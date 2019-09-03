■ WHITEHOUSE 3, LONGVIEW 0: WHITEHOUSE — Led by Briana Brown with 10 kills and 15 digs, the Whitehouse Ladycats earned a 25-17, 25-21, 25-10 sweep of the Longview Lady Lobos.
Elajiah Hatley had nine assists, 11 digs and two aces in the loss for longview. Sarah Frederick added six assists, seven digs and two aces, LaDeja George three kills and two digs, Laci Lewis three kills and two digs, Angell Evans 15 digs, Kei’Azia Brice and Alana Byrdsong three kills apiece and Jailyn Rusk eight digs.
Kate Idrogo added six kills, three blocks and 15 digs for Whtiehouse. Aja Williams finished with six kills, Ryann Foster 25 assists and Hannah House 10 digs.
The Lady Lobos will host White Oak on Friday.
■ KILGORE 3, PINE TREE 0: The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs earned a road sweep against the Pine Tree Lady Pirates, notching a 25-10, 25-17, 25-17 win at the Pirate Center.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Renee Garrett had five points and five assists, Maleaka Wilson four kills, two blocks and 11 digs, Taitum Barry eight digs, Jamaya Davis four digs, Kenzie Kirk Aniya Gibson two digs, Sam Sommerfeld four assists, three kills and eight digs, Tatum Cates four digs and Hannah Barry two kills.
■ SPRING HILL 3, NEW DIANA 1: DIANA — Molly Seale led he way at the net with 12 kills, Maci Plunk and Amirah Alexander handed out 13 assists apiece and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers notched a 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-18 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles.
Ansley Nichols finished with five kills and eight digs for the Lady Panthers. A’Zaria Jones had five kills and six digs, Lexi White six digs and three aces, Kaycee Campbell seven digs and six aces, Seale two digs and four aces, Erin Gregson seven kills and three aces, Caylee Mayfield four kills and three aces, Taylor White eight digs, Plunk four kills, five digs and three aces and Alexander 11 digs.
New Diana was paced by Zoey Leach with eight kills. Jocelyn Howell added seven kills, Taylor Garrett and Torri Ward five kills apiece, Julia Loeza 19 assists, Karly Meshell 12 digs, LiAnn James 11 digs and Ward 10 digs.
■ CARTHAGE 3, HALLSVILLE 2: CARTHAGE — Cami Hicks dominated at the net with 15 kills and nine blocks, leading the Carthage Lady Dawgs to a 22-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-22, 15-5 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Hicks added nine service points for the Lady Dawgs, who also got 15 points, 11 kills and nine digs from McKenna Zett, 10 points, seven kills and three blocks from Faith Kruebbe, 16 points, 20 assists, 15 digs, six kills and three aces from Kristen Stewart, 10 assists and nine digs from Sadie Smith and 20 digs from Chesney Baker.
Ashley Jones dished out 31 assists and added 13 digs for Hallsville in the loss. Brooke Grissom added seven kills, Cassidy Cole 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces and Ayden McDemott eight kills and five digs.
■ HENDERSON 3, TROUP 0: TROUP — Analena Tavo finished with seven kills and two blocks, Cora Jimerson handed out 16 assists and added four digs and Henderson swept past Troup, 25-13, 25-8, 25-13.
Addison Northcutt recorded five kills and five digs for the Lady Lions, who improved to 14-12 on the year.
■ JOHN TYLER 3, WHITE OAK 0: TYLER — The White Oak Ladynecks dropped a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 decision to John Tyler.
Lexi Baker finished with seven kills and four digs in the loss for White Oak. Kaylee Wilkinson added four digs, Stormy Riley six digs, Anna Iske two digs and two kills, Emma Hill 10 assists, two kills and two digs, Macy Weeks seven digs, Magen Woodard two digs, Daphne Bogenschutz one kill and one dig and Ashlyn Eynon two kills and two digs.
■ SABINE 3, TATUM 1: TATUM — The Sabine Lady Cardinals dropped the opening set, but stormed back to earn a 23-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-13 win over Tatum.
Essence Allen had 16 kills, 12 digs and four blocks, and Abby Sorenson finished with 28 assists and five digs in the loss for Tatum. Ramaya Davis added three kills, Kaleigh Stroud eight kills and 14 digs, Kayla Jones six kills and five blocks, Kerrigan Biggs and Kristin Smith one dig apiece, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 12 digs and Yahnya Acevedo four digs.
■ WEST RUSK 3, T.K. GORMAN 0: NEW LONDON — Kaylee Driver handed out 22 assists and added eight digs and four aces for West Rusk in a 25-11, 25-12, 25-7 sweep of T.K. Gorman.
Alexandria Lewis finished with four kills and six digs. Chloee Tidwell added two aces, four kills and 14 digs, Hannah Trichel three aces and 10 kills, Keionna Reed four kills and four digs, Kodi Robertson five digs and Natalie Farrow seven digs.
■ ORE CITY 3, CARLISLE 2: PRICE — Abby Ervin (13) and Jailyn Cook (10) led the way at the net for Ore City in a 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, 20-25, 15-10 win over Carlisle.
Ryan Thorn had 17 points, a team-leading 25 digs and eight aces for the Lady Rebels. Ally Sewell chipped in with 10 points, 11 assists, 12 digs and four aces, Ryleigh Larkins 11 points and 11 digs, Brooklyn Richardson nine points, Jade Draper eight points, eight kills, 14 assists and 10 digs, Jacee Burks six blocks, Landri Ross three blocks and Keri Dean 15 digs.
■ HARMONY 3, UNION GROVE 0: HARMONY — McKinzee Settles led with eight kills, Aleah Daily and Delaynie Nash combined for 25 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept Union Grove, 25-10, 25-7, 25-10.
