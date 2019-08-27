■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, LONGVIEW 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Led by Sha’Mya Glenn’s 12 kills, Sabra Griffin’s 15 assists and Hali Mitchell’s 24 digs, the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets notched a 25-13, 20-25, 25-16, 25-17 win over Longview.
Christen Smith finished with seven kills, Adrian Pacheco five kills, Camie Chandler eight assists and Reese Griffin 12 digs.
■ HENDERSON 3, PINE TREE 0: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions earned a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of Pine Tree on Tuesday.
Heather Craig (12 kills, 18 dighs), Analena Tavo (11 kills, 15 digs) and Cora Jimerson (28 assists, 10 digs and two kills) all recorded double-doubles for Henderson.
For the Lady Pirates in the loss, Sam Sommerfeld had 16 attacks and six kills, Malaeka Wilson 11 attacks and five kills and Aniya Gibson eight attacks and four kills.
■ QUITMAN 3, SPRING HILL 0: QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs notched a 25-18, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of the Spring Hill Lady Panthers.
Shelby Hayes had 22 assists, five digs, three kills and five aces for Quitman. Ava Burroughs chipped in with 10 kills, three aces and four blocks, Jentri Jackson 20 digs, Julia Simpkins seven kills and Maddy Whitehurst four digs and three kills.
Maci Plunk handed out 12 assists and added three digs, three aces and four kills in the loss for Spring Hill. Sam Schott recorded four assists, seven digs and three aces, Kaycee Campbell two digs and three aces, Molly Seale three kills, Caylee Mayfield three kills and Taylor White three aces.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, GILMER 2: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats rallied for a 23-25, 25-13, 25-19, 20-25, 15-7 win over Gilmer on Tuesday.
Cassidy Cole recorded nine kills, five blocks and four aces for Hallsville. Ayden McDermott added eight kills, Riley Rodriguez six kills and Ashley Jones 33 assists, 12 kills, five digs and three blocks.
■ CARTHAGE 3, LINDALE 1: CARTHAGE — Kristen Stewart served up 19 points and added 19 assists, 13 digs and five aces for Carthage as the Lady Dawgs defeated Lindale, 26-24, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14.
Faith Kruebbe finished with 11 kills, nine digs and three blocks, Cami Hicks 10 kills, seven blocks and three aces, Jada McLinn six kills, Makhai Lewis five blocks, Sadie Smith eight assists, Chesney Baker 13 points and a team-leading 25 digs, McKenna Zett 17 digs and two kills and Addi Surratt 10 points and seven digs.
■ TATUM 3, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — Essence Allen hammered home 20 kills, Kaleigh Stroud had 14 digs and Abby Sorenson handed out 28 assists for Tatum in a 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Marshall.
Allen also added four blocks and seven digs for Tatum. Ramaya Davis recorded three kills, Stroud four kills, Kayla Jones three kills and two blocks, Kerrigan Diggs threeblocks, SummerDancy-Vasquez nine digs, McKensi Greenwood two digs and Sorenson three kills and five digs.
■ WHITE OAK 3, ORE CITY 0: ORE CITY — The White Oak Ladynecks earned a 25-8, 25-15, 25-22 sweep of Ore City on Tuesday.
Natalie Reed paced the Ladynecks with 18 assists, adding eight kills and three digs. Lexi Baker added eight kills and five digs, Kaylee Wilkinson one kill, Stormy Riley four digs, Anna Iske three kills, Emma Hill an assist and an ace, Macy Weeks two kills, two assists and 12 digs, Payton Palmer three kills, Daphne Bogenschutz eight kills and Ashlyn Eynon four kills.
Ryan Thorn finished with 13 digs and four points in the loss for Ore City. Ally Sewell added six assists, four kill and four points, Abby Ervin three kills, Jade Draper a team-leading nine assists, Brooklyn Richardson and Jailyn Cook two blocks apiece, Keri Dean six digs and Ryleigh Larkins five digs.
■ WEST RUSK 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — Chloee Tidwell paced the defense with 18 digs, Kaylee Driver handed out 27 assists and West Rusk swept past Kilgore, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20.
Alexandria Lewis finished with nine kills and three blocks for the Lady Raiders. Hannah Trichel added four kills and three blocks, Kate Hooser seven kills, Kayla Lewis three aces, eight kills and 13 digs and Driver six digs.
■ NEW DIANA 3, GARRISON 1: GARRISON — Zoey Leach pounded down 15 kills to help New Diana rally past Garrison, 24-26, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18.
Jocelyn Howell and Torri Ward added six kills apiece for New Diana, which also got 21 assists from Julia Loeza. Karly Meshell and Loeza led in digs.
■ SABINE 3, BECKVILLE 0: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell, Sam Bell and Aubree McCann all reached double digits in kills, and Sabine earned a 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of Beckville.
Cantrell had 10 kills, Bell 11, McCann 10, Ryanne Stuart seven and Sierah Richter two. Cantrell also finished with five aces, Richter two and Maddie Furrh and Bell three apiece, and McCann led with three blocks.
