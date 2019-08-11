LONGVIEW TOURNAMENT
PINE TREE 3, ORE CITY 1: At the Longview Lady Lobo Invitational, the Pine Tree Lady Pirates notched a 25-22, 26-28, 25-20 win over Ore City on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates finished third in the tournament, defeating Longview and falling to Lindale.
Against Ore City, Renee Garrett had 11 service points and 31 assists, Ryauna Garrett seven points, two assists and two digs, Maleaka Wilson four points and thee digs, Taitum Barry three points and nine digs, Jamaya Davis three points and six digs, Sam Sommerfeld five points and a team-leading 18 digs and Hannah Barry five points and five digs.
PALESTINE TOURNAMENT
WO WINS SILVER: PALESTINE — The White Oak Ladynecks, paced by Natalie Reed’s 15 assists and a six-kill, six-dig match from Lexi Baker, won the Silver Bracket of the Palestine Tournament with a 25-18, 25-10 victory over Frankston.
Alysa Hall added two kills and three blocks, Macy Weeks two assists and four digs, Payton Palmer three kills and two blocks, Samantha McGrew four digs, Daphne Bogenschutz two kills, Ashlyn Eynon six kills and Emma Hill two digs.
GARY TOURNAMENT
UG GOES 1-2: GARY — The Union Grove Lady Lions defeated Garrison (26-24, 25-20) and lost to Overton (26-24, 25-19) and West Rusk (25-17, 25-18) on Saturday at the Gary Tournament.
In the win over Garrison, Madelynn Lacaze finished with 14 digs, eight assists and two kills for the Lady Lions. Sydney Chamberlain added 17 digs and five assists, Kasi Jones seven digs, six assists, four kills and two blocks, Avery Brooks six digs, three aces and five kills, Broke Rogers five aces, seven kills and two blocks, Shayla Gallagher two digs, two assists and two blocks and Carleigh Judd eight digs, two assists and four kills.
Lcaze recorded six digs and six assists, and Chamberlain handed out 23 digs in the loss to Overton. Brooks chipped in with 13 digs, three assists and two kills, Rogers two digs, three assists and two blocks, Judd 14 digs, three kills and two blocks, Maci Williams five digs and Gallagher three kills and two blocks.
Chamberlain finished with 18 assists, and Brooks had 12 dishes in the loss to West rusk. Lacaze had four digs and six assists, Jones four digs, six assists, two kills and four blocks, Brooks 12 digs and two kills, Rogers two aces and Judd seven digs and three kills.
WOODVILLE TOURNAMENT
HUNTINGTON: The Huntington Devilettes fell to Beaumont Kelly (25-15, 25-8) and Corrigan-Camden (26-24, 27-29, 25-20) in Silver Bracket play on Saturday.
Halle flynt had 28 assists, three blocks and 16 digs for Huntington, which also got 21 digs from Abby Kirkland, eight kills from Kara Teer, two aces and 10 kils from Faith Ellis, five kills and two aces from Anna Claire Johnson, 15 digs from Kaylee Rivenbark, 10 kills from Jessie Ellis and 12 digs and two aces from Emma McGuire.
On Friday, Huntington defeated Anahuac (25-17, 25-20) and Beaumont Westbrook (21-25, 25-17, 15-6) and fell to Vidor (25-9, 25-18) in pool play.
Kirkland had 20 digs and four aces, Flynt 30 assists, 14 digs and five blocks, Rivenbank 16 digs, Ellis 10 kills and Courtney Smith 12 digs.