BERKNER TOURNAMENT
■ LADY LOBOS GO 1-1: RICHARDSON — The Longview Lady Lobos opened bracket play with a 25-21, 28-26 win over MacArthur and fell to district rival Mesquite Horn (25-15, 25-15) to close out the Berkner Tournament on Saturday.
Against MacArthur, Laci Lewis finished with five kills and five digs, Miah Colbert six kills, Asijah Pegues two kills and two blocks, Elaija Hatley six assists, Angell Evans eight digs, Sarah Frederick four assists and six digs and Makayla Washington three assists.
Lewis and Colbert had seven kills apiece, Hatley 10 assists and Evans 10 digs in the loss to Horn. Lewis and Colbert also recorded four digs apiece, and Frederick dished out two assists.
WILLS POINT TOURNAMENT
■ TATUM GOES 1-2: WILLS POINT — The Tatum Lady Eagles defeated Quinlan (5-14, 25-19) and lost to Texas High (25-20, 25-19) and Rains (25-19, 25-16) at the Wills Point Tournament.
Against Rains, Essence Allen recorded six assists, three kills, 10 digs and three aces, Ramaya Davis two blocks and two digs, Kaleigh Stroud two kills and two digs, Kayla Jones five kills and three blocks, Kerrigan Biggs two kills, MaKayla Martin one block, Summer Dancy-Vasquez four digs, McKensi Greenwood two kills and two digs, Abby Sorenson seven assists, Yahnya Acevedo five digs and L.T. Davis one kill.
Allen finished with 10 kills and 14 digs against Texas High. Stroud chipped in with two kills and three digs, Jones two kills, Biggs and Martin three kills apiece, Kristin Smith a kill and a block, Dancy-Vasquez seven digs, Greenwood one dig, Sorenson 19 assists and three digs, Acevedo two digs and Davis a block and a dig.
Sorenson handed out 21 assists and Allen had 17 kills in the win over Quinlan. Allen also added four digs and four aces, Davis one dig, Stroud four kills, Jones two kills, Mariah West six digs, Biggs five kills, Smith three digs, Dancy-Vasquez eight digs, Greenwood four digs and Acevedo one dig.
LEON TOURNAMENT
■ BECKVILLE DROPS 2: JEWETT — The Beckville Ladycats fell to Leon (25-16, 25-19) and East Bernard (25-13, 2-4) on Saturday during bracket play at the Leon Tournament.
Allison Baker finished the day with 27 assists, 11 digs and four kills, and Miranda Mize chipped in with 16 kills, four digs and two blocks for Beckville.
Sophie Elliott recorded 14 assists, four digs and three aces, Lindsey Baker eight kills and three digs, Kinsley Rivers eight kills and 14 digs, Avery Morris two aces, two kills and two digs, Hannah Sharpless three digs, Kiyah Wellborn a dig and a kill, Gracen Harris 13 digs and Macy Davis one kill.
WEST RUSK TOURNAMENT
■ HAWKINS 2, UNION GROVE 1: NEW LONDON — Logan Jaco put down 15 kills, Lynli Dacus added 17 assists and the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned the consolation title in the Gold Bracket at the West Rusk Tournament with a 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over Union Grove.
Makena Warren had seven kills, Alyssa Eddington five killsand nine assists, Jaco and Warren two blocks apiece and Victoria Miller four digs.
TIMPSON TOURNAMENT
■ HUNTINGTON GOES 1-2: TIMPSON — The Huntington Devilettes defeated Hemphill (25-18, 25-16) and lost to Waskom (25-23, 25-15) and Timpson (25-19, 25-13) on Saturday at the Timpson Tournament.
Halle Flynt was named to the all-tournament team for Huntington, which defeated Shelbyville (25-8, 25-9), lost to Elysian Fields (25-12, 25-14) and defeated Troup (25-21, 25-17) on Thursday before losing to Timpson (25-19, 25-13), Spring Hill (25-14, 25-18) and Sabine (25-13, 25-12) on Friday.
LATE FRIDAY
■ GILMER 3, HARMONY 2: GILMER — Delaney Wilson pounded down 17 kills, Lele Morton came up with 43 digs and the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes rallied for a 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 15-2 win over Harmony.
Kirsten Waller added eight kills, Alexis Mathis 27 assists, Alex Chamberlain, Alexis Mathis and Haylee Jordan 19 digs apiece, Jordan six blocks and Madyson Tate eight blocks.
