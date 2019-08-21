■ LONGVIEW 3, PINE TREE 1: In the final match of a tri-match featuring city schools Spring Hill, Longview and Pine Tree, the Longview Lady Lobos rallied for a 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-21 win over the host Lady Pirates at the Pirate Center.
Laci Lewis recorded eight kills and seven digs for the Lady Lobos. Miah Colbert chipped in with seven kills and seven digs, LaDeja George five kills and two blocks, Kei’Azia Brice and Alana Byrdsong five kills apiece, Elajiah Hatley 19 assists and seven digs, Sarah Frederick 14 assists, Angell Evans 23 digs, two aces and two kills and Makayla Washington five digs.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Ryaunna Garrett recorded two kills, six assists and two digs, Renee Garrett 17 assists and eight digs, Niya Williams four digs, Maleaka Wilson three kills, five blocks and three digs, Taitum Barry 16 digs, Jamaya Davis three kills and four digs, Aniya Gibson two kills and three digs, Sam Sommerfeld five aces, seven kills and 19 digs, Kendall King three kills, five blocks and three digs and Hannah Barry two kills, two aces and a team-leading 25 digs.
■ SABINE 3, KILGORE 0: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell (11) and Sam Bell (10) combined for 21 kills, leading the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 25-18, 25-6, 25-16 sweep of Kilgore.
Aubree McCann added eight kills, Ryanne Stuart three and Maddie Furh two. Furrh finished with five aces, Bell and McCann four apiece and Caitlin Bates two, while McCann added two blocks. Bell led with 12 digs. Sierrah Richter added nine, Ally Gresham six, McCann five and Cantrell and Furh two apiece. Richter set it all up with 31 assists.
Jada Abercrombie recorded nine digs and three kills in the loss for Kilgore. Skye Cotton added two kills and four digs, Dayton McElyea two kills, three assists and nine digs, Miah Thomas six kills, 13 digs and two blocks, Alexis T. Anderson two blocks, Ashton Vallery nine assists and five digs, Lauren Couch two digs and A’viana McIntyre four digs.
■ NEW BOSTON 3, HUGHES SPRINGS 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — New Boston won the opening two sets and held on for a 25-14, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13 win over Hughes Springs.