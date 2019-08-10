LONGVIEW TOURNAMENT
■ LOBOS GO 0-2: The Longview Lady Lobos fell to Pine Tree (20-25, 26-24, 25-17) and Elysian Fields (25-22, 25-21) to close out play at the Lady Lobo Invitational.
LaDeja George led Longview with 11 kills in the two matches. Peja Mathis, Miah Colbert and Laci Lewis all had 10 kills, and Jakayla Morrow added five. Elajia Hatley had five aces, with Laci Lewis and Angell Evans adding two apiece.
Morrow led with four blocks. George added three, and Mathis, Lewis and Colbert finished with two each. Evans came up with 24 digs, Sarah Frederick 15, Lewis eight and Colbert six, and Frederick and Hatley recorded 21 assists apiece.
Evans was voted to the all-tournament team for the Lady Lobos.
Lindale defeated Pleasant Grove, 25-20, 19-25, 25-13, to win the championship. Pine Tree placed third.
■ LINDALE 2, PINE TREE 0: Lindale notched a 25-14, 25-12 win over the Pine Tree Lady Pirates on Saturday.
For Pine Tree in the loss, Ryauna Garrett had three assists, Renee Garrett seven assists, Maleaka Wilson three kills, Taitum Barry six digs, Jamaya Davis three kills, Sam Sommerfeld four digs and Hannah Barry two digs.
GARLAND TOURNAMENT
■ HALLSVILLE GOES 1-2: GARLAND — The Hallsville Ladycats earned a win over Mesquite Poteet (25-21, 25-12) between losses to Frisco (25-14, 25-21) and Lone Star (19-25, 25-23, 25-16) to close out the Garland Tournament.
Ayden McDermott finished with 16 kills and 11 digs on the day. Cassidy Cole added 12 kills, six blocks and five aces, Riley Rodriguez nine kills and Emma Rogers 12 digs. Ashley Jones set things up with 46 assists, adding eight digs, five kills and three aces.
■ KILGORE GOES 2-2: GARLAND — The Kilgore Lady Bulldogs defeated Texas High (26-19, 25-19) and Mesquite Horn (25-27, 25-22) and fell to Ranchview (25-12, 25-15) and Braswell (18-25, 25-10, 25-16) on Saturday in bracket play at the Garland Tournament.
Jada Abercrombie had six kills and six digs against Texas High. Alexis T. Anderson added two kills, two assists and two digs, Aviana McIntyre three kills and two digs, Miah Thomas four kills and two digs, Dayton McElyea six assists and eight digs, Ashton Vallery eight assists and two digs and Skyler Day eight digs.
Abercrombie finished with six kills and three blocks against Horn. Cotton added seven kills, Thomas seven kills, Alexis T. Anderson two blocks, McElyea six assists and Vallery 11 assists.
Vallery recorded seven digs and two assists against Ranchview. Thomas had two kills, three blocks and four digs, McElyea two kills, three assists and five digs, Day three digs and Cotton two digs.
Day came up with 17 digs against Braswell. Alexis T. Anderson had six digs, Vallery 10 assists and five digs, McElyea two assists and seven digs, Alexis M. Anderson three assists and 10 digs, Thomas nine kill and four digs, McIntyre two kills and Abercrombie seven kills and seven digs.
PALESTINE TOURNAMENT
■ LADYNECKS WIN 2: PALESTINE — The White Oak Ladynecks defeated Malakoff (17-25, 25-13, 25-21) and Elkhart (25-21, 17-25, 25-21) in bracket play to close out play at the Palestine Tournament on Saturday.
Against Malakoff, Natalie Reed finished with 24 assists and three digs, Lexi Baker eight kills and three digs, Alysa Hall six kills, Macy Weeks three digs, Payton Palmer four kills, Samantha McGrew two digs, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and Ashlyn Eynon five kills.
