TYLER TOURNAMENT
■ LONGVIEW GOES 1-2: TYLER — The Longview Lady Lobos went 1-2 on the second day of pool play at the Tyler Invitational, defeating Lufkin (23-25, 25-13, 25-17) and falling to All Saints (25-21, 25-21) and White Oak (26-24, 25-17).
Elaija Hatley finished the day with 37 assists, two aces and eight digs for Longview. Sarah Frederick added 23 assists, three aces and 10 digs, Miah Colbert 18 kills, six blocks and two aces, Laci Lewis 13 kills, 29 digs and two aces, LaDeja George 12 kills, six blocks and two aces, Angell Evans 30 digs and Jailyn Rusk 16 digs and one ace.
The Lady Lobos will face Alba-Golden at 8 a.m. today in the Bronze Bracket quarterfinals at Three Lakes Middle School. The championship for the Bronze Bracket is set for 3:30 p.m.
■ HALLSVILLE GOES 2-1: TYLER — The Hallsville Ladycats defeated New Boston (25-23, 25-17) and Alba-Golden (25-20, 25-18) and fell to Joshua (25-13, 25-17) on Friday.
Ashley Jones finished the day with 45 assists, eight kills and six aces for the Ladycats. Ayden McDermott added 18 kills, nine digs and was 17-for-17 on her serve. Cassidy Cole chipped in with 12 kills, eight digs and four aces, Emma Rogers 10 digs and Chloe Ferrill seven digs and a 20-for-20 night serving.
Hallsville will take on All Saints in the Silver Bracket quarterfinals at 8 a.m. today at Boulter Middle School.
■ CARTHAGE GOES 3-0: TYLER — The Carthage Lady Dawgs made a clean sweep of it in day two of pool play, defeating Pleasant Grove (25-15, 25-9), Beckville (27-25, 22-25, 25-4) and Elysian Fields (25-22, 26-24).
Cami Hicks had five kills and three blocks, Makhai Lewis four blocks, Kristen Stewart six assists and two aces, Sadie Smith six assists and Chesney Baker seven digs against Pleasant Grove.
Hicks finished with 14 kills and five blocks, McKenna Zett seven kills, Stewrt 17 assists and Addison Surratt 11 digs against Beckville.
Zett led with nine kills against Elysian Fields. Faith Kruebbe and Lewis had four blocks apiece, Stewart 11 assists and Baker and Surratt 10 digs apiece against Elysian Fields.
Carthage will face Bullard at 9:30 a.m. today in the Championship Bracket quarterfinals at John Tyler High School.
■ HENDERSON GOES 3-0: TYLER — The Henderson Lady Lions swept T.K. Gorman (25-11, 25-12), Quitman (25-21, 25-14) and Mabank (25-19, 25-20) in day two of pool play on Friday.
Addison Northcutt had six kills, three assists and three blocks against T.K. Gorman. Heather Craig recorded five kill and 10 digs against T.K. Gorman, 11 kills and eight digs against Quitman and five kills, seven digs and four aces against Mabank. Cora Jimerson chipped in with 13 assists and three digs against T.K. Gorman and 23 assists against Quitman. Ann Mills had six kills, six digs and three blocks against Quitman, and Taylor Helton finished with three kills and four blocks against Mabank.
Henderson will meet Harmony at 8 a.m. in the Silver Bracket quarterfinals today at Boulter Middle School.
■ BECKVILLE GOES 2-1: TYLER — Beckville defeated Elysian Fields (23-25, 25-21, 25-17) and Pleasant Grove (25-23, 27-25) and lost to Carthage (27-25, 22-25, 25-4) in day two of pool play on Friday.
Allison Baker had 46 assists and Sophie Elliott 45 assists for Beckville on the day. Elliott also had three aces and six digs, Allison Baker 10 kills and 19 digs, Lindsey Baker 19 kills and four digs, Kinsley Rivers 22 kills, 22 digs and four blocks, Avery Morris eight kills and two assists, Kiyah Wellborn two aces, two kills and nine digs, Miranda Mize four aces, 28 kills, 25 digs and three blocks and Amber Harris seven kills and 15 digs.
