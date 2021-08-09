W. OAK 3, S. HILL 0: WHITE OAK — The White Oak Ladynecks opened the season with a 28-26, 25-8, 25-13 sweep of Spring Hill on Tuesday.
For Spring Hill in the loss, Carli Manasse had nine kills and two blocks. Abby Caron added two kills and two blocks, Janie Bradshaw 10 digs and five aces, Carolann Bowles six kills and two aces and Mia Traylor 17 assists and six digs.
TATUM SPLITS: TATUM — The Tatum Lady Eagles opened the season by splitting a tri-match with Gary and Carthage.
The Lady Eagles notched a 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 sweep of Gary, and dropped a 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 decision to Carthage.
SABINE 3, ALL SAINTS 0: TYLER — Aubree McCann swatted down 13 kills, Riley Luz had 15 assists and the Sabine Lady Cardinals earned a 25-23, 25-12, 25-18 sweep over All Saints.
Maddie Furrh had four kills, Ally Gresham 12 digs and Bella Shaw and Cale Brow eight digs for Sabine. Brown, Furrh and Ella Roberts led the team at the service stripe.
PITTSBURG 3, MAUD 0: MAUD — Elyssia Lemelle and Natalie Styles combined for 15 kills, and the Pittsburg Lady Pirates earned a 25-21, 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Maud.
Lemelle had eight kills and four aces, and Styles added seven kills and six aces. Chelsey Blalock finished with two kills, four assists, four aces and two digs, Kyleigh Posey two kills and four assists and Trinity Hood five assists and two digs.
GLADEWATER 3, JEFFERSON 0: JEFFERSON — Alexis Boyd, Zandy Williams and Alise Sanders all knocked down four kills, and the Gladewater Lady Bears opened the season wit ha 25-14, 28-26, 25-7 sweep of Jefferson.
Sanders added 11 service points, Kiyona Parker three kills and 13 service points and Kiyah Bell 10 assists.
HARMONY 3, HENDERSON 1: HARMONY — Jenci Seahorn ripped 19 kills to go along with six blocks, three aces and three digs, and Harmony rallied for a 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 win over Henderson.
Lanie Trimble dished out 12 assists and added three kills for Harmony. Gabby Hector added seven assists, Lillie Jones two kills and two digs and Joey Wagner three assists and two digs.
N. DIANA 3, SHELBYVILLE 0: DIANA — Torri Ward and Addison Ridge handed out 14 assists apiece for New Diana as the Lady Eagles swept to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-11 win over Shelbyville.
Ward added eight kills and eight digs and Ridge finished with six kills and six digs. Taylor Garrett chipped in with nine digs, seven kills and two blocks, Starrmia Dixon four kills and three digs, LiAnn James 11 digs and two aces, Peyton Abernathy one dig, Mallory Rudd two blocks, two aces and two kills, Maleigha Phillips four digs and Layla Stapleton two kills.
E. FIELDS 3, GARRISON 2: ELYSIANFIELDS — Elysian Fields dropped the first two sets but stormed back to earn a 24-26, 16-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11 win over Garrison.
Bryanne Beavers had three blocks, five kills and nine aces for Elysian Fields. Ava Hennigan added five kills and two aces, Allison O’Brien eight assists, two kills and two aces, Morgan Shaw five kills and five assists and Gracie Struwe nine digs.
H. SPRINGS 3, HOOKS 0: HUGHES SPRINGS — Cori Johnson led the way with 12 kills, Emma McKinney added 20 assists and nine digs and Hughes Springs opened the season wit ha 25-22, 25-17, 25-22 sweep of Hooks.
Johnson also fired off four aces for Hughes Springs.
BECKVILLE 3, C. HEIGHTS 2: BECKVILLE — Kinsley Riers and Avery Morris dominated at the net with a combined 26 kills, and the Beckville Ladycats moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 26-24, 15-8 win over Central Heights.
Rivers had 15 kills, 19 digs, two blocks and two aces, and Morris finished with 11 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and three aces. Sophie Elliott added 10 digs and 19 assists, Laney Jones 10 digs, Maddie McAfee one kill, M.J. Liles four kills and four blocks, Aubrey Klingler and ace and a kill, Karissa McDowell four digs and Amber Harris 21 assists, three digs and nine kills.
HAWKINS 3, DAINGERFIELD 0: HAWKINS — Makena Warren led the way with seven kills, three aces and three digs as Hawkins opened the season with a 25-15, 25-11, 25-18 sweep of Daingerfield.
Lynli Dacus and Jordyn Warren handed out six assists apiece, and Carmen Turner led the Lady Hawks with seven digs.