Reed dishedo ut 18 assists and added three kills against Elkhat. Baker added eight kills and two digs, Hall four kills, Weeks two assists and three digs, Palmer two kills, McGrew four digs, Eynon five kills and Anna Iske one kill.
CENTRAL HEIGHTS
■ BECKVILLE GOES 3-0: NACOGDOCHES — led by tournament MVP Lindsey Baker and all-tournament selection Allison Baker, the Beckville Ladycats rolled to the championship of the Central Heights Tournament with victories against Centerville (25-22, 25-4), Westwood (25-20, 25-19) and Central Heights (25-23, 22-25, 25-11).
For the day, Allison Baker had 34 assists, 17 digs, nine kill and two aces, and Lindsey Baker finished with 16 kills. Sophie Elliott added 29 assists, nine digs and four aces, Kinsley Rivers nine aces, nine kills, 12 digs, two blocks and two assists, Avery Morris 11 kills and seven digs, Hannah Sharpless four digs, Kiyah Wellborn two kill and three digs, Kaylee Fletcher one dig and one assist, Gracen Harris three aces and 21 digs, Miranda Mize three aces, 17 kills, 13 digs and two blocks and Macy Davis three kills and two digs.
■ TATUM GOES 2-1: NACOGDOCHES — The Tatum Lady Eagles fell to Timpson (27-25, 25-20), but bounced back to defeat Waskom (25-18, 25-18) and LUfkin (25-15, 25-21) at the Central Heights Tournament.
Against Waskom, Essence allen finished with four assists, eight kills and 10 digs, Kaleigh Stroud four kills and seven digs, Kayla Jones two blocks, Kerrigan Biggs two kills, Kristin Smith two kills and three blocks, Summer Dancy-Vasquez two digs and four aces, McKensi Greenwood four digs, Abby Sorenson five assists and two digs and McKayla Martin a dig, a kill and a block.
Allen had eight assists, four kills and 10 digs against Lufkin. Stroud finished with eight digs, Jones two kills and two digs, Mariah West two digs and two aces, Biggs three kills, Martin two blocks, Smith four kill and two blocks, Dancy-Vasquez five digs, Greenwood seven digs and Sorenson two assists.
In the loss to Timpson, Allen had eight digs, five kills and five assists, Stroud four kills and two digs, Jones two kill and two blocks, West three aces, Biggs two aces, Smith two blocks, Dancy-Vasquez 10 digs, Greenwood two digs, Sorenson five assists and four digs and L.T. Davis one kill.
LEVERETT’S CHAPEL
■ HEAT WINS TITLE: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Led by tournament co-MVPs Jaelyn Cleveland and Jordan Parker, Longview HEAT won the gold bracket of the Leverett’s Chapel Tournament with a 25-15, 25-22 victory over Hawkins.
Earlier, the HEAT defeated the host team, 25-10, 25-17.
Against Hawkins, Cleveland had seven kills, three blocks and two receptions. Jordan Parker finished with eight kills, two digs, two blocks and 12 receptions. Hope Poulter added three digs and two points, Jaden Parker 16 assists, eight points, two digs and two aces, Jenna Parker 14 receptions and five digs, Makayla Richey 13 points, McKenzie File two receptions and Suzannah Neal one block.
In the win over Leverett’s Chapel, Poulte had five points, two aces, two receptions and two digs, Jaden Parker six points and 10 assists, Jaelyn Cleveland six points, two receptions, two blocks and seven kills, Jenna Parker five points, five receptions and two digs, Jordan Parker six points, seven receptions, two digs, three kills and two aces, Richey five points and two aces and File three kills.
In the Silver Bracket, Linden-Kildare defeated Christian Heritage Classical School for the title, 25-12, 25-22.
