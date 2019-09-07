LATE FRIDAY
■ WEST RUSK 3, WASKOM 0: NEW LONDON — The West Rusk Lady Raiders improved to 20-5 on the season wit ha 25-13, 25-9, 25-20 sweep of Waskom.
Chloee Tidwell paced West Rusk with 19 digs and three aces. Abigayle Hernandez added eight digs, Alexandria Lewis 12 kills, Hannah Trichel four kills and six digs, Jamie Casey nine digs, Kayla Lewis eight kills and eight digs, Kaylee Driver 29 assists and eight digs and Kodi Robertson six digs.
■ UNION GROVE 3, JEFFERSON 0: UNION GROVE — Madelynn Lacaze came up with 18 digs and fired off four aces, leading the Union Grove Lady Lions to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of Jefferson.
Kasi Jones added four digs, 10 assists and two aces for the Lady Lions. Brooke Reeves chipped in with five kills and two aces, Shayla Gallagher five digs, eight assists, eight kills, three blocks and five aces, Carleigh Judd 11 digs, two assists and four aces, Avery Brooks two kills, Sydney Chamberlain nine digs and eight aces and Caylee Pritchett two blocks.