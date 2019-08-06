LINDALE 3, LONGVIEW 1: LINDALE - The Lindale Eagles dropped the opening set of the season, but bounced back to win the next three and the match against Longview - 23-25, 25-17, 25-14, 25-15.
For Longview in the loss, Laci Lewis had 10 kills and seven digs, Miah Colbert six kills and three blocks, Jakayla Morrow five kills and two blocks, Angell Evans 22 digs and two aces, Sarah Frederick 10 assists and five digs and Elaja Hatley eight assists and two aces.
Longview will host a tournament this weekend. Check out Thursday's Longview News-Journal for information.
TEXAS HIGH 3, HALLSVILLE 2: TEXARKANA - Texas High rallied from an opening set loss to earn an 18-25, 25-21, 25-23, 20-25, 15-13 win over the Hallsville Ladycats.
Ashley Jones finished with 40 assists, seven kills and two blocks in the loss for Hallsville. Cassidy Cole added 11 kills and four aces, Ayden McDermott nine kills and eight digs, Abbi Fischer eight kills and Jaydin Ainsworth 10 digs.
KILGORE 3, NACOGDOCHES 0: KILGORE - Ashton Vallery led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 assists, Jada Abercrombie and Lauren Couch knocked down six kills apiece and Kilgore opened the season with a 5-17, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of Nacogdoches.
Abercrombie added a team-leading 11 digs. Alexis T. Anderson had two kills, Skye Cotton two kill and three aces, Couch two digs and six aces, Skyler Day three digs and three aces, Dayton McElyea four kills and eight assists, Riley Rios four digs, Miah Thomas two blocks and three kills and Vallery three digs.
WHITEHOUSE 3, GILMER 0: GILMER - Whitehouse opened the season with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 sweep of Gilmer.
For Gilmer in the loss, Delaney Wilson had seven kills, Maddy Tate six kills, Alexis Mathis 17 assists, Lele Morton 18 digs, Haylee Jordan 13 digs and Tate three solo blocks.
Gilmer will participate in the Garland Tournament this weekend.
TYLER LEE 3, WHITE OAK 0: TYLER - The Tyler Lee Lady Raiders swept past White Oak on Tuesday in the opener for both teams, earning a 25-15, 25-18, 25-12 win.
For White Oak in the loss, Natalie Reed had 11 assists, seven digs and three kills. Lexi Baker finished with eight digs, two blocks and two kills, Emma Hill five digs, Alysa Hall nine kills and two assists, Macy Weeks six digs, Payton Palmer three kills, Samantha McGrew 10 digs and Ashlyn Eynon four digs.
Hope Casel, a transfer from Whitehouse, led Tyler Lee with four aces, seven kills, a block and four digs.
CARTHAGE 3, BULLARD 0: CARTHAGE - Cami Hicks paced Carthage's balanced attack with 10 kills, five service points and three blocks, and the Lady Dawgs opened the season with a 25-18, 25-21, 27-25 sweep of Bullard.
McKenna Zett finished with six kills and seven digs, Kinsey King and Jada McLinn five kills apiece, Faith Kruebbe three kills and two digs, Kristen Stewart 11 points, 15 assists, five digs, two aces and three kills, Chesney Baker 11 digs and Addison Surratt nine digs.
Carthage will compete in the Garland Tournament this weekend.
QUITMAN 3, TATUM 0: QUITMAN - The Quitman Lady Bulldogs opened the season with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-16 win over the Tatum Lady Eagles.
For Tatum in the loss, Essence Allen recorded 12 kills and four digs, Kaleigh Stroud three blocks, 12 digs and two aces, Kayla Jones five kills and five blocks, Kerrigan Biggs four blocks, Kristin Smith three kills and three blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 10 digs, McKensi Greenwood eight digs, Abby sorenson 19 assists and four digs and Amaya Davis a kill and a block.
Jentri Jackson had 12 digs, four kills and three aces for Quitman. Ava Burroughs chipped in with four digs, four kills, three aces and two blocks, Shelby Hayes 12 assists, three digs, two kills and two aces, Maddy Whitehurst two digs and two aces, Lucy Brannon eight digs and two aces and Julia Simpkins five digs and three kills.
Tatum will compete in the Central Heights Tournament this weekend. Quitman will compete in the Princeton Tournament.
HARMONY 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: HARMONY - Kinzee Settles led the way at the net with 12 kills and six blocks, Aleah Daily and Delaynie Nash combined for 25 assists and Harmony opened the season with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Daily had 15 assists, Nash 10 assists, Madi Rhame 10 digs, Jenci Seahorn six kills and two blocks and Spencer Watkins seven kills for Harmony.
HAWKINS 3, YANTIS 0: YANTIS - Logan Jaco paced the Lady Hawks with 13 kills, Alyssa Eddington and Lynli Dacus dished out nine assists apiece, and Hawkins swept past Yantis, 25-12, 25-11, 25-8, to open the season.
