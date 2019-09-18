LATE TUESDAY
NON-DISTRICT
■ VAN 3, LONGVIEW 2: Van rallied from a set down to earn a 21-25, 25-20, 25-19, 24-26, 15-13 win over the Longview Lady Lobos in non-district action Tuesday night.
Laci Lewis finished with 18 kills, seven digs and four aces in the loss for Longview. Miah Colbert chipped in with 15 kills, two aces and five digs, LaDeja George two kills, six blocks, two aces and four digs, Peja Mathis three blocks, Angell Evans 28 digs and two aces, Elaija Hatley 18 assists and Sarah Frederick 14 assists, eight digs and four aces.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 3, KILGORE 1: HENDERSON — Analena Tavo and Heather Craig combined for 31 kills and 45 digs as Henderson rallied for a 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 win over Kilgore.
Tavo had 19 kills and 18 digs, Craig 12 kills and 27 digs, Ann Mills nine kills and 19 digs and Cora Jimerson 36 assists and eight digs.
Jada Abercrombie recorded 14 kills, two blocks and 15 digs in the loss for Kilgore. Alexis T. Anderson added two kills, Skye Cotton four kills and three digs, Lauren Couch five kills and eight digs, Skyler Day a team-leading 22 digs, Dayton McElyea three kills, 14 assists and 11 digs, Miah Thomas nine kills, five blocks and 18 digs and Ashton Vallery 18 assists and 10 digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 3, WEST RUSK 2: NEW LONDON — Natalie Reed handed out 37 assists, Lexi Baker rocked 16 kills and the White Oak Ladynecks pulled even in district play at 1-1 with a 22-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 win over West Rusk.
Reed also had nine kills and six digs, and Baker came up with 13 digs for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson added one kill, Stormy Riley 15 digs, Anna Iske 10 kills, Emma Hill six digs, Alysa Hall eight kills and two blocks, Macy Weeks 19 digs and two aces and Payton Palmer and Ashlyn Eynon four kills apiece.
Alexandria Lewis finished with 26 kills in the loss for West Rusk. Abigayle Hernandez added nine digs, Chloee Tidwell 33 digs and five aces, Hannah Trichel 20 kills and seven digs, Jamie Casey eight digs, Kayla Lewis 15 kills and 28 digs, Kaylee Driver 49 assists and 17 digs and Kodi Robertson 10 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ DAINGERFIELD 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers rallied from a set down to earn a 14-25, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12 win over Jefferson.
Joi Akinsuroju had three digs and two aces for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter added six kills, two digs, 10 assists and three aces, Adisen Key two digs, Jaylee Barron two kills, seven digs and two aces, Karley Nix two aces, Ashlyn Bruce four kills, Kiara Robinson seven kills, seven blocks, two aces and two assists, Montrevia Durham three kills, TaQuazia Latchison two kills and Kayleigh Phillips 19 digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ U. GROVE 3, L. CHAPEL 2: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Union Grove rallied from a first-set loss to earn a 20-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-20, 19-17 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Kasi Jones recorded a triple-double with 19 digs, 18 assists and 10 kills — adding four aces to her big night — to pace Union Grove. Brooke Reeves added 14 kills, three aces and three digs, Shayla Gallagher four digs, five assists, seven kills and three blocks, Carleigh Judd 11 digs, 3 assists, four kills and three aces, Avery Brooks five digs, three kills and two aces, Sydney Chamberlain 26 digs and two aces, Madelynn Lazace 65 digs and two aces, Caylee Pritchett two aces and Gracie Winn 21 digs.
Michelle Jamaica had 13 kills, 31 digs and three aces in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Lexus Haley finished with 10 kills, nine digs and 15 assists, and Jalynn Peery recorded two digs and four aces.
COLLEGE
■ PANOLA 3, CEDAR VALLEY 0: LANCASTER — The Panola College Fillies improved to 9-3 on the season with a 25-15, 25-7, 25-14 win over Cedar Valley.
Mikayla Ware had 11 kills, Mylena Testoni seven and Riley Seegers and Nyah Walker six apiece. Maria Idjilov added 26 assists and three aces, Erin Perez 11 digs, Mckenzie Dimery and Ware 10 apiece, April Brown three block assists and Walker two block assists.
