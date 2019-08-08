LONGVIEW
■ LADY LOBOS GO 2-0 IN MATCH PLAY: It was a clean sweep for the Longview Lady Lobos Thursday in pool play of their own tournament.
Longview rolled Ore City 25-15, 27-25 in the opener and followed with a 25-11, 25-21 verdict over Henderson.
Kei’Azia Brice paved the way against Ore City with seven kills. Angell Evans had 10 digs, while Elijah Hatley dished out 12 assists and Sarah Fredrick added 10.
It was JaKayla Morrow’s five kill shot that led the way for the Lady Lobos against Henderson. Fredrick served three aces, Evans got a dozen digs and Hatley handed out eight assists.
■ PINE TREE FALLS TO LINDALE: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates fell in straight sets to the Lindale Lady Eagles 18-25, 12-25 Thursday in pool play at the Longview Lady Lobo Varsity Tournament.
Sam Sommerfeld and Aniya Gibson shared the lead in kills with three each. Sommerfeld also finished with four service winners and four digs. Renee Garrett handed out a team-best four assists.
■ HENDERSON GAINS A SPLIT: The Henderson Lady Lions finished pool play at the Longview Lady Lobo Invitational with a split. Henderson handled Ore City 25-18, 25-16 and lost to host Longview 11-25, 21-25.
Heather Craig led the Lady Lions with 10 kills and Cora Jimerson totaled 26 assists.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS
■ BECKVILLE GOES 3-0: Lindsey Baker’s 15 kills paced four Beckville Ladycats in double digits, leading them to three victories in Thursday pool play at the Central Heights Tournament.
Baker was joined by Miranda Mize (12) along with Kinsely Rivers (11) and Allison Baker (11).
Beckville (3-1) made short work of all three opponents winning each match in straight sets. The Ladycats handled Centerville 25-12, 25-21, toppled Tatum 25-9, 25-21 and dropped Lufkin 25-16, 25-18.
Sophie Elliott led the way in assists with 33, while Baker was close behind with 25 assists. Rivers, Mize and Avery Morris each had three digs. Mize also served five aces.
■ TATUM TAKES 2 OF 3 MATCHES: Essence Allen racked up 33 kill shots and 38 digs as the Tatum Lady Eagles went 2-1 in pool play Thursday at the Central Heights Tournament.
Tatum took Lufkin in three sets 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, before falling to Beckville in its second match 9-25, 21-25. The Lady Eagles rebounded in the third match with a 26-24, 26-24 win over Waskom.
In addition to Allen, Tatum got 10 kills from Kaleigh Stroud and 31 digs. Abbey Sorenson passed out 48 assists to go along with 17 digs. Summer Dancy-Vasquez added 24 digs and McKensi Greenwood finished with 10.
Tatum is 2-2 on the young season.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL
■ LONGVIEW HEAT UNDEFEATED IN POOL PLAY: Longview HEAT was too hot to handle Thursday in pool play at the Lady Lion Tournament.
Jaelyn Cleveland dropped 34 kills and served 17 points as the HEAT rolled to three match victories. Jordan Parker added 20 kills and 26 service winners. Jaden Parker chipped in with 52 assists and 14 points.
Jenna Parker added 16 points, Hope Poulter had 12 and Makayla Richey finished with 11.
The HEAT bested Longview Christian School 25-10, 25-12, beat host Leverett’s Chapel 25-16, 25-11 and closed with a 25-18, 25-14 win over Christian Heritage.
They advance to Gold Bracket action Saturday and face Trinity at 1:30 p.m.
■ LC LADY LIONS FINISH 2-1: The host Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions won two of three Thursday in pool play of their tournament.
Ashilia Smith had 10 kills to lead the charge. Michelle Jamaica managed 28 digs, while Katie Hughes had 22 digs, while Lexus Haley finished with 13 digs and 25 assists. Jillian Shaw added 16 digs to her 11 aces.
The Lady Lions defeated Christian Heritage 25-14, 25-10, fell to the Longview HEAT 10-25-12-25 and topped Longview Christian 25-16, 25-16.
WOODVILLE
■ HUNTINGTON GOES 1-2 IN POOL PLAY: Huntington’s Devilettes dropped two of three matches Thursday at the Woodville Tournament.
In the opener, Little Cypress Mauriceville took a 17-25, 18-25 decision. The Devilettes bounced back to top Spurger 25-17, 30-28. In their third match, Liberty prevailed 16-25, 19-25.
Abby Kirkland totaled 20 digs, Courtney Smith added 12, while Anna Claire Johnson finished with 15 kills.
