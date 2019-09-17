DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 3, LUFKIN 2: Paced by Maleaka Wilson’s 10 kills, Taitum Barry’s 10 aces and Renee Garrett’s 35 assists, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 25-16, 25-8, 21-25, 24-26, 15-8 win over Lufkin on Tuesday at the Pirate Center.
Garrett added four aces and 15 digs, and Wilson also came up with 15 digs for the Lady Pirates. Barry had 19 service points, Jamaya Davis seven kills, Aniya Gibson five aces, six kills and six digs, Kenzie Kirk two aces, five kills and 11 digs, Tatum Cates two aces and six digs and Hannah Barry two kills and 16 digs.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, MARSHALL 1: HALLSVILLE — The Hallsville Ladycats used 34 assists, five digs and seven kills from Ashley Jones along with 14 kills from Cassidy Cole on Tuesday to earn a 25-22, 20-25, 25-10, 25-9 win over Marshall.
Cole also had eight digs, while Ayden McDermott chipped in with eight kills and four aces, Riley Rodriguez added six kills and Emma Rogers recorded four aces.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: WHITEHOUSE — Briana Brown and Kate Idrogo combined for 23 kills, Ryann Foster recorded 31 assists and Whitehouse swept past Jacksonville, 25-6, 25-14, 25-14.
Brown had 13 kill and 15 digs, Idrogo 10 kills and 11 digs, Foster 12 digs and three aces, Ashlee Taylor three aces and Aja Williams and Asja Lewis two blocks apiece for the 22-8 Ladycats (4-0 in district).
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ HENDERSON 3, KILGORE 1: HENDERSON — Analena Tavo and Heather Craig combined for 31 kills and 45 digs as Henderson rallied for a 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 win over Kilgore.
Tavo had 19 kills and 18 digs, Craig 12 kills and 27 digs, Ann Mills nine kills and 19 digs and Cora Jimerson 36 assists and eight digs.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 3, GLADEWATER 0: LIBERTY CITY — The Sabine Lady Cardinals rolled to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-10 sweep of Gladewater on Tuesday.
Sam Bell led a balanced attack at the net with nine kills. Mikinzi Cantrell, Maddie Furrh and Aubree McCann all added eight, Ryanne Stuart three and Sierrah Richter two.
Caitlin Bates had seven aces, Richter six, Bell four, Cantrell and Furrh three apiece and McCann two, while Bell also added two blocks and eight digs. Bates finished with seven digs, Cantrell, Richter, Cook and McCann three each and Furrh two and Richter set things up with 36 assists.
■ HARMONY 3, WINONA 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn led a balanced attack at the net with seven kills, and Harmony earned a 25-7, 25-6, 25-8 sweep of Winona.
McKinzee Settles added five kills, two blocks and two aces, Kaylee Clemens five kills and Spencer Watkins three kills for Harmony. Aleah Daily chipped in with 12 assists, Delaynie Nash seven assists, two aces and three digs, Madi Rhame three digs and two aces and Raylee Willie two digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, NEW DIANA 0: DIANA — Abby Sorenson led with 25 assists, Essence Allen finished with 15 kills and the Tatum Lady Eagles moved to 2-0 in district play with a 25-13, 25-6, 25-13 sweep of New Diana.
Allen also had 10 digs and four aces for Tatum. Sorenson added two digs, Macy Brown two kills and two digs, Kristin Smith and McKayla Martin two kills apiece, Kerrigan Biggs three blocks and four digs, Mariah West three digs, Kayla Jones three kills, Kayla Stroud two kills, 11 digs and 10 aces and Ramaya Davis one kill.
■ WASKOM 3, ORE CITY 1: ORE CITY — Waskom earned a 25-20, 25-19, 17-25, 25-20 win over Ore City on Tuesday.
For Ore City in the loss, Ryan Thorn had 26 digs and two aces, Ryleigh Larkins 14 digs and two aces, Keri Dean 12 digs, Ally Sewell four aces, Abby Ervin 12 kills and Brooklynn Richardson two aces. Jade Draper set things up with 17 assists, and also chipped in with a team-leading eight kills.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ PAUL PEWITT 3, DEKALB 2: OMAHA — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas rallied from a set down to earn a 23-25, 25-11, 18-25, 25-23, 15-10 win over DeKalb.
Calli Osmon and Destiny Jones recorded 17 kills apiece for the Lady Brahmas. Natalie Tucker had five kills, with Kailyn Jones adding three and Brooke Traylor three. Kailyn Jones led with 27 assists, and Jacie Crocker finished with 17. Traylor and Osmon recorded three blocks apiece, and Destiny Jones added two blocks to go along with a season-high 25 digs. Mya Heath picked up 20 digs, Osmon had 15, Crocker finished with 19 points and two aces, Osmon 12 points and Kailyn Jones and Destiny Jones seven and six points respectively. Sam Smith chipped in with four points and Hannah McGee three.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, GARY 0: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats, led by a combined 34 assists from Allison Baker and Sophie Elliott and 13 kills from Lindsey Baker, moved to 2-0 in district play with a 25-16, 25-10, 25-9 sweep of Gary.