Diamond Jeter had two kills, 11 assists and six digs in the loss for Daingerfield. Amerie Boyd and Sydney King had two digs apiece, Kylah Haley an ace and a dig, Karley Nix two kills and three digs, Ashtyn Bruce three aces and five kills, Lucy Bellow, Terry Gholston and Sanaa Fields a dig apiece, Anyha Ellison one block and Genesis Allen three kills.
B. SANDY 3, O. CITY 0: BIG SANDY — Allie McCartney was a perfect 18-for-18 serving with three aces and seven digs, and Big Sandy notched a 25-20, 25-3, 25-11 sweep over Ore City.
Calle Minter had seven digs, two kills and four assists for Big Sandy. Brylie Arnold added three kills and three blocks, Breaunna Derrick three aces, 13 digs and four kills, Mya Jones four digs and two assists, MaRyiah Francis three kilsl, Mackenzie Davis two blocks and Daphnie Blavier and Madi Hill four digs apiece.
Jones was 20-for-21 serving, Derrick 10-for-11 and Minter 6-for-7.
Jacee Burks had three aces, and Victoria Jones fired off once ace for Ore City.
U. GROVE 3, T.K. GORMAN 0: UNION GROVE — The Union Grove Lady Lions, led by Avery Brooks and Brady Colby, opened the season with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of T.K. Gorman.
Brooks finished the night with 10 kills and five aces, and Colby chipped in with five aces and 10 assists.
OVERTON 3, N. HOPKINS 2: OVERTON — Mary Fenter and Kayla Nobles combined for 26 kills, Fenter also came up with 28 digs and the Overton Lady Mustags opened the season with a 25-18, 23-25, 15-25, 25-22, 15-9 win over North Hopkins.
Fenter also had two blocks, and Nobles added two digs. Kaley McMillian added 20 assists, 15 digs, five aces and three kills, Chloe Laws 23 digs an seven aces and Alex Brown 28 digs and two aces. Nobles had 14 kills and two digs.
MPCH 3, RIVERCREST 1: MOUNT PLEASANT — Rylee Hutchings fired off 19 service points to lead the way for Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill in a 16-25, 25-23, 25-17, 27-25 win over Rivercrest.
Kaylee Tompkins added 11 points, Hannah Rhea nine and Soraya Solis and Abigail Thrapp seven apiece for MPCH.
C. HILL 3, ARP 0: ARP — Lexie Correa and Paola Sanchez combined for 27 assists to lead the way for Chapel Hill as the Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 win over Arp.
Correa had 14 assists and seven aces, and Sanchez finished with 13 assists and five digs. Katelyn Allen chipped in with eight kills, D.J. Kincade seven kills and five digs, Kiyah Miner three blocks and Alexis Martinez eight digs.
TROUP 3, CARLISLE 0: TROUP — Bailey Blanton ripped nine kills, Ashja Franklin handed out nine assists and the Troup Lady Tigers swept past Carlisle, 25-17, 25-8, 25-10.
Chloie Haugeberg and Jessie Minnix had four kills apiece, and Haylee Priest, Jaycee Eastman and Tara Wells added two apiece. Wells had seven assists, Haugeberg four aces and Blanton and Wells three apiece and Karsyn Williamson and Sarah Neel four digs apiece.
HUNTINGTON 3, KIRBYVILLE 2: HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Devilettes opened the season with an 18-25, 25-13, 25-21, 15-11 win over Kirbyville.
Callie Neal had 15 digs and four kills for Huntington, which also got 19 assists and 15 digs from Jenna Jones, seven assists from A.C. Johnson, 17 digs from Kaylee Rivenbark, three aces and nine digs from Layla Hlavaty, two blocks from Jolie Evett, three kills from Brooke Johnson and two blocks and three kills from Jessie Ellis.
Late MondayE. FIELDS 3, L. CHAPEL 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Allison O’Brien finished with 14 assists and three aces, Bryanne Beavers hammered home nine kills to go along with a block and three aces and Elysian Fields notched a 25-20, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Leverett’s Chapel.
Kelsey O’Brien added two aces and four kills, and Morgan Shaw finished with three assists three kills and a block.
BECKVILLE 3, P. GROVE 0: BECKVILLE — The Beckville Ladycats opened the season wit ha 25-15, 27-25, 25-14 sweep of Class 4A Pleasant Grove.
Kinsley Rivers finished with eight kills, nine digs, five blocks and two aces to lead the way for Beckville. Laney Jones added three digs, Avery Morris seven kills and 15 digs, Maddie McAfee one kill, M.J. Liles three kills and two digs, Aubrey Klingler three aces and three kills, Karissa McDowell four digs and Amber Harris 11 digs, three blocks and 13 assists. Sophie Elliott chipped in with nine assists.