Beckville will meet Killeen Ellison at 8 a.m. today in the Championship Bracket quarterfinals at John Tyler High School.
ATHENS TOURNAMENT■ MARSHALL GOES 3-0: ATHENS — Marshall went unbeaten in pool play on Friday at the Athens Tournament, defeating Corrigan-Camden (25-18, 25-15), Madisonville (25-23, 20-25, 25-19) and Frankston (25-15, 25-15).
With the wins, the Lady Mavs punched their ticket to the gold bracket where they will return to action today at 9 a.m. against Wills Point.
OTHER■ PINE TREE 3, GARY 1: The Pine Tree Lady Pirates rebounded from an opening loss to earn a 22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 27-25 win over Gary on Friday.
Ryauna Garrett finished with two kills, 24 assists and five digs for the Lady Pirates. Maleaka Wilson added 19 service points, nine kills, six aces and eight digs, Taitum Barry 10 points and 21 digs, Jamaya Davis 11 points, six kills and 18 digs, Aniya Gibson two block assists, Sam Sommerfeld six points, 18 kills and 18 digs, Kendall King six kills, three blocks and two digs and Hannah Barry 23 digs.
■ KILGORE 3, ARP 0: KILGORE — Jada Abercrombie and Miah Thomas led a balanced attack at the net with seven kills apiece, and the Kigore Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-20, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of Arp.
Abercrombie also had seven digs and four aces, and Thomas chipped in with five digs and four aces. Alexis T. Anderson finished with three kills, Skye Cotton five kills and eight digs, Lauren Couch three kills, Dayton McElyea three kills, 11 assists, eight digs and four aces and Ashton Vallery 14 assists, five digs and three aces.
■ SABINE 3, HAWKINS 0: LIBERTY CITY — Sam Bell and Mikinzi Cantrell combined for 22 kills to lead the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Hawkins.
Bell finished with 12 kills, Cantrell 10 kills, Aubree McCann eight, Maddie Furrh and Ryanne Stuart five apiece and Sierrah Richter two. McCann added three aces, Richter three blocks, Bell two blocks, Stuart and Caitlin Bates two digs apiece, Cantrell five digs, Richter 16, Furrh and McCann six apiece, Bell 11 and Ally Gresham four. Richter handed out 37 assists for the Lady Cardinals.
For Hawkins in the loss, Logan Jaco had nine kills, Alyssa Eddington 12 assists, Lynli Dacus 11 assists, Makena Warren and Morgan Jaco four blocks apiece, Victoria Miller 10 digs and Dacus seven digs.
■ BIG SANDY 3, TROUP 0: BIG SANDY — Airikah Pippins hammered home 17 kills to go along with eight solo blocks, and Big Sandy swept past Troup 25-13, 25-13, 25-20.
Chyler Ponder added eight kills, seven digs and three aces, Jakayla Johnson 11 digs, Peyton Adams five digs, Elizabeth Worden 28 assists, seven digs and two aces, Allie McCartney four kills, Gracie Jenison five kills and five digs, Victoria Hill three digs, Maci Childress six digs and Brylie Arnold one dig.
Johnson (17-17) and Worden (15-15) were both perfect at the service line.
■ WEST RUSK 3, ORE CITY 1: ORE CITY — West Rusk rallied from one set down to earn a 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 win over Ore City.
Alexandria Lewis knocked down 18 kills and Kaylee Driver had 38 assists for West Rusk. Lewis also added two blocks, Chloe Tidwell 30 digs and four aces, Jamie Casey seven kills, Kate Hooser three aces, five kills and five digs, Kayla Lewis 12 digs, 11 kills and two aces, Driver 12 digs and five aces and Kodi Robertson 11 digs.
For Ore City in the loss, Jade Draper recorded 18 assists, 10 digs and eight points, Brooklyn Richardson seven points and six blocks, Ally Sewell six points, nine assists and three blocks, Jailyn Cook 18 kills and three blocks, Abby Ervin six kills and 13 digs and Ryan Thorn 22 digs.
Ore City returns to action in the Hughes Springs Tournament today.