For the host Leverett’s Chapel Lady Lions, outstanding players for the day were Jillian Shaw with 20 kills, three blocks, 14 digs, and twoaces, Lexus Haley with five kills, 13 digs, 30 assists and six aces, Hannah Brown with seven kills, eight digs and three aces, Michelle Jamaica with six kills, 35 digs and three aces, Katie Hughes with 26 digs, Ashilia Smith with six kills and three blocks, Jalynn Peery with two aces and Sage Horne with 17 digs.
■ UNION HILL 3, LCS O: LEVERETT’S CHAPEL — Union Hill gave head coach Keshia Raibon her first career win with a 25-21, 15-25, 15-13 victory over Longview Christian School.
Hailea Downs had 10 points and six digs, Jenna Hollands 12 points, six assists and three digs, BreAnna Jackson eight points and three blocks, Londyne Fort three points, two killsand three digs, Madison Espinoza five points, two kills and six blocks, Brianna Edwards 10 points, Alex Mitcham four digs and Airen Crowell two points.
Union Hill fell to Christian Heritage (25-18, 25-16) earlier in the day. In pool play on Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs fell to Hawkins (25-18, 25-9), Linden-Kildare (25-18, 25-13) and Trinity School of Texas.
GARY TOURNAMENT
■ HARMONY 2, WEST RUSK 0: GARY — Harmony won its championship bracket in the Gary Tournamentwith a 25-10, 26-24 victory over West Rusk.
McKinzee Settles had eight kills and three blocks for Harmony, which also got four kills, three blocks and three aces from Jenci Seahorn, three kills and five digs from Kaylee Clemens, five digs from Madi Rhame, 10 assists from Aleah Daily and six assists from Macey Russell.
■ CARLISLE WINS BRACKET: GARY — The Carlisle Lady Indians won the championship of the Silver Bracket at the Gary Tournament with victories over Gary (25-19, 18-25, 25-23), San Augustine (26-24, 25-14) and Shelbyville (25-23, 25-20).
LATE FRIDAY
■ HENDERSON 3, MARSHALL 0: HENDERSON — Cora Jimmerson handed out 19 assists and added four digs, leading the Henderson Lady Lions to a 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 win over Marshall.
Heather Craig chipped in with seven kills, eight digs and two aces, Analena Tavo six kills and seven digs and Ann Mills five kills, six digs and three aces.
■ SABINE GOES 2-1: VAN — In pool play at the Van Tournament, Sabine defeated John Tyler (28-26, 22-25, 25-20) and Quinlan Ford (25-9, 25-11) and fell to North Lamar (16-25, 26-24, 26-24).
Against John Tyler, Sierrah Richter had 35 assists, 16 digs, four kills and four aces, Mikinzi Cantrell eight kills and eight digs, Sam Bell 14 kills and 14 digs, Aubree McCann six kills and seven digs, Caitlin Bates 11 digs and Ally Gresham 13 digs.
Cantrell had three aces and five kills, Richter four aces, two kills, seven assists and three digs, Bell four aces, three kills and eight digs and McCann four kills and three digs against Quinlan Ford.
Richter recorded 29 assists and added four aces and six digs against North Lamar. Cantrell added 11 kills and six digs, Bell 13 digs and eight kills, McCann 10 kills and six digs and Bates seven digs.
■ ATLANTA 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Mackenzie Jordan had six aces, and Shamia Ellis added eight digs for Jefferson in a 25-16, 25-23, 26-24 loss to Atlanta
■ REDWATER 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — The Daingerfield Lady Tigers fell to Redwater, 25-10, 25-15, 25-16 on Friday.
Joi Akinsuroju finished with four digs and three assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Diamond Jeter added five assists, two digs and two aces, Adisen Key eight digs, Jaylee Barron eight digs, Karley Nix two blocks and two aces, Ashlyn Bruce a dig and a kill, Jahkayla Doddy two digs, Kiara Robinson three kills and three blocks, Montrevia Durham two digs, TaQuazia Latchison three digs and three kills, Jamie Nix two digs and Kayleigh Phillips 18 digs.