Jenci Seahorn and Kaylee Clemens had six kills apiece, and Spencer Watkins chipped in with five kills. Daily recorded 13 assists and Nash 12.
For Union Grove in the loss, Kasi Jones had 21 digs, four kills and two aces. Brooke Reeves added four digs and two kills, Shayla Gallagher seven assists and three blocks, Carleigh Judd and Avery Brooks 10 digs, Sydney Chamberlain 15 digs, Madelynn Lacaze 12 digs, Caylee Pritchett a dig, a kill and a block and Maci Williams one block.
■ JEFFERSON 3, CUMBERLAND 0: JEFFERSON — Tierrani Johnson ripped off 16 points, including three aces, and Sha’Stacia Robinson added 11 assists and three aces for Jefferson as the Lady Bulldogs eanred a 25-19, 25-21, 25-11 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia added seven kills for Jefferson.
■ TIMPSON 3, COLMESNEIL 0: TIMPSON — Brylee Behrens set things up with 13 assists, Kamryn Courtney added 10 assists, 10 kills and nine digs and the Timpson Lady Bears notched a 25-7, 25-6, 25-15 sweep of Colmesneil.
Behrens also fired off six aces, while Makenzie Wynn had eight digs and Harlie Ware finished with seven kills.
■ BIG SANDY 3, JACKSONVILLE 2: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats rallied from two sets down to earn a 12-25, 25-27, 25-22, 26-24, 15-12 win over Jacksonville.
Airikah Pippins hammered down 26 kills to go along with five blocks and five digs, and Lizzie Worden handed out 28 assists while adding three kills, 14 digs and two aces for Big Sandy. Chyler Ponder finished with five kills and 14 digs, Gracie Jenison four kills and 13 digs, Jakayla Johnson 11 digs and Peyton Adams and Maci Childress four digs apiece.
Ponder (21-21), Worden (19-19) and Adams (23-23) were all perfect from the service line.
■ ATLANTA 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: ATLANTA — Daingerfield fell in straight sets to Atlanta on Tuesday.
Joi Akinsuroju had 11 digs and two aces for the Lady Tigers. Diamond Jeter finished with three assists and two digs, Adisen Key 12 digs, Jaylee Barron 11 digs, Ashlyn Bruce one block, Kiara Robinson three kills, Montrevia Durham four aces and 14 digs, TaQuazia Latchison three digs and Kayleigh Phillips 22 digs.
■ HAWKINS 3, CHCS 1: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco put down 15 kills and picked up five digs for Hawkins in a 25-16, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19 win over Christian Heritage Classical School.
Makena Warren and Morgan Jaco added five kills apiece, with Morgan Jaco recording eight blocks and Warren three. Lynli Dacus had 15 assists, Alyssa Eddington 13 assists, Victoria Miller 22 digs, Dacus seven digs and Logan Jaco five digs.
■ LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 3, LCS 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Jillian Shaw recorded 15 kills to go along with 24 digs, five blocks and five aces, and the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions earned a 25-13, 25-23, 25-15 sweep of Longview Christian School.
Lexus Haley added 20 assists, two aces, six digs and two kills for the Lady Lions. Michelle Jamaica added three kills and 15 digs, and Ashilia Smith recorded six kills, six blocks and two digs.
■ HEAT 3, LINDEN-KILDARE 0: LINDEN — Jordan Parker hammered home 13 kills, Jaden Parker handed out 21 assists and the Longview HEAT notched a 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 sweep of Linden-Kildare.
Jordan Parker added two aces, four points, 14 receptions, two blocks and four digs, while Jaden Parker added three aces, four points and nine digs. Hope Poulter chipped in with two aces, three points, six receptions and four digs, Jaelyn Cleveland three aces, 19 points, five receptions, nine digs and seven kills, Jenna Parker eight points, 14 receptions and 13 digs, Makayla Richey four points, five receptions, five digs and two kills, McKenzie File and Meredith Corley two digs apiece and Suzannah Neal a block and a reception.
■ COMO-PICKTON 3, UNION HILL 2: BETTIE — Union Hill battled to force a third-and-deciding set, but fell to Como-Pickton on Tuesday in 25-22, 25-21, 16-25, 17-25, 15-7 fashion.
For Union Hill in the loss, Hailea Downs had 19 service points, two aces, three kills, four bocks and 21 digs. Jenna Holland added 27 points, nine digs and 18 assists, BreAnna Jackson 12 points, five kills, 11 blocks and six digs, Londyne Fort 21 points, two aces, two kills and 25 digs, Madison Espinoza nine points, two aces, four kills and 24 digs, Briana Edwards eight points, six kills, six blocks and five digs, Alex Mitcham 52 digs, Dana Mendoza one point and one assist and Erica Pope two points.
■ HUNTINGTON 3, CROCKETT 0: CROCKETT — Paced by Faith Ellis with eight kills and two blocks, Halle Flynt with 22 assists and Abby Kirkland with seven digs, the Huntington Devilettes notched a 25-18, 25-14, 25-16 win over Crockett.
Anna Johnson chipped in with three aces and five digs, Emma Tatum three aces, Emma McGuire two aces, Kaylee Rivenbark six digs and Courtney Smith five digs and two aces.
COLLEGE
■ TEMPLE 3, PANOLA 2: TEMPLE — Panola College opened with a win, but Temple rallied to earn a 21-25, 25-23, 12-25, 25-18, 15-13 win over the Fillies on Tuesday.
Mikayla Ware had 15 kills in the loss for Panola. Carol Melo added four kills, Riley Seegers two kills and three blocks, Mylena Testoni and Nyah Walker 10 kills apiece and April Brown five kills.
from staff reports