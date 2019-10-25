DISTRICT 16-5A
■ PINE TREE 3, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — McKenzie Kirk filled the stat sheet with six aces, 16 service points, four kills and two digs as the Pine Tree Lady Pirates earned a 25-16, 25-10, 25-21 road sweep of Nacogdoches.
Ryauna Garrett added three aces, 17 assists and two digs. Renee Garrett recorded six assists, Maleaka Wilson two aces, seven kills, two blocks and 11 digs, Taitum Barry seven service points, four kills and 11 digs, Jamaya Davis 17 digs, Sam Sommerfeldsix kills and nine digs and Tatum Cates seven digs.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, LUFKIN 0: HALLSVILLE — Cassidy Cole led with eight kills, Ayden McDermott was right behind with seven hammers and the Hallsville Ladycats earned a 25-12, 25-18, 25-14 sweep of Lufkin.
Cole added three aces and McDermott five digs. Mallory Pyle chipped in with five kills, Chloe Ferrill five digs, Emma Rogers four aces and Ashley Jones 23 assists and four aces.
■ JOHN TYLER 3, WHITEHOUSE 2: WHITEHOUSE — The John Tyler Lady Lions won a thriller on Friday, upsetting district leader Whitehouse 3-2 on Friday night at C.L. Nix Wildcats Arena.
JT won 29-27, 14-25, 29-27, 15-25, 17-15.
Leaders for JT were Symone Morris (22 serves, 1 ace, 21 kills, 34 receptions, 1 block, 13 digs), Makia Moon (15 serves, 15 digs, 17 receptions, 1 block, 12 digs), Patrianna Pettigrew (2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs) and Eriana Valle (17 serves, 4 kills, 35 receptions, 28 digs).
Leaders for Whitehouse were Ashlee Taylor (13 kills, 16 digs), Briana Brown (23 kills, 25 digs, 3 blocks), Kate Idrogo (19 kills, 22 digs), Ryann Foster (54 assists, 23 digs) and Hannah House (21 digs).
Whitehouse (31-10, 11-2) closes out the regular season at Lufkin on Tuesday. JT (31-12, 9-3) will host Marshall on Tuesday.
DISTRICT 16-4A
■ GILMER 3, SPRING HILL 0: GILMER — Spring Hill’s season ended with a 25-18, 30-28, 25-15 loss to Gilmer on Friday.
Sam Schott had 18 digs, three aces and three assists for Spring Hill (20-23, 4-8). A’Zaria Jones finished with nine kills, two blocks and 12 digs, Molly Seale two kills and three digs, Caylee Mayfield six kills, Mia Traylor eight assists and six digs, Rachael Petree two digs, Maci Plunk three kills and two digs, Amirah Alexander eight assists and Ke’Aysia Anderson four kills.
■ KILGORE 3, CHAPEL HILL 0: KILGORE — Miah Thomas knocked down 11 kills, Ashton Vallery handed out 17 assists and Kilgore got a balanced effort defensively in a 25-23, 25-10, 25-6 sweep of Chapel Hill.
Jada Abercrombie had seven kills, seven digs and three aces for Kilgore. Alexis T. Anderson finished with two digs, Lauren Couch five kills, five digs and two aces, Skyler Day two kills, seven digs and two aces, Dayton McElyea six kills, 14 assists, four digs and two aces, A’viana McIntyre six digs and two aces, Thomas two blocks and six digs and Vallery three digs and two aces.
■ HENDERSON 3, CUMBERLAND 0: HENDERSON — Cora Jimerson finished with 27 assists and nine digs, Addison Northcutt and Ann Mills had nine kills apiece and Henderson notched a 25-12, 25-15, 25-21 sweep of Cumberland Academy.
Northcutt also had 10 digs and two aces, Mills seven digs and four blocks and Heather Craig seven kills and 13 digs.
DISTRICT 15-3A
■ TATUM 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Abby Sorenson handed out 25 assists, Essence Allen ripped 14 kills and Summer Dancy-Vasquez led with five digs as the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-11, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Jefferson.
Sorenson also recorded two digs and three aces and Allen two blocks, four digs and seven aces. Ramaya Davis chipped in with six kills, three blocks and two digs, Kaylei Stroud three kills, two digs and two aces, Kayla Jones five kills and five blocks, Kristin Smith one kill, one block, one dig and one ace, Macy Brown an assist, one kill and one block, Makensi Greenwood three aces and Lexi Luna one dig.
■ H. SPRINGS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers dropped a 25-12, 25-12, 25-18 decision to Hughes Springs on Friday.
Joi Akinsuroju had two aces and six digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter added two digs, Adisen Key and Jaylee Barron four digs apiece, Karley Nix two digs, Ashlyn Bruce a dig and a kill, Kiara Robinson five blocks, Montoya Taylor two assists, Montrevia Durham three digs, TaQuazia Latchison three blocks and Kayleigh Phillips 10 digs.
