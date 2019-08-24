TYLER INVITATIONAL
■ LADY LOBOS WIN BRONZE BRACKET: TYLER — The Longview Lady Lobos got a combined 48 kills from Lexi Lewis and Mia Colbert Saturday to bring home the Bronze Bracket trophy of the Tyler ISD Invitational.
Lewis led the Lady Lobos with 26 slams and Colbert contributed 22. Both earned all tournament along with Angell Evans, who totaled 36 digs and 11 service winners.
Elaija Hatley handed out 42 assists and managed 10 digs, while Sarah Frederick chipped in 23 assists and 10 digs. Jailyn Rusk finished with 20 digs, Peja Mathis had seven kills, while Ladeja George and Asjia Pegues each had five kills.
The Lady Lobos (9-12) return to action Tuesday at Elysian Fields.
■ BECKVILLE GOES 1-2: TYLER — The Beckville Ladycats closed out three days of action in the Tyler ISD Invitational with one win and two losses Saturday.
Killeen Ellison handed Beckville a straight set 9-25, 21-25 defeat in the opener. The Ladycats bounced back with a 25-18, 27-25 decision over Ryan Rudder. In the third and final match, Whitehouse managed a three-set 25-23, 22-25, 19-25 verdict.
Kinsley Rivers and Allison Baker each had 15 kills over three matches. Lindesy Baker added 14 and Amber Harris 11. Rivers led the way in digs with 19, while Miranda Mize added 18 and Baker 16.
Baker also handed out 37 assists and Sophie Elliott added 29.
Beckville (17-10) is at Sabine Tuesday.
■ HALLSVILLE GOES 2 AND 1: TYLER — The Hallsville Ladycats advanced to Silver Bracket play at the Tyler ISD Invitational Saturday and won two of three matches.
In the opener, Hallsville rallied for a 17-25, 25-19, 25-20 win over All Saints. Harmony was a three-set victim 25-23, 17-25, 25-14 before Joshua rolled to a 11-25, 22-25 sweep.
Ayden McDermott led the way 26 kills and six aces, while Cassidy Cole finished with 11 kills, eight aces and five blocks. Ashley Jones had 65 assists, 12 digs, 10 kills and seven aces.
■ JOHN TYLER SWEEPS TYLER LEE: TYLER — The John Tyler Lady Lions won the Gold Bracket Consolation Championship of the Tyler ISD Invitational with a straight set sweep of Tyler Lee 25-18, 25-18.
Hope Casel had five kills for Lee, and Semira Udosen had four kills. Karrington Wise added seven digs.
Lee had a win over Texas High and a loss to Willis (22-25, 13-25) on earlier in the day.
Against Willis, Casel had nine kills and nine digs. Udosen and Je’Myiaa Johnson had five kills each, and Anasha Martin had 11 digs.
FORNEY TOURNAMENT
■ TATUM TAKES 2ND IN SILVER BRACKET: FORNEY — The Tatum Lady Eagles were able to prevail in two of three Saturday matches at the Forney Tournament and earn second place in the Silver Bracket.
Tatum opened with a 25-21, 25-11 win over Newman Smith and followed with a 25-13, 22-25, 25-20 triumph over Crandall. Dickinson handled Tatum in a straight set finale 18-25, 20-25.
Essence Allen tallied 36 kills over three matches for the Lady Eagles. Kayla Jones finished her day of work with 20 kill shots. Allen added 30 digs and Summer Dancy-Vasquez totaled 31.
Tatum is 12-9 overall on the year.
HUGHES SPRINGS TOURNAMENT
■ ORE CITY WINS 2 OF 3: HUGHES SPRINGS — The Ore City Lady Rebels managed two wins Saturday at Hughes Springs Tournament Pool Play.
Jailyn Cook racked up 21 kills and Abby Ervin added 18 to lead the way for the Lady Rebs.
Ore City downed Detroit 25-9, 26-24 before dropping a match to Waskom 23-25, 21-25. The Lady Rebs rallied for a hard-fought 30-28, 20-25, 15-5 win over host Hughes Springs.
Ryan Thorn tallied 56 digs, Ervin 35 and Ryleigh Larkins 27. Jade Draper had 34 assists and Ally Sewell added 17. Draper served 20 points, Sewell 15 and Thorn 14.
Ore City hosts White Oak Tuesday.
LATE FRIDAY
■ LADYNECKS GO 2-1: TYLER — The White Oak Ladynecks went 2-1 on Friday in day two of pool play after opening with a win and two losses on Thursday.
On Friday, the Ladynecks fell to All Saints (25-10, 26-24) and defeated Lufkin (26-24, 25-21) and Longview (26-24, 25-17).
Natalie Reed had seven assists, Lexi Baker two kill and two digs, Emma Hill three digs, Alysa Hall five kills and two blocks, Macy Weeks seven digs and Samantha McGrew nine digs against All Saints.
Reed handed out 17 assists and added five kills and five digs against Lufkin. Baker finished with six kills and six digs, Anna Iske one kill, Hill two digs and three aces, Hall 10 kills, two digs and two blocks, Weeks two assists, two aces and eight digs, Payton Palmer a kill and a dig, McGrew two kills and 10 digs, Daphne Bogenschutz a kill and Ashlyn Eynon four kills.
Hall ripped 10 kills and added two digs against Longview. Reed finished with 20 digs, Baker six kills and four digs, Kaylee Wilkinson a kill, Iske three kills, Hall 10 kills and two digs, Weeks nine digs, McGrew two kills, six digs and two aces and Eynone three kills.
On Thursday, the Ladynecks defeated New Boston (24-26, 25-22, 25-14) and lost to Elysian fields (25-16, 22-25, 25-10) and Texas High (25-17, 25-17).
Reed had 23 assists, five kills and five digs against New Boston. Baker added seven kills, two assists and six digs, Hill two digs, Hall nine kills, two digs and three blocks, Weeks four assists and 10 digs, Palmer two kills and two digs, McGrew two assists and three digs, Bogenschutz four kills and Eynon six kills and two digs.
Reed finished with 17 assists and five digs against Elysian fields, Baker six kills and six digs, Hill three digs, Hall three kills, four digs, two aces and three blocks, Weeks six digs, Palmer two kills and three digs, McGrew 11 digs, Bogenschutz four kills and Eynon four kills and three digs.
Against Texas High, Eynon had three kills and three digs, Palmer two kills and two digs, Weeks two digs, Wilkinson two kills, Baker three digs and Reed 11 assists, three kills and two digs.
