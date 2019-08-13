■ LADY LOBOS DROP 2: HENDERSON — The Longview Lady Lobos fell to Henderson (25-10, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16) and Beckville (25-21, 25-23, 25-16) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Against Henderson, Miah Colbert finished with 10 kills and three blocks for the Lady Lobos, while Peja Mathis added six kills and two blocks, Deja George four kills, Laci Lewis four kills, 10 digs and two aces, Jakayla Morrow two kills and four blocks, Angell Evans 24 digs, Sarah Frederick 13 assists, five digs and five aces and Ealja Hatley 11 assists and five digs.
Against Beckville, George finished with seven kills, Colbert seven kills and two blocks, Alana Byrdsong four kills and seven digs, Morrow five kills and two blocks, Hatley 14 assists, Frederick 13 assists and Evans 10 digs.
The Lady Lobos will compete in the Berkner Tournament this weekend.
■ TYLER LEE 3, PINE TREE 1: Tyler Lee dropped the first set before rallying for a 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 win over Pine Tree at the Pirate Center on Tuesday.
Renee Garrett paced Pine Tree with 11 assists and five aces. Malaeka Wilson added four kills and two blocks, Jamaya Davis six digs and three aces, Sam Sommerfeld four kills, Kendall King four blocks, Hannah Barry 10 digs and Taitum Barry six digs.
Pine Tree will participate in the West Rusk Tournament this weekend.
■ HALLSVILLE WINS 2: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats defeated All Saints (25-20, 25-23, 21-25, 25-18) and White Oak (25-12, 26-24, 25-17) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Against White Oak, Ayden McDermott finished with 11 kills and four digs, Cassidy Cole nine kills, three digs and three aces and Ashley Jones 30 assists and four kills.
No stats were available for the All Saints match.
■ JOHN TYLER 3, KILGORE 1: KILGORE — The John Tyler Lady Lions earned a 25-16, 14-25, 25-13, 25-21 win over the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Jada Abercrombie had 14 digs, five blocks and 11 kills in the setback for Kilgore. Miah Thomas recorded 17 digs, seven kills and two blocks, Ashton Vallery 10 digs and two aces, A’viana McIntyre three kills, seven digs and two aces, Dayton McElyea 12 assists, seven digs and two kills, Skye Cotton two kills and two digs and Alexis T. Anderson four digs and three kills.
■ CARTHAGE 3, WEST RUSK 1: NEW LONDON — Cami Hicks paced Carthage with 12 kills and two blocks, and the Lady Dawgs notched a 25-18, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18 win over West Rusk.
McKenna Zett finished with 12 kills and eight digs for Carthage, which also got seven kills, eight digs and two blocks from Faith Kruebbe, 26 assists, nine digs and five aces from Kristen Stewart, 22 digs from Addi Surratt, 18 digs from Chesney Baker and 11 assists from Sadie Smith.
Carthage (6-2) will visit John Tyler on Friday.
■ HENDERSON GOES 1-1: HENDERSON — The Henderson Lady Lions defeated Longview (25-10, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16) and fell to Beckville (25-18, 27-25, 25-12) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Cora Jimerson dished out 32 assists and added four aces against Longview. Analena Tavo had 15 kills, Heather Craig 14 kills and seven digs and Addison Northcutt four kills, five aces and two blocks.
Jimerson recorded 23 assists and six digs, Craig 10 kills and five digs and Tavo eight kills and 12 digs against Beckville.
■ BECKVILLE WINS 2: HENDERSON — The Beckville Ladycats earned sweeps over Longview (25-21, 25-23, 25-16) and Henderson (25-18, 27-25, 25-12) on Tuesday.
Sophie Elliott had 15 assists and Allison Baker 13 against Henderson. Lindsey Baker had nine kills and two digs, Kinsley Rivers five kills, six digs and three blocks, Avery Morris three kills, Hannah Sharpless four digs, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Allison Baker three kills and eight digs, Gracen Harris six digs, Miranda Mize seven kills, two digs and two blocks and Macy Davis one kill.
