LATE TUESDAY
■ KILGORE 3, PINE TREE 0: The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a road sweep against the Pine Tree Lady Pirates, notching a 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 win at the Pirate Center.
Jada Abercrombie finished with seven kills, nine digs and three aces for Kilgore. Alexis T. Anderson added four kills, Skye Cotton five kills and two digs, Lauren Couch four kills and three digs, Skyler Day nine digs, Dayton McElyea 19 assists, two digs and four aces, Miah Thomas nine kills, 11 digs and two aces and Ashton Vallery nine assists, six digs and two aces.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Renee Garrett had five points and five assists, Maleaka Wilson four kills, two blocks and 11 digs, Taitum Barry eight digs, Jamaya Davis four digs, Kenzie Kirk Aniya Gibson two digs, Sam Sommerfeld four assists, three kills and eight digs, Tatum Cates four digs and Hannah Barry two kills.
■ BECKVILLE 3, GILMER 1: GILMER — Using a balanced attack at the net and a combined 34 assists from Sophie Elliott and Allison Baker, the Beckville Ladycats notched a 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19 win over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Baker had 18 assists to go along with two aces, six kills and 12 digs, and Elliott finished with 16 assists and 11 digs. Lindsey Baker recorded seven kills and three digs, Kinsley Rivers five kills, 10 digs and four blocks, Avery Morris two aces and four digs, Gracen Harris six digs, Miranda Mize seven aces, seven kills and 11 digs and Amber Harris two aces, eight kills and four digs.
Gilmer was led by Delaney Wilson with nine kills. Maddy Tate added five kills, Alexis Mathis 18 assists, LeLe Morton 40 digs, Haylee Jordan 17 digs and 11 blocks and Kirsten Waller and Alexis Mathis 14 digs apiece.
FROM STAFF REPORTS