■ HEAT 3, OVERTON 1: Jaden Parker handed out 26 assists, Jordan Parker threw down 19 kills and the Longview HEAT rallied for a 23-25, 25-20, 25-11, 27-25 win against Overton.
Jaden Parker finished with two aces, 13 points, 12 digs and two kills. Jordan Parker had nine points, 20 receptions, three blocks and five digs, Hope Poulter 13 points, eight receptions and three digs, Jaelyn Cleveland three aces, 12 points, five receptions, six digs and 12 kills, Jenna Parker 19 receptions and 13 digs, Makayla Richey nine points, four receptions, two digs and two kills and McKenzie File one reception, one dig and one kill.
■ MPCH 3, UNION GROVE 1: UNION GROVE — Union Grove won the opening set, but dropped the next three and the match against Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill 0 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18.
For Union Grove in the loss, Kasi Jones had 25 digs, 12 assists, nine kill and four aces. Brooke Reeves added three digs, eight kills, three blocks and five aces, Shayla Gallagher three digs, 11 assists, eight kills and two blocks, Carleigh Judd 26 digs, two assists and two kills, Avery Brooks nine digs, Sydney Chamberlain 24 digs, Madelynn Lacaze 29 digs, four assists, two kills and two aces, Caylee Pritchett two digs, Jayce Nutt one dig and Sammie Coleman 18 digs.
■ JEFFERSON 3, GLADEWATER 0: JEFFERSON — Mackenzie Jordan handed out 11 assists to lead Jefferson past Gladewater, 25-15, 25-18, 25-8.
Jaden Carter added eight kills, Tierrani Johnson four aces, Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia seven kills, nine service points and three aces and Sha’Stacia Robinson 10 assists for Jefferson.
■ HUNTINGTON 3, COLDSPRING 0: HUNTINGTON — Haile McShan finished with four aces and seven assists, Halle Flynt 15 assists and six digs and Jessie Ellis eight kills as Huntington notched a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 sweep of Coldspring.
Kaylee Rivenbark added seven digs, Faith Ellis and Emma Tatum six kills apiece, Anna Claire Johnson four aces and Courtney Smith six digs.
COLLEGE
■ PANOLA WINS 2: TYLER — The Panola College Fillies opened the season with wins over Temple (26-24, 25-15, 25-12) and North Central Texas College (25-23, 25-20, 25-7) at the Tyler Invitational on Friday.
Against Temple, MiKayla Ware had 10 kills and two aces, Hannah Floyd two aces and 2 digs, Ana Caroline Silva Melo two kills, Mylena Testoni 10 kills and two aces, Ashton Brown three kills and Maria Idjilov 39 assists.
Ware had six kills, Testoni 10 kills and four aces, Idjilov six aces and 36 assists, Brown six kills, Nyah Walker four kills, Floyd 11 digs and Ware 10 digs.
Panola will face Frank Phillips at 9 a.m. and Polk State at 1 p.m. today back at the tournament.
LATE THURSDAY
■ UG GOES 1-2: HUGHES SPRINGS — Madelynn Lacaze finished the day with 55 digs, Kasi Jones added 42 digs, 17 assists and 16 kills and Union Grove defeated Detroit (6-25, 25-21, 15-13) and fell to Waskom (23-25, 25-12, 15-7) and Hughes Springs (25-15, 25-23) in pool play at the Hughes Springs Tournament.
Jones added five aces and Lacaze five assists, two kills and two aces in three matches. Brooke Reeves chipped in with four digs, two assists and 12 kills, Shayla Gallagher 12 digs, 19 assists, 11 kills and five blocks, Carleigh Judd 40 digs, two assists, four kills and three blocks, Avery Brooks 25 digs, Sydney Chamberlain 42 digs and three aces, Caylee Pritchett 19 digs and three kills and Maci Williams a dig, a kill and an assist.
■ CHCS 3, TST 0: Christian Heritage Classical School earned a 25-18, 25-23, 25-15 win over Trinity School of Texas.
Haley Beasley led with five kills and 13 digs for the Lady Sentinels. Ainsley Brumit and Victoria Bradshaw finished with four kills apiece and Anna Peterman dished out 17 assists.