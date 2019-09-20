DISTRICT 11-6A
■ TYLER LEE 3, LONGVIEW 0: TYLER — Tyler Lee swept past Longview in district play, 25-17, 25-10, 25-16.
For the Lady Lobos in the setback, LaDeja George finished with three kills and five blocks, Angell Evans 12 digs, Elajiah Hatley nine assists, Sarah Frederick four assists, Jailyn Rusk nine digs, Jakayla Morrow three kills and Peja Mathis five kills.
DISTRICT 16-5A
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, PINE TREE 0: Briana Brown hammered home 14 kills and added 19 digs for Whitehouse, which improved to 3-0 in district play (23-8 overall) with a 25-17, 25-20, 25-7 sweep of Pine Tree.
Kate Idrogo had 13 kills and 11 digs, Ryann Foster 22 assists, Ashlee Taylor 15 digs and two aces and Hannah Owens and Hannah House two aces apiece.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: HALLSVILLE — Ashley Jones finished with 24 assists, five kills and two aces, and the Hallsville Ladycats swept past Jacksonville, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14.
Cassidy Cole recorded 12 kills and six aces for the Ladycats, who also got four kills and three aces from Ayden McDermott, four kills from Riley Rodriguez, five aces from Emma Rogers and five digs from Chloe Ferrill.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ BULLARD 3, SPRING HILL 0: BULLARD — The Bullard Lady Panthers handed Spring Hill its first district loss, sweeping SH 25-13, 25-9, 25-13.
Sam Schott had nine digs in the loss for Spring Hill. A’Zaria Jones added six kills and two blocks, Kaycee Campbell five digs, Caylee Mayfield two kills, Maci Plunk seven kills and seven assists and Amirah Alexander eight assists.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ ATLANTA 3, PAUL PEWITT 0: OMAHA — Atlanta earned a 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 sweep of Paul Pewitt on Friday.
Calli Osmon led Paul Pewitt with 11 points, two aces and eight kills. Destiny Jones chipped in with nine points and seven kills, Mya Heath 16 digs, Kailyn Jones seven assists and Jacie Crocker four points, six assists and five digs.
Keyona Easter served up 16 points and Callie Dyer had 13 for Atlanta.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ ORE CITY 3, JEFFERSON 1: JEFFERSON — Abby Ervin ripped 14 kills to lead the way at the net for Ore City as the Lady Rebels rallied for a 20-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20 win over Jefferson.
Ryan Thorn had seven points, 19 digs and three aces for the Lady Rebels (2-1). Keri Dean finished with seven points and 19 digs, Jailyn Cook seven kills, Jacee Burks seven blocks, Ally Sewell eight points and 12 assists and Jade Draper 20 assists, nine points and three aces.
■ TATUM 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-9, 25-8, 25-7 sweep of Daingerfield on Friday, led by Abby Sorenson’s 32 assists and an 11-kill night from Essence Allen.
Sorenson also recorded three kills, three digs and two aces, and Allen added two blocks, seven digs and four aces.
Ramaya Davis chipped in with five kills, Kaylei Stroud five kills and seven digs, Kayla Jones seven kills and three blocks, Mariah West three digs, Kerrigan Biggs four kills, McKayla Martin two aces, Kristin Smith two kills, Summer Dancy-Vasquez six digs, Kensi Greenwood four digs and seven aces and Macy Brown three digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ HARMONY 3, WHITE OAK 0: HARMONY — Delaynie Nash and Aleah Daily combined for 29 assists, McKinzee Settles and Spencer Watkins hammered home nine kills apiece and Harmony swept past White Oak, 25-16, 25-21, 25-11.
Settles had four blocks and two digs, Nash 16 assists, six digs and three aces and Daily 13 assists for the Lady Eagles. Jenci Seahorn finished with eight kills and two blocks, Kaylee Clemens three kills, Madi Rhame eight digs and Raylee Willie five digs.
Natalie Reed handed out 18 assists and added two kills and three digs in the loss for White Oak. Lexi Baker finished with 10 kills, six digs and two aces, Kaylee Wilkinson five kills, Stormy Riley two digs, Anna Iske two kills and two blocks, Emma Hill two digs, Alysa Hall two kills, Macy Weeks 12 digs, Payton Palmer one dig and Daphne Bogenschutz and Ashlyn Eynon a kill apiece.
