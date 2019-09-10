■ SPRING HILL 3, JACKSONVILLE 0: Amirah Alexander and Maci Plunk combined for 25 assists, A’Zaria Jones led with nine kills and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers closed out the non-district portion of the schedule with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-22 sweep of Jacksonville.
Alexander had 16 assists and four aces, Plunk nine assists, two aces and two kills and Jones three digs and six aces for Spring Hill. Ansley Nichols finished with seven kills, Sam Schott 10 digs, Molly Seale six kills and three digs, Erin Gregson three aces and Caylee Mayfield three digs and four kills.
Spring Hill (17-16) will open district play at Cumerland Academy on Friday.
■ HALLSVILLE 3, BECKVILLE 1: BECKVILLE — Cassidy Cole finished with 15 kills, a .407 hitting percentage, three aces and 12 service points as Hallsville rallied for a 23-25, 25-22, 27-25, 25-14 win over Beckville.
Ayden McDermott added nine kills, six digs and seven aces, amy Thomas eight digs and Ashley Jones 35 assists and 11 kills.
Allison Baker finished with 16 assists, eight digs and seven kills in the loss for Beckville. Sophie Elliott added two aces, 12 digs and a team-leading 23 assists. Lindsey Baker recorded five kills, Kinsley Rivers six kills, seven digs and five blocks, Avery Morris one ace, one kill and one dig, Kaylee Fletcher one kill, Gracen Harris eight digs, Miranda Mize two aces, eight kills and three digs and Amber Harris 11 kills.
■ CARTHAGE 3, GILMER 0: CARTHAGE — The No. 8 ranked Carthage Lady Dawgs used a balanced attack at the net and a combined 27 assists from Kristen Stewart and Sadie Smith to sweep past Gilmer, 25-21, 25-14, 26-24.
Stewart had 15 assists and Smith 12 assists and six digs for Carthage. Makhai Lewis finished with eight kills and three blocks, Cami Hicks seven kills and two blocks, Jada McLinn seven kills and seven digs and McKenna Zett five kills and nine digs.
Chesney Baker led the way defensively with 17 digs. Addi Surratt and Faith Kruebbe finished with seven digs apiece.
■ WHITEHOUSE 3, WHITE OAK 0: WHITEHOUSE — Ryann Foster dished out 34 assists to go along with three aces, Briana Brown added 15 kills and two aces and the Whitehouse Ladycats swept past White Oak, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21.
Kate Idrogo added 12 kills, Ashlee Taylor 16 digs and Hannah House 14 digs for Whitehouse.
Lexi Baker finished with eight kills and six digs in the loss for White Oak. Kaylee Wilkinson added three kills and three digs, Stormy Riley eight digs, Anna Iske one dig, one block and one assist, Emma Hill 14 assists and four digs, Macy Weeks 11 digs and two aces, Payton Palmer two kills, Daphne Bogenschutz one block and Ashley Eynon four kills.
■ SABINE 3, NEW DIANA 0: DIANA — Sierrah Richter handed out 34 assists, Sam Bell finished with eight kills, 11 digs and two aces and the No. 10 ranked Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-19, 25-15, 25-13 win over New Diana.
Richter added five digs and two aces for Sabine, which also got 11 kills from Mikinzi Cantrell, four digs from Caitlin Bates and 11 kills, five digs and three aces from Aubree McCann.
Zoey Leach paced New Diana with seven kills. Julia Loeza added 18 assists and nine digs, and Karly Meshell finished with 16 digs.
■ TATUM 3, HENDERSON 0: HENDERSON — Essence Allen celebrated her 17th birthday with 10 kills, seven digs and two aces as the Tatum Lady Eagles earned a 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 sweep of Henderson.
Ramaya Davis added three kills, Kaleigh Stroud three kills and eight digs, Kayla Jones three kills, Kerrigan Biggs two kills, Summer Dancy-Vasquez nine digs, McKensi Greenwood one dig, Abby Sorenson a team-leading 18 assists to go along with two digs and two aces and Macy Brown two kills and two aces.
Heather Craig finished with eight kills and nine digs in the loss for Henderson. Analena Tavo added seven kills, and Cora Jimerson dished out 26 assists and came up with four digs.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, WEST RUSK 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Adrian Pacheco hammered home eight kills, Reese Griffin added six kills and Elysian Fields swept past West Rusk, 25-17, 25-17, 25-17.
Sabra Griffin recorded 10 digs for Elysian Fields.
