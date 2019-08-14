LATE TUESDAY
■ VAN 3, SABINE 2: VAN — The Van Lady Vandals held on for a 25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 18-25, 15-10 win over the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
For Sabine in the loss, Sam Bell had 18 kills, Mikinzi Cantrell 14, Aubree McCann nine, Ryanne Stuart six, Maddie Furrh four and Sierrah Richter three. Cantrell had seven aces and Furh two, with McCann chipping in with four blocks. McCann led with 15 digs. Bell had 11, Cantrell 10, Caitlin Bates, Richter and Furrh eight apiece, Ally Gresham six and Bailey Barrett and Stuart two each.
Richter handed out 50 assists in the five-set match.
■ TATUM WINS 2: TATUM — The Tatum Lady eagles moved to 6-3 on the year with wins over Grace (25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 19-25, 16-14) and Timpson (23-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-8, 15-12) in a tri-match on Tuesday.
Essence Allen finished the two matches with 30 assists, 22 kills, 22 digs, eight aces and four blocks. Ramaya Davis added eight kills, six blocks and two digs, Kaleigh Stroud 6 kills, 42 digs, two blocks, two aces and two assists, Kayla Jones 16 kills and eight blocks, Mariah West six digs, Kerrigan Biggs six kills, eight blocks and six digs, McKayla Martin four digs, Kristin Smith two kills, Summer Dancy-Vasquez 38 digs, two aces and two assists, McKensi Grenewood 16 digs and two aces, Abby Sorenson 36 assists, eight digs and eight aces and L.T. Davis two digs.
■ MOUNT VERNON 3, HUGHES SPRINGS 1: HUGHES SPRINGS — Mount Vernon rallied from a set down to earn a 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11 win over Hughes Springs on Tuesday.