■ ORE CITY 3, NEW DIANA 1: DIANA — Jade Draper dished out 30 assists and scored 10 points off her serve, leading the Ore City Lady Rebels to a 25-17, 26-24, 20-25, 25-19 win over New Diana.
Ryan Thorn added 18 digs for Ore City (9-3), which also got 19 points and 10 digs from Ryleigh Larkins, 20 digs from Keri Dean, 16 kills and three blocks from Jailynn Cook, eight blocks from Jacee Burks, 14 points, 14 digs and two aces from Ally Sewell, 15 kills and four blocks from Abby Ervin and 11 points from Brooklynn Richardson.
DISTRICT 16-3A
■ WHITE OAK 3, GLADEWATER 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks used a balanced attack at the net and 24 assists from Natalie Reed to sweep past Gladewater, 25-8, 25-6, 25-5.
Reed added four kills and three digs for the Ladynecks. Lexi Baker had seven kills and five digs, Kaylee Wilkinson two kills, Stormy Riley four digs and three aces, Anna Iske two kills, Emma Hill a dig and an ace, Alysa Hall two kills, Macy Weeks 12 digs, Payton Palmer four kills, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and two blocks, Ashlyn Eynon four kills and Brazie Croft three digs.
■ HARMONY 3, ARP 0: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn and Kinzee Settles combined for 21 kills, Delaynie Nash and Aleah Daily had a combined 23 assists and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Arp, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13.
Seahorn had 11 kills and two blocks, Settles 10 kills, seven digs and four blocks, Nash 12 assists and four digs and Daily 11 assists. Also contributing for the Lady Eagles were Spencer Watkins with six kills, Madi Rhame and Raylee Willie with three digs apiece and Macey Russell with four digs.
DISTRICT 19-2A
■ HAWKINS 3, OVERTON 1: OVERTON — The No. 25 ranked Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-23, 25-21, 16-25, 25-14 win against Overton, with Locan Jaco swatting 15 kills and Makena Warren adding nine. Morgan Jaco and Tenley Conde had five kills apiece, Morgan Jaco 11 blocks and Warren four blocks.
Alyssa Eddington dished out 25 assists,and Lynli Dacis added 15 assists, eight blocks and 22 digs. Logan Jaco recorded nine digs, and Victoria Miller finished with eight.
■ UNION GROVE 3, UNION HILL 1: BETTIE — Kasi Jones and Sydney Chamberlain both recorded double-doubles, Madelynn Lacaze came up with 21 digs and the Union Grove Lady Lions earned a 25-15, 25-14, 25-27, 25-15 win over Union Hill.
Jones recorded 13 assists, 13 kills, four aces and four digs, and Chamberlain added 13 digs and 11 aces for the Lady Lions. Lacaze finished with three kills and three aces, Brooke Reeves 12 kills and two aces, Shayla Gallagher four assists, seven kills and three blocks, Carleigh Judd 11 assists six aces, five kills and two digs, Avery Brooks two kills, Jayce Nutt one kill, Maci Williams two kills and Gracie Winn two digs.
■ L. CHAPEL 3, L-KILDARE 2: LINDEN — Jillian Shaw knocked down 21 kills to lead the way for Leverett’s Chapel as the Lady Lions rallied for an 18-25, 15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-11 win over Linden-Kildare.
Shaw also recorded 34 digs, three assists, three aces and four blocks for Leverett’s Chapel, which moved to 5-6 in district play with the win. Lexus Haley added 11 kills, 14 digs and 21 assists, Michelle Jamaica six kills, 36 digs, four assists and two aces and Jalynn Peery four kills, six digs and three aces.
DISTRICT 20-2A
■ BECKVILLE 3, GARRISON 0: GARRISON — The No. 6 ranked Beckville Ladycats moved to 31-13 overall and 11-0 in district play with a 25-8, 25-7, 25-10 sweep of Garrison.
Allison Baker led with 21 assists, Kinsley Rivers with nine kills and Hannah Sharpless, Baker, Miranda Mize and Amber Harris with three digs apiece for Beckville.
Sophie Elliott chipped in with 13 assists, Lindsey Baker four kills, Rivers two aces, Avery Morris four kills and two assists, Kiyah Wellborn five aces, Kaylee Fletcher four kills, Allison Baker two kills, Mize four kills, Harris seven kills and three aces and Macy Davis one kill.
Beckville visits Timpson on Tuesday.
■ TIMPSON 3, GARY 0: GARY — The Timpson Lady Bears improved to 10-1 in district play (33-8 overall) with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Gary.
Kamryn Courtney finished with 12 kills, Harlie Ware 11 and Brylee Behrens seven in the win for the Lady Bears. Nataley Smith led with 29 assists. McKenzie Wynn had a team-leading nine digs. Courtney added seven, Behrens and Sadie Ramsey six apiece and Ware five. Behrens also added three aces and Courtney two.