Bell paced the defense with 12 digs. Ally Gresham added nine, Cantrell eight, Caitlin Bates five, Richter and McCann four apiece, Furrh three and Bailey Barrett two. Richter handed out 37 assists.
Beckville was led by Allison Baker (16) and Sophie Elliott (13) with a combined 29 assists. Elliott also added four digs, Lindsey Baker six kills, Kinsley Rivers five kills, eight digs and three blocks, Avery Morris four kills, Allison Baker three kills and 12 digs, Gracen Harris eight digs, Miranda Mize six kills and six digs and Amber Harris five aces, six kills and six digs.
■ HEAT 3, UNION HILL 1: BETTIE — Paced by a combined 27 kills from Jaelyn Cleveland and Jordan Parker, the Longview HEAT notched a 25-12, 25-12, 25-6 sweep over Union Hill on Tuesday.
Cleveland finished with 13 kills, four digs, two blocks, four receptions and three points, and Parker added 14 kills, two digs, nine receptions, 12 points and seven aces. Hope Poulter recorded 10 points, four digs, three receptions and two aces, Jenna Parker seven points, 10 receptions and eight digs, Makayla Richey three aces, eight points, three digs and three kills, and Suzannah Neal two kills.
Jaden Parker set things up with 29 assists, adding four digs, two aces and 13 service points.
■ JEFFERSON 3, T.K. GORMAN 2: JEFFERSON — Jefferson defended its home court by rallying for a 16-25, 25-17, 20-25, 25-14, 15-12 win over T.K. Gorman.
Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia ripped 15 kills and added nine digs for Jefferson. Mackenzie Jordan added 12 assists, four kills and seven digs, Tierrani Johnson two blocks and 16 service points and Shamia Ellis 11 digs.
■ HUGHES SPRINGS 3, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Hughes Springs swept past Union Grove on Tuesday in 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 cashion.
For Union Grove in the loss, Kasi Jones finished with 21 digs, four assists and four kills. Brooke Reeves finished with five digs, four kills and three blocks, Shayla Gallagher five digs, five assists, four kills and two blocks, Carleigh Judd 11 digs, Avery Brooks nine digs and six aces, Sydney Chamberlain 19 digs, Madelynn Lacaze 15 digs, five assists and two aces, Caylee Pritchett three digs, Jayce Nutt one kill, Maci Williams three digs and Samantha Coleman four digs.
■ PAUL PEWITT 3, DAINGERFIELD 1: OMAHA — Paul Pewitt held on fo a 25-22, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday behind freshman McKayla Jackson’s 11 service points and four aces.
Jacie Crocker served for nine points. Hannah McGee, Calli Jo Osmon and Kailyn Jones all added seven points. Destiny Jones finished with six points and led with 13 kills. Kailyn Jones had 14 assists and Crocker 12. Mya Heath finished with 10 digs.
■ HARMONY 3, BIG SANDY 0: BIG SANDY — The Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Big Sandy on Tuesday in 25-14, 25-22, 25-15 fashion.
Airikah Pippins finished with 15 kills in the loss for Big Sandy. Lizzie Worden added 17 assists and eight digs, Gracie Jenison five digs, Chyler Ponder six kills and three digs, Peyton Adams three digs and Jakayla Johnson five digs.
Pippins (7-for-7), Ponder (13-for-13) and Adams (6-for-6) were all perfect from the service line.
■ HAWKINS 3, GARY 1: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco slapped down 19 kills, Lynli Dacus and Morgan Jaco added five kills apiece and Hawkins notched a 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17 win over Gary.
Makena Warren contributed four kills for Hawkins, which also got 20 assists from Alyssa Eddington, ten assists and nine digs from Dacus and six digs apiece from Eddington and Jordyn Warren.
■ CARLISLE 3, GLADEWATER 0: GLADEWATER — Tori Esters handed out 35 assists, Camdyn Gray ripped 14 kills to go along with 10 digs and Carlisle swept past Gladewater, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15.
Emily Pendleton finished with eight kills and two blocks for Carlisle. Wendee Sanders added five kills, five digs and two aces, Olivia Fraser four kills and five digs, Esters four aces, Lizbet Rocha 15 digs and three aces and Malene Martinez five digs.
■ CUMBERLAND 3, L. CHAPEL 2: TYLER — Cumberland Academy rallied for a 21-25, 25-21, 15-25, 25-23, 18-16 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Lexus Haley finished with 27 assists, 11 digs and two kills for Leverett’s Chapel. Katie Hughes added 27 digs and seven aces, Jillian Shaw 14 kills, four blocks, 19 digs and four aces, Michelle Jamaica five kills and 26 digs, Ashilia Smith 11 kills, two blocks and five digs and Hannah Brown two kills, five digs and three aces.
■ TIMPSON 3, CENTER 0: TIMPSON — The Timpson Lady Bears improved to 21-6 on the season with a 25-14, 25-19, 25-10 sweep of Center.
Kamryn Courtney led with 17 assists, six kills and 13 digs for Timpson, Brylee Behrens added seven kills and seven digs, Harlie Ware 10 kills and seven digs, Da’Mya Collins seven kills and Makenzie Wynn 15 digs.
FROM STAFF REPORTS