■ ORE CITY 3, UNION HILL 0: ORE CITY — Jailyn Cook and Abby Ervin combined for 26 kills, Jade Draper and Ally Sewell dished out a combined 31 assists and the Ore City Lady Rebels earned a 25-18, 25-20, 25-20 win over Union Hill.
Cook had 15 kills and two blocks, Ervin 11 kills, Draper 22 assists and two aces and Sewell nine assists and four aces. Jacee Burks finished with two blocks, Ryan Thorn 17 digs and two aces and Ryleigh Larkins and Keri Dean 13 digs apiece.
Londyne Fort had six kills and Briana Edwards four in the loss for Union Hill. Edwards added eight blocks and BreAnna Jackson six. Alex Mitcham led with 24 digs, and Hailea Downs finished with 17 digs, and Jenna Holland led with 10 assists.
■ HAWKINS 3, GARRISON 1: GARRISON — Logan Jaco ripped 19 kills, Alyssa Eddington and Lynli Dacus set things up with 10 assists apiece and Hawkins notched a 25-5, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15 win over Garrison.
Morgan Jaco finished with six blocks and Dacus four, while Dacus added seven digs, Jordyn Warren six digs and Josie Howard six digs.
■ PAUL PEWITT 3, CLARKSVILLE 0: OMAHA — The Paul Pewitt Lady Brahmas wrapped up non-district play with a 25-12, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Clarksville.
Kailyn Jones served up 15 points and five aces, Hannah McGee 14 points and Calli Jo Osmon 13 points and three aces for Paul Pewitt. Destiny Jones chipped in with 11 kills, Jacie Crocker 12 assists and Brooke Traylor four kills.
■ JAMES BOWIE 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — James Bowie held on for a 25-17, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 18-16 win over the Jefferson Lady Bulldogs.
Jaden Carter had seven aces, two blocks and 12 service points in the loss for Jefferson. Mackenzie Jordan added nine assists and three blocks, Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia 11 kills and Sha’Stacia Robinson eight assists, six aces and 15 points.
■ BIG SANDY 3, CARLISLE 2: PRICE — Big Sandy rallied from an opening set loss to earn a 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15 win over Carlisle.
Big Sandy was led at the net by Airikah Pippins with 30 kills and three blocks and Graci Jenison with nine kills. Lizzie Worden had 39 assists and five digs, Pippins six digs, Jenison two aces and 10 digs, Chyler Ponder 19 digs, six kills and three aces, Jakayla Johnson 10 digs, Peyton Adams eight digs, Brylie Arnold five digs, Macie Childress two aces and four digs and Tori Hill three kills.
Childress (12-12) and Arnold (6-6) were both perfect from the service line. Allie McCartney was 5-for-7 serving, Worden 15-for-16, Jenison 11-for-13, Ponder 19-for-20 and Adams 9-for-10.
For Carlisle in the loss, Tori Esters dished out 46 assists and added five aces and two kills. Camdyn Gray had 12 kills nd 10 digs, Emily Pendleton six kills, three blocks and two aces, Wendee Sanders 13 kills, five digs and two aces, Olivia Fraser five kills, Sidney Holloway four kills, Lizbet Rocha four kills and a team-leading 15 digs and Marlene Martinez six digs.
■ HEAT 3, UNION GROVE 0: UNION GROVE — Jaelyn Cleveland hammered home 19 kills to pace the Longview HEAT past Union Grove, 25-12, 25-19, 25-18.
Cleveland also had two aces, seven service points, six receptions and nine digs for the HEAT. Hope Poulter added five points, Jaden Parker seven points, four digs and a team-leading 29 assists, Jenna Parker seven points, 18 receptionsf and seven digs, Jordan Parker two aces, 11 points, 15 receptions, four blocks, seven digs and nine kills, Makayla Richey seven points, nine digs and two kills, McKenzie File four digs and Suzannah Neal two blocks.
Kasi Jones finished with nine digs, eight assists, five kill and two aces in the loss for Union Grove. Brooke Reeves recorded two digs, five kills and two aces, Shayla Gallagher six digs, eight assists and four kills, Carleigh Judd 12 digs and two kills, Avery Brooks three digs, Sydney Chamberlain 27 digs, Madelynn Lacaze 15 digs and two assists and Caylee Pritchett two kills.
■ ST. MARY’S 3, GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN 0: April Jones led with 16 kills, Mia Kitner added five kills and six aces and St. Mary’s opened district play with a 25-23, 25-22, 25-19 win over Greenville Christian.
Rebecca Dunn finished with 10 hits for St. Mary’s, which will host Trinity School of Texas on Tuesday.
