight digs. McCann added five digs, Bell four and Cantrell three.
■ WEST RUSK 3, GLADEWATER 0: NEW LONDON — Kaylee Driver dished out 24 assists and added nine digs and five aces for West Rusk, Chloee Tidwell chipped in with 16 digs and West Rusk earned a 25-13, 25-11, 25-7 sweep of Gladewater.
Hannah Trichel finished with six kills for the Lady Raiders. Kate Hooser had four aces, Kayla Lewis six kills and six digs, Kodi Robertson five digs and Natalie Farrow 10 digs.
■ HARMONY 3, TROUP 0: HARMONY — Kinzee Settles and Spencer Watkins combined for 20 kills, Delaynie Nash and Aleah Dailey had a combined 29 assists and Harmony rolled to a 25-10, 25-4, 25-10 sweep of Troup.
Settles finished the night with 11 kills, five digs and two blocks. Watkins added nine kills and three digs, Nash 19 assists, seven digs and three blocks, Daily 10 assists, Jenci Seahorn five kills, four digs and two blocks, Raylee Willie 14 digs, Madi Rhame eight digs and Kaylee Clemens four kills.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ BIG SANDY 3, OVERTON 0: BIG SANDY — Peyton Adams was perfect at the service stripe (14-for-14) and added 12 digs for Big Sandy as the Lady Wildcats eanred a 25-18, 25-10, 25-22 sweep of Overton.
Chyler Ponder added four kills Jakayla Johnson 10 digs, Gracie Jenison eight kills and four digs, Airikah Pippins three aces, four blocks and three digs and Tori Hill four kills.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, TIMPSON 0: BECKVILLE — The No. 12 ranked Beckville Ladycats swept past No. 6 Timpson on Friday in a battle of district unbeatens, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.
Sophie Elliott had 19 assists and nine digs, and Allison Baker finished with 18 assists, 11 digs, six kills and two aces for Beckville (6-0). Lindsey Baker chipped in with three kills, Kinsley Rivers 10 kills, seven digs and three blocks, Avery Morris seven kills and four digs, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Gracen Harris eight digs, Miranda Mze seven kills, five digs and three blocks, Amber Harris six aces, six digs and three kills and Macy Davis one kill.
■ HAWKINS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: HAWKINS — The Hawkins Lady Hawks swept to a 25-18, 25-16, 25-22 win over Leverett’s Chapel on Friday.
Jillian Shaw finished with nine kills and nine digs in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Lexu Haley added three kills, three digs and seven assists, and Michelle Jamaica had three kills, 22 digs and two aces.
■ GARY 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: GARY — Gracie Johnson filled the stat sheet with 10 kills, 13 digs, two assists and five aces to lead the Gary Lady Bobcats past Shelbyville in a sweep, 25-13, 25-10, 25-8.
Carlee Linebarger added 21 assists, six kills, five digs and three aces for the Lady Bobcats. Summer Stuart chipped in with six digs and two kills, Emma Dams three aces, seven kills, eight digs and three blocks, Trinity Baker three aces and two digs, Erin Hughes two kills, Chalee Carpenter nine digs, Sarolyn Musick two aces, two kills and six digs, Addisyn Bonner four aces and Riley O’Neal six digs.
NON-DISTRICT
■ CARTHAGE 3, P. GROVE 1: TEXARKANA — The No. 5 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs stepped away from district play on Friday to earn a 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20 win over Pleasant Grove.
Kristen Stewart filled the stat sheet for Carthage with 39 assists, 15 digs, four blocks, three kills and two aces. McKenna Zett added 21 digs and six kills, Chesney Baker 15 digs, Addie Surratt 10 digs, Cami Hicks a team-leading 15 kills, six blocks and three aces, Jada McLin nine kills, five digs and two blocks and Faith Kruebbe eight kills, 11 digs and two blocks.
Carthage moves to 30-4 with the win.
from staff reports