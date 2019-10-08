DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 3, MARSHALL 2: Ryauna Garrett handed out 20 assists to go along with five digs and 12 service points, and the Pine Tree Lady Pirates defended their home court — the Pirate Center — with a five-set win over Marshall.
The Lady Pirates dropped the first two sets, but rallied for an 11-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-13 win.
“We were way down in the first two sets, but the girls were determined to fight for the playoffs and came back to win the next three,” Lady Pirate head coach Lacy Coldiron said. “I’m so proud of these girls. They earned every bit of this win.”
Malaeka Wilson added 15 points, eight kill and three blocks for the Lady Pirates. Taitum Barry recorded 14 service ppoints and 12 digs, Jamaya Davis 21 digs and 23 service winners, McKenzie Kirk five kills, Sam Sommerfeld 14 points, seven kills, two blocks and 20 digs and Hannah Barry 31 digs and 22 serve receive passes.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, WHITEHOUSE 2: WHITEHOUSE — Ashley Jones filled the stat sheet with 41 assists, six digs, six kills and two blocks, and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-17, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 15-12 win over Whitehouse.
Hallsville and Whitehouse are now tied atop the league standings at 7-1.
Cassidy Cole hammered down 16 kills and had a .444 hitting efficiency, adding nine digs and three aces for Hallsville. Riley Rodriguez finished with 11 kills, Ayden McDermott five kills and six aces, Mallory Pyle five kills and three blocks and Chloe Ferrill eight digs.
Ryann Foster had four aces, 27 assists and 23 digs in the loss for Whitehouse. Briana Brown finished with 14 kills and 24 digs, Ashlee Taylor 10 kills and Kate Idrogo nine kills.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes, paced by Delaney Wilson’s 10 kills and Alexis Mathis’ 14 assists, earned a 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Haylee Jordan had six kills, Mathis eight digs and Lele Morton six digs for the Lady Buckeyes.
BULLARD 3, HENDERSON 0: HENDERSON — District co-leader and No. 14 ranked Bullard moved to 6-1 against the league with a 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of the Henderson Lady Lions.
Henderson drops to 4-3 in the district with the setback.
DISTRICT 20-4A
■ CARTHAGE 3, HUNTINGTON 0: CARTHAGE — The No. 5 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs moved to 31-4 overall and 3-0 in district play with a 25-11, 25-7, 25-17 sweep of Huntington.
Kristen Stewart filled the stat sheet for Carthage with 13 points, 15 assists, six kills, five digs and seven aces. Sadie Smith chipped in with nine assists, five digs and three blocks, Chesney Baker 15 digs, Addison Surratt 11 digs, Makhai Lewis five blocks, Jada McLin five kills, Faith Kruebbe six kills and four digs, Cami Hicks six kills and three aces and McKenna Zett 11 points, seven kills, five digs and three aces.
DISTRICT 14-3A
■ REDWATER 3, P. PEWITT 0: REDWATER — The Redwater Lady Dragons swept Paul Pewitt in 25-10, 25-20, 25-21 fashion on Tuesday.
Hannah McGee had six service points in the loss for Paul Pewitt, which also got a combined 10 kills and five blocks from Calli Osmon and Destiny Jones, three kills and 10 assists from Kailyn Jones, five assists from Jacie Crocker and two kills and three blocks from Brooke Traylor.
DISTRICT 15-3A■ ORE CITY 3, HUGHES SPRINGS 0: ORE CITY — Jade Draper handed out 15 assists to go along with nine service points and four kills, Keri Dean came up with 27 digs and the Ore City Lady Rebels swept past Hughes Springs, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20.
Ryan Thorn finished with nine points and 13 digs for Ore city. Ryleigh Larkins had 12 points, Jailyn Cook four blocks, Abby Ervin six kills and Brooklynn Richardson 10 digs, nine points, six kills an three aces.
■ NEW DIANA 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — Zoey Leach pounded down 15 kills, Jocelyn Howell added 12 hammers and the New Diana Lady Eagles rallied for a 21-25, 25-14, 25-22, 22-25, 16-14 win over Jefferson.
Taylor Garrett added seven kills, Julia Loeza 31 assists, Karly Meshell 16 digs and Torri Ward 11 digs for the Lady Eagles.
Mackenzie Jordan had nine assists, Jaden Carter nine kills and five aces and Sta’Stacia Robinson nine assists in the loss for Jefferson.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ SABINE 3, WHITE OAK 0: WHITE OAK — The No. 8 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals used 10 kills apiece from Aubree McCann and Mikinzi Cantrell and 30 assists from Sierrah Richter to earn a 25-8, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of White Oak.
