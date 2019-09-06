■ LONGVIEW 3, WHITE OAK 1: Sarah Frederick (16) and Elajiah Hatley (15) combined for 31 assists, Laci Lewis and Miah Colbert recorded eight kills apiece and the Longview Lady Lobos notched a 25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20 win over White Oak.
Hatley also recorded seven digs and three aces for the Lady Lobos. Lewis finished with seven digs and four aces, Colbert seven digs, LaDeja George five kills, four blocks and two digs, Angell Evans 14 digs and two aces, Alana Byrdsong four kills and Jakayla Morrow five kills.
Emma Hill finished with 16 assists and five digs in the loss for White Oak. Lexi Baker added eight kills, seven digs and four aces, Kaylee Wilkinson three kills and seven digs, Stormy Riley six digs, Anna Iske six kills, Macy Weeks 13 digs, Payton Palmer two kills, Daphne Bogenschutz a kill and a dig and Ashlyn Eynon four kills.
■ HARMONY 3, SPRING HILL 0: HARMONY — McKinzee Settles dominated at the net with 12 kills and nine blocks, and the Harmony Lady Eagles swept past Spring Hill 25-15, 25-17, 25-16.
Jenci Seahorn added seven kills and two blocks for Harmony, which also got six kills from Spencer Watkins, 16 assists from Aleah Daily, 12 assists and four digs from Delaynie Nash and two kills and two aces from Kaylee Clemens.
Maci Plunk recorded six assists, six digs, four kills and three aces in the loss for Spring Hill. Ansley Nichols recorded two kills, Sam Schott two assists, 10 digs and two aces, A’Zaria Jones four kills and three digs, Molly Seale a team-leading seven kills to go along with three aces, Caylee Mayfield two kills and Amirah Alexander six assists.
■ CARTHAGE 3, PLEASANT GROVE 0: CARTHAGE — Kristen Stewart and Sadie Smith combined for 30 assists, Cami Hicks ripped 10 kills and the No. 8 ranked Carthage Lady Bulldogs earned a 25-16, 25-20, 25-11 sweep of Pleasant Grove.
Hicks added four blocks and four aces, Jada McLinn eight kills and Faith Kruebbe seven kills. Stewart led with 19 assists, adding eight digs, and Smith finished with 11 assists. Chesney Baker recorded 10 digs.
■ GILMER 3, NEW DIANA 0: GILMER — Gilmer swept past New Diana, 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 on Friday.
Delaney Wilson finished with seven kills, Kirsten Waller five and Maddy Tate four, while Alexis Mathis handed out 14 assists and Waller fired off six aces. Lele Morton led with 16 digs. Alex Chamberlain added seven digs, and Haylee Jordan recorded four blocks.
■ BIG SANDY 3, LCS 2: BIG SANDY — Airikah Pippins swatted 17 kills, Lizzie Worden handed out 24 assists and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats earned a 25-19, 25-21, 19-25, 25-11 win over Longview Christian School.
Gracie Jenison added eight kills and four digs, Chyler Ponder four kills and two digs, Jakayla Johnson three digs and two aces, Peyton Adams nine digs and three acs and Macie Childress two aces and three digs.
Pippins (19-19), Ponder (7-7), Adams (11-11) and Childress (7-7) were all perfect from the service line.
■ HAWKINS 3, ALBA-GOLDEN 1: HAWKINS — Logan Jaco led the way with 15 kills, Morgan Jaco added seven blocks and the Hawkins Lady Hawks rallied for a 20-25, 25-10, 5-23, 28-26 win over Alba-Golden.
Makena Warren added nine kills for Hawkins. Alyssa Eddington had 13 assists, Lynli Dacus 10 assists, Warren five blocks, Eddington eight digs and Jordyn Warren seven digs.
■ HEAT 3, CHAAMPS 0: The Longview HEAT, led by Jaden Parker’s 24 assists and Jaelyn Cleveland’s 16 kills, notched a 25-23, 25-9, 25-22 win over Mount Pleasant CHAAMPS.
Parker had five digs and two service points, and Cleveland finished with four digs, three blocks, five receptions and four points. Hope Poulter chipped in with seven points and two receptions, Jenna Parker nine points, 21 receptions and 17 digs, Jordan Parker 15 points, 10 receptions, three blocks, four digs, nine kills and three aces, Makayla Richey nine points, three digs and three kills, McKenzie File two blocks and Meredith Corley one reception.
■ DIBOLL 3, HUNTINGTON 0: DIBOLL — The Diboll Ladyjacks swept Huntington on Friday, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21.
Halle Flynt finished with eight assists, three blocks and four digs in the loss for Huntington. Courtney Smith recorded three aces, Kara Teer four kills, Faith Ellis four blocks, Anna Claire Johnson two aces and five digs, Kaylee Rivenbark six digs, Abby Kirkland six digs and Emma Tatum six digs.
COLLEGE
■ LETU DROPS 2: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — LeTourneau University’s volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Friday at the Spike it Up Classic hosted by Colorado College. Both of the losses came to NCAA Division III schools ranked or receiving votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll.
The YellowJackets lost to Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the first match, 25-14, 25-12, 25-23. MIT is receiving votes in the national poll. LETU fell to No. 10 Colorado College, 25-16, 25-13, 25-13, in the second match.
LeTourneau (3-3) was limited to 19 kills, while totaling 20 attack errors in the first match. MIT (4-1) had 47 kills and 19 errors. The Yellow Jackets had 20 kills and 18 errors in the second match, while the host Tigers (4-1) had 49 kills and 14 errors.
Kianna Crow had eight kills, Natalie Davenport 14 assists, Cam Taylor 11 digs, and Kiari Johnson three blocks.
LeTourneau hit .143 in the first set against Colorado College. The Tigers had a .389 attack rate in the opening set. But LETU combined for 11 kills and 13 errors the rest of the way, and Colorado College pounded 30 kills against nine errors in the final two sets to complete the sweep.
Crow finished with nine kills, Davenport had 17 assists, Smith five kills, Audrey Galindo 10 digs and Mikayla Thomas three blocks.
LETU will play University of La Verne at 11 a.m. and Willamette University at 5 p.m. today to conclude the tournament.
from staff reports