■ SABINE 3, ARP 0: LIBERTY CITY — Aubree McCann led the way with 10 kills, and the Sabine Lady Cardinals cruised to a 25-8, 25-6, 25-6 win over Arp.
Mikinzi Cantrell had nine kills, Sam Bell six, Sierrah Richter three and Ryanne Stuart and Maddie Furh two apiece. Richter and McCann both recorded seven aces, Cantrell five and Furrh and Bell four apiece. McCann also led with six digs. Richter added five, Bell four, Cantrell, Furrh and Caitlin Bates three apiece and Ally Gresham two.
Richter set it all up with 28 assists.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ BIG SANDY 3, UNION GROVE 1: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats remained unbeaten (3-0) in district play by rallying for a 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 25-20 win over Union Grove.
Airikah Pippins had 18 kills and nine digs for Big Sandy. Lizzie Worden added 29 assists and 21 digs, Chyler Ponder 19 digs, nine kills and two assists, Jakayla Johnson 11 digs, Grace Jenison eight digs and five kills, Peyton Adams 10 digs, Tori Hill six digs and five kills, Breaunna Derrick two kills and two digs and Maci Childress one ace.
Pippins (14-14), Jenison (8-8), Adams (15-15) and Childress (4-4) were all perfect from the service stripe.
■ OVERTON 3, L. CHAPEL 0: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions dropped to 0-3 in district play with a 25-16, 27-25, 25-23 loss to Overton.
Jillian Shaw had 14 kills, three blocks, 13 digs and five aces in the setback for Leverett’s Chapel. Lexus Haley finished with seven kills, eight digs and 17 assists, and Michelle Jamaica recorded four kills, 12 digs and two aces.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ TIMPSON 3, GARRISON 0: TIMPSON — Kamryn Courtney paced the Lady Bears with nine kills and 16 assists, and Timpson moved to 3-0 in district play with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-12 win over Garrison.
Harlie Ware had eight kills, Da’Mya Collis six and Brylee Behrens five. Behrens also recorded seven assists, six digs and five aces. McKenzie Wynn finished with 14 digs and Ware six, while Wynn added four aces and Ware three.
NON-DISTRICT
■ CARTHAGE 3, BECKVILLE 1: BECKVILLE — In a battle of ranked teams, No. 7 Carthage (4A) handed No. 12 Beckville (1A/2A) a 25-27, 25-12, 25-23, 25-15 setback on Friday.
For Beckville in the loss, Sophie Elliott finished with 13 assists and three digs. Lindsey Baker added 10 kills and four digs, Kinsley Rivers two aces, eight kills and seven digs, Avery Morris two aces, three kills and two digs, Hannah Sharpless one dig, Allison Baker five kills, six digs and 23 assists, Gracen harris three digs, Miranda Mize seven kills and six digs and Amber Harris five aces, three kills and three digs.
■ C. HEIGHTS 3, HENDERSON 2: NACOGDOCHES — Central Heights rallied from a set down to earn a 22-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-1, 15-10 win over the Henderson Lady Lions.
Heather Craig finished with 18 kills, 18 digs and two blocks in the loss for Henderson. Analena Tavo added 11 kills and 14 digs, Taylor Helton 11 blocks and three kills and Cora Jimerson 36 assists, 10 digs and three kills.
■ HEAT 3, PITTSBURG 0: Jaden Parker led with 21 assists, Jordan Parker finished with 13 kills and the Longview HEAT earned a 25-14, 25-10, 25-15 win over Pittsburg.
Jaden parker also had 12 points, five digs and two aces, and Jordan Parker added five digs, two blocks, eight receptions, nine points and four aces. Hope Poulter chipped in with 21 points, three digs and two aces, Jaelyn Cleveland 10 kills, four digs, two blocks, three receptions and three points, Jenna Parker 15 digs, 13 receptions and three points, Makayla Richey seven points and four digs, McKenzie File three kills and Suzannah Neal a block and a dig.
DISTRICT 12-3A
■ RAINS 3, QUITMAN 2: QUITMAN — Rains earned a 3-2 win over Quitman on Friday.
For Quitman in the loss, Harley Kreck had 22 kills, Storey Smith 15 and Leo Terry eight. Smith and Katy Traylor added three blocks apiece. Kreck led with 26 assists, with Jasmine Mott adding 15 and Kaitlyn Brock six. Kreck also had six aces and 16 digs, Presley McAgree three aces and 14 digs and Terry three aces and 15 digs.