Sam Bell had six kills, Ryanne Stuart and Maddie Furrh five apiece and Richter two. McCann had three blocks and Cantrell a couple, while Bell led with 10 digs. Caitlin Bates and Furr added five digs apiece, Cantrell four and McCann three.
White Oak was led by Natalie Reed with 13 assists, four digs and five kills. Lexi Baker added three kills and eight digs for the Ladynecks. Kaylee Wilkinson chipped in with a dig and an ace, Stormy Riley 12 digs, Anna Iske two kills, Alysa Hall five kills, Macy Weeks 11 digs, Payton Palmer three digs and Ashlyn Eynon four kills.
■ HARMONY 3, WEST RUSK 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn and Spencer Watkins recorded 11 kills apiece, Aleah Daily and Delanie Nash combined for 27 assists and Harmony earned a 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 sweep of West Rusk.
Seahorn also recorded six blocks and three digs, Watkins three digs, Daily 15 assists, two kills and four digs and Nash 12 assists, eight digs and three kills.
Kinzee Settles chipped in with five kills, nine digs and seven blocks, Raylee Willie 13 digs, Madi Rhame six digs, Kaylee Clemens three digs and three kills and Macey Russell five digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ HAWKINS 3, UNION GROVE 0: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco hammered home 18 kills, Lynli Dacus and Alyssa Eddington combined for 34 assists and Hawkins moved to 7-0 in district play with a 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Union Grove.
Makena Warren put down eight kills and added five blocks for the Lady Hawks. Dacis had 19 assists, Eddington 15 assists and 10 digs and Tenley Conde nine digs.
Madelynn Lacaze came up with 23 digs in the loss for Union Grove. Gracie Winn added four digs, Maci Williams two digs, Sydney Chamberlain 15 digs, Avery Brooks a dig and a kill, Carleigh Judd five digs and five assists, Shayla Gallagher six digs, four assists and two blocks, Brooke Reeves two digs and seven kills and Kasi Jones nine digs, four assists and six kills.
■ B. SANDY 3, L. CHAPEL 2: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — The No. 20 ranked Big Sandy Lady Wildcats held on for a 25-17, 25-13, 24-26, 25-27, 15-9 win over Leverett’s Chapel.
Airikah Pippins dominated at the net for Big Sandy with 25 kills and seven blocks, adding four aces. Chyler Ponder finished with seven digs, seven kills and two aces, Lizzie Worden eight digs, 40 assists and two aces, Jakayla Johnson 14 digs, Peyton Adams 11 digs and four aces, Gracie Jenison four digs and nine kills, Brylie Arnold three blocks, Breaunna Derrick a kill and a block and Tori Hill two kills.
Ponder (27-for-27) and Worden (19-for-19) were both perfect on their serves.
Jillian Shaw finished with 20 kills, seven blocks and 23 digs in the loss for Leverett’s Chael. Ashilia Smith had seven kills, four blocks and two digs, and Michelle Jamaica recorded 31 digs and six kills.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: BECKVILLE — The No 10 ranked Beckville Ladycats remained unbeaten in district play (26-13, 7-0) with a 25-3, 25-8, 25-7 sweep of Shelbyville.
Allison Baker had 20 assists, three aces and two kills, Sophie Elliott 14 assists and four aces and Miranda Mize a team-leading 10 kills for Beckville. Mize also added six aces and two digs, Macy Davis two kill and two blocks, Amber Harris six kills, Gracen Harris one dig, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Kiyah Wellborn two aces, Avery Morris four aces and four kills, Kinsley Rivers four five aces, seven kills and three digs and Lindsey Baker two kills.
■ TIMPSON 3, CARLISLE 0: PRICE — Brylee Behrens handed out 10 assists and added seven kills and seven digs for Timpson as the Lady Bears notched a 25-9, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of Carlisle.
Harlie Ware added seven kills and three digs for Timpson. Kamryn Courtney recorded six kills, eight digs, three aces and three assists, Celeste Bush four blocks and McKenzie Wynn nine digs.
DISTRICT 12-3A
■ QUITMAN 3, LONE OAK 0: QUITMAN — Shelby Hayes set things up with 27 assists, Ava Burroughs led with 16 kills and the Quitman Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-15, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Lone Oak.
Burroughs also had six digs and four aces, and Hays finished with four digs, two kills and three aces. Julia Simpkins chipped in with three digs, five kills and two aces, Lucy Brannon 10 digs, four kills and four aces, Maddy Whitehurse 10 digs, six kills and two assists and Jentri Jackson 10 kills.
FROM STAFF REPORTS