Against Longview, Elliott finished with 11 assists and three aces, Lindsey Baker 10 kills, Rivers seven kills and five digs, Morris eight aces and two kills, Sharpless one dig, Kiyah Wellborn two kills and three blocks, Allison Baker five digs and 18 assists, Harris four digs and Mize seven kills, two digs and two blocks.
■ WHITE OAK DROPS 2: HALLSVILLE — The White Oak Ladynecks fell to All Saints (25-23, 25-17, 23-25, 25-21) and Hallsville (25-12, 26-24, 25-17) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Against All Saints, Natalie Reed finished with 15 assists, three digs and four kills, Lexi Baker six kills, 13 digs and six aces, Emma Hill two kills and five digs, Alysa Hall seven kills, Macy Weeks 14 digs, Payton Palmer four kills and two digs, Samantha McGrew 10 digs, Daphne Bogenschutz two blocks and Ashlyn Eynon three kills.
Reed had 13 assists, three digs and three kills against Hallsville. Baker finished with nine digs and seven kills, Kaylee Wilkinson one kill, Hill one ace, Hall an ace, a block and a kill, Weeks five digs, McGrew nine digs, Bogenschutz one kill and Eynon three kills.
■ HARMONY WINS 2: MARSHALL — Harmony swept past both New Diana (25-9, 25-15, 25-10) and Marshall (25-22, 25-20, 25-14) on Tuesday in a tri-match.
Against New Diana, McKinzee Settles finished with 12 kills and three blocks, Jenci Seahorn six kill and two blocks, Spencer Watkins three kills, Madi Rhame four digs, Aleah Daily 14 assists and Macey Russell six assists.
Settles had 14 kills and five blocks and Daily 17 assists, three digs and two kills against Marshall. Russell finished with 16 assists, Rhame five digs, Kaylee Clemens five kills and nine digs, Watkins six kills and Seahorn six kills and three blocks.
■ UNION GROVE 3, PITTSBURG 1: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions used a balanced attack at the net to earn a 25-12, 25-7, 23-25, 25-10 win over Pittsburg.
Brooke Reeves had three kills, Shayla Gallagher four, Carleigh Judd five and Madelynn Lacaze and Caylee Pritchett two apiece.
Kasi Jones added six digs, six assists and nine aces, Reeves two digs and two aces, Gallagher two digs, three assists and three blocks, Judd two digs, Avery Brooks four digs, Sydney Chamberlain seven digs, two assists and two aces, Lacaze five digs, five assists and Maci Williams one ace.
Union Grove will compete in the West Rusk Tournament this weekend.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, CENTER 0: CENTER — Led by Adrian Pacheco’s nine kills and Sabra Griffin’s 24 assists, the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets notched a 25-16, 25-10, 25-22 win over Center.
Sha’Mya Glenn added eight kills, Christen Smith seven kills, Hali Mitchell five aces, Reese Griffin and Smith 14 digs apiece and Mitchell 15 digs.
■ QUEEN CITY 3, JEFFERSON 0: QUEEN CITY — Courtney Coton finished with 12 service points, and Jaden Carter added five kills and seven digs for Jefferson in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-21 loss to Queen City.
Tierrani Johnson chipped in with 11 kills for Jefferson.
■ DAINGERFIELD 3, CLARKSVILLE 1: CLARKSVILLE — Led by TaQuazia Latchison’s 15 service points and three kills, the Daingerfield Lady Tigers notched a 25-7, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 win over Clarksville.
Joi Akinsuroju added two digs and three assists for Daingerfield, now 1-2 on the year. Diamond Jeter finished with 13 points and four assists, Adisen Key three digs, Jaylee Barron five points and two digs, Karley Nix 13 points, Ashlyn Bruce six points, two aces and two kills, Kiara Robinson three points, four kills and two blocks, Montoya Taylor three assists, Montrevia Durham two points, Jamie Nix 11 points and Kayleigh Phillips four points, two aces and seven digs.
Daingerfield will compete in the Redwater Tournament this weekend.