Allison Baker had 19 assists, four digs and two kills, Lindsey Baker two digs and Elliott 15 assists and two digs. Kinsley Rivers added eight kills and three digs, Avery Morris four digs and three aces, Kaylee Fletcher a kill and a dig, Gracen Harris one ace, Miranda Mize three aces, seven kills and two digs, Amber Harris three kills, three digs and two assists and Macy Davis one dig.
■ CARLISLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: PRICE — Tori Esters handed out 21 assists, Camdyn Gray and Emily Pendleton combined for 18 kills and Carlisle notched a 25-16, 25-6, 25-11 win over Shelbyville.
Gray had 10 kills, Pendleton eight kills and three aces, Olivia Fraser four kills, Esters two kills and eight aces, Lizbet Rocha five digs and three aces, Wendee Sanders eight aces and Sidney Holloway four aces for the Lady Indians.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ U. GROVE 3, L. CHAPEL 2: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Union Grove rallied from a first-set loss to earn a 20-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-20, 19-17 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Michelle Jamaica had 13 kills, 31 digs and three aces in the loss for Leverett’s Chapel. Lexus Haley finished with 10 kills, nine digs and 15 assists, and Jalynn Peery recorded two digs and four aces.
■ BIG SANDY 3, LINDEN-KILDARE 0: BIG SANDY — Airikah Pippins finished with 23 kills to go along with a couple of blocks and four digs as Big Sandy swept past Linden-Kildare 25-20, 25-12, 25-9.
Lizzie Worden added 29 assists, nine digs and four aces for Big Sandy, which also got five kills and nine digs from Chyler Ponder, four kills, six digs and two aces from Gracie Jenison, 11 digs from Jakayla Johnson, five digs and three aces from Peyton Adams, two kills from Brylie Arnold and four kills from Allie McCartney.
Worden (16-16) and Adams (7-7) were perfect on their serves.
PRIVATE
■ HEAT 3, LCS 0: With Jaden Parker handing out 29 assists and Jaelyn Cleveland recording 14 kills, Longview HEAT swept past Longview Christian School, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18.
Parker added four aces, 14 points, two receptions and five digs, and Cleveland recorded five digs, five receptions, five points and two aces. Jenna Parker chipped in with two aces, three points, 13 receptions and 15 digs, Jordan Parker two aces, seven points, 13 receptions, five digs and 12 kills, Makayla Richey five points, three receptions, two digs and two kills, McKenzie File two kills, Meredith Corley two receptions and Suzannah Neal one kill and one block.
DISTRICT 12-3A
■ QUITMAN 3, GRAND SALINE 1: QUITMAN — Lucy Brannon came up with 24 digs and added five kills for the Lady Bulldogs as Quitman earned a 26-24, 28-27, 20-25, 25-18 win over Grand Saline.
Jentri Jackson had 18 digs, 17 kills and two aces for Quitman, which also got four digs, 11 kills, three aces and two blocks from Ava Burroughs and nine digs, four aces and a team-leading 44 assists from Shelby Hayes.
NON-DISTRICT
■ CARTHAGE 3, TEXAS HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — Kristen Stewart put up 31 assists to lead the way for Carthage in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 sweep of Texas High.
Cami Hicks finished with 10 kills, four blocks and two aces, McKenna Zett seven kills and 13 digs and Jada McLinn five kills and four digs for Carthage. Chesney Baker chipped in with 12 digs, Addi Surratt seven digs and Faith Kruebbe five digs.
■ MADISONVILLE 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — In a non-district match, Madisonville posted a 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 sweep of Huntington.
Kaylee Rivenbark had six digs, Abby Kirkland eight digs, AC Johnson seven digs and three aces and Emma McGuire eight digs in the loss for Huntington. Faith Ellis chipped in with two blocks and three kills, Kara Teer five kills, Jessie Ellis seven kills and Haile McShan 16 assists.
COLLEGE
LeTourneau’s volleyball team swept Centenary, 25-19, 25-20, 25-20, Tuesday in the home opener at Solheim Arena.
“It felt really great to get the win at home in three sets,” said Kianna Crow after putting down nine kills. “We had a lot of fans out. We could feel their energy behind us.”
The YellowJackets (6-5) won their second second straight match, while snapping the Ladies’ two-match win streak. Centenary fell to 3-8.
Mikayla Thomas finished with seven kills, four blocks an two aces, while hitting .312. Taylor Smith added 11 kills and 14 digs. Lexie Welton had six kills. Natalie Davenport had 34 assists and nine digs. Audrey Galindo had 12 digs and two aces. Cam Taylor finished with 21 digs and an ace.
From Staff Reports