Tenley Conde and Jordyn Warren finished with three kills apiece for Hawkins, which will compete in the Leverett's Chapel Tournament this weekend.
JEFFERSON 3, WINONA 2: JEFFERSON - Mackenzie Jordan led the way at the line with 17 service points and six aces, adding 15 assists to her big night as Jefferson notched a 25-20, 10-25, 13-25, 25-7, 15-8 win over Winona.
Jaden Carter had eight kills and three blocks, and Tierrani Johnson chipped in with 17 points and five aces.
PAUL PEWITT 3, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD - The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas opened the season with a 25-17, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16 win over Daingerfield.
Joi Akinsuroju had six points, six assists, four digs and two aces in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Diamond Jeter had two points and three assists, Adisen Key three digs, Karley Nix six points, Ashlyn Bruce six points, two aces, three kills and two blocks, Jahkayla Doddy one kill and one assist, Kiara Robinson four kills, two assists and four blocks, Montrevia Durham six points, three digs and two kills, TaQuazia Latchison two points, two kills and two blocks, Jamie Nix a kill and an assist and Kayleigh Phillips seven points, two aces and six digs.
Daingerfield hosts Redwater on Friday.
BIG SANDY 3, ARP 2: ARP - The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats, led by a 30-assist night from Elizabeth Worden and a combined 21 kills from Gracie Jenison and Airikah Pippins, opened the season with a 25-15, 25-19, 1525, 23-25, 15-4 win over Arp.
Jenison had 11 kills, three digs and two aces, Worden eight digs, Chyler Ponder seven digs and three kills, Peyton Adams five digs, Pippins 10 kills and seven digs, Brylie Arnold four kills, Victoria Hill three kills and two digs, Jakayla Johnson three digs and Maci Childress two aces.
At the line, Worden (7 for 7), Ponder (14 for 14) and Adams (13 for 13) were all perfect, and Johnson was 17 for 19.
LEVERETT'S CHAPEL 3, TST 2: LEVERETT'S CHAPEL - Jillian Shaw pounded down 10 kills and came up with 10 digs, Katie Hughes chipped in with 20 digs and Lexus Haley dished out 20 assists for Leverett's Chapel as the Lady Lions rallied for a 25-19, 16-25, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10 win over Trinity School of Texas.
Shaw added an ace, Haley an ace and a kill and Hughes a kill and three aces for Leverett's Chapel, which will host a tournament this weekend beginning with pool play on Thursday.
TIMPSON 3, CUMBERLAND 0: TIMPSON - Nataley Smith handed out 21 assists, Kamryn courtney led with 11 kills and eight aces and Timpson opened the season with a 25-3, 25-15, 25-13 win over Cumberland Academy.
Harlie Ware added eight kills, and Da'Mya Collins finished with seven kills for Timpson, which will compete in the Central Heights Tournament this weekend.
HEAT 3, FULL ARMOR 0: Jaden Parker handed out 22 assists for Longview HEAT in a 25-14, 25-9, 25-15 sweep of Full Armor.
Parker also had seven assists and three digs, while Jaelyn Cleveland led the way at the net with 15 kills. Cleveland finished with four aces, Hope Poulter four digs, Jenna Parker three aces, 12 receptions and three digs, Jordan Parker five aces, five receptions, three blocks, eight digs and 11 kills, Makayla Richey three receptions and five digs and McKenzie Files one kill.
HEAT will participate in the Leverett's Chapel Tournament this weekend.
QUEEN CITY 3, PITTSBURG 1: PITTSBURG - Queen City opened the season wit ha 25-15, 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 win over Pittsburg.
Pittsburg will compete in the Paris Chisum Tournament this weekend.
WASKOM 3, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER - Waskom opened the season with a 24-26, 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 win over Gladewater.
ALBA-GOLDEN 3, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE - The Union Grove Lady Lions dropped their season opener at home against Alba-Golden, 25-18, 25-11, 25-14.
The Lady Lions will compete in the Gary Tournament this weekend.
JOHN TYLER 3, T.K. GORMAN 0: TYLER - In Loop 323 volleyball matchup, John Tyler scored a 26-24, 25-7, 25-13 win over Bishop Gorman on Tuesday at Haddad Gymnasium on the Gorman campus.
Standouts for JT were Kassidy McKenzie (7 kills), Eriana Valle (29 receptions, 21 serves, 5 digs) and Michiah McFarland (15 serves, 13 assists, 6 digs).
"We got a lot of work to do," JT coach Lamessa Derrett said. "... had good moments and bad moments."
The Lady Lions will compete in the Van Varsity Tournament this weekend. On Friday, JT meets Quinlan Ford (3 p.m.), North Lamar (4 p.m.) and Sabine (7 p.m.). Bracket play is scheduled for Saturday.