■ HAWKINS 3, ARP 1: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco finished with 16 kills, Lynli Dacus and Alyssa Eddington combined for 20 assists and Hawkins notched a 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23 win over Arp.
Makena Warren had four kills, three blocks and two aces, Dacus 20 assists and 10 digs and Eddington eight assists and eight digs.
Hawkins will compete in the West Rusk Tournament this weekend.
■ ATLANTA 3, BIG SANDY 1: BIG SANDY — Atlanta won the opener and closed it out with wins in the final two sets en route to a 25-13, 16-25, 25-20, 30-28 victory over Big Sandy.
Elizabeth Worden had 25 assists and Airikah Pippins 12 kills in the loss for Big Sandy. Worden added two aces and nine digs, Pippins nine digs and four blocks, Victoria Hill four digs, Gracie Jenison four digsand five kills, Allie McCartney two kills, Peyton Adams three digs, Jakayla Johnson two aces and four digs and Chyler Ponder five kills, three blocks and two digs.
At the service line, Ponder was 10-for-10, Johnson 14-for-16, Adams 8-for-8, Worden 16-for-17, Jenison 17-for-19 and Pippins 14-for-14.
■ L. CHAPEL 3, WINONA 1: WINONA — Jillian Shaw hammered home 17 kills, Lexus Haley added 22 assists and the Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions earned a 25-13, 25-19, 15-25, 25-10 win over Winona.
Shaw added 18 digs and seven aces, and Haley recorded 1 digs, five aces and five kills as Leverett’s Chapel improved to 5-2. Ashilia Smith chipped in with six kills, and Katie Hughes added 12 digs and three aces.
Leverett’s Chapel will compete in the West Rusk Tournament this weekend.
■ HEAT 3, GARY 1: The Longview HEAT rallied from an opening set loss to earn a 26-28, 27-25, 31-29, 25-14 win over Gary.
Jordan Parker and Jaelyn Cleveland combined for 40 kills to lead the HEAT. Parker led with 21 kills, 11 digs, seven blocks, five aces, 11 points and 27 receptions, and Cleveland recorded 19 kills, 10 digs, two blocks, six aces, 13 points and nine receptions.
Hope Poulter chipped in with 15 points, five aces, eight receptions and nine digs, Jaden Parker 39 assists, four digs, two receptions, 11 points and five aces, Jenna Parker 17 receptions and 16 digs, Makayla Richey nine points, six receptions, six digs and six kills, McKenzie File two blocks and two kills and Suzannah Neal a block and an assist.
■ NACOGDOCHES 3, HUNTINGTON 2: HUNTINGTON — Nacogdoches rallied from two sets down to earn a 19-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-21, 16-14 win over Huntington.
For Huntington in the loss, Abby Kirkland had eight digs, Courtney Smith 10 digs, Kara Teer 12 digs, two block and three kills, Emma Tatum two aces, Kaylee Rivenbark two aces and seven digs, Halle Flynt 18 assists and two blocks, Faith Ellis two blocks and eight kills and Jessie Ellis eight kills.
Huntington will participate in the Timpson tournament this weekend.
■ RAINS 3, SUNNYVALE 2: EMORY — Harley Kreck knocked down 20 kills to go along with three blocks and 20 digs, and Rains held on for a 25-20, 19-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 win over Sunnyvale.
Storey Smith and Katy Traylor five. Traylor finished with six blocks and Green two, Presley McAree and Leo Terry two aces apiece, Kaitlyn Brock 17 assists and Terry 14, Terry 16 digs, McAree 12 and Krislynn McGinty nine.
LATE MONDAY
■ MOUNT VERNON 3, PAUL PEWITT 0: MOUNT VERNON — Paul Pewitt dropped its first match of the young season on Monday, falling to Mount Vernon in a sweep (25-18, 25-16, 25-13).
Calli Osmon had eight service points, five aces, seven digs and seven kills in the loss for Paul Pewitt. Kailyn Jones added six points and nine assists, Destiny Jones five kills and five digs, Jacie Crocker four points and six assists, Mya Heath eight digs, Brooke Traylor and block and a kill and Natalie Tucker three kills.
from staff reports