S. HILL 3, BECKVILLE 2: Abby Caron and Carolann Bowles combined for 37 kills, and the Spring Hill Lady Panthers rallied from two sets down to earn a 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 15-6 win over Beckville on Tuesday.
Caron finished with 19 kills and five blocks, and Bowles had 18 kills, two blocks, two digs and five aces as Spring Hill moved to 5-3 on the year.
Carli Manasse added nine kills, five blocks and two digs for the Lady Panthers. Faith Copeland had one dig and one ace, Lesley Sanchez six kills, Abby Fisher five digs, Tyhia Mack 38 assists, two blocks and two kills, Savannah Erwin four digs, Halee Bray nine assists, Natalie Fisher eight kills and Delaney Gray one ace.
Spring Hill will visit Marshall on Friday.
LONGVIEW GOES 1-1: The Longview Lady Lobos split a pair of matches at home on Tuesday, sweeping Pleasant Grove (27-25, 25-22, 25-14) and falling to Carthage (25-20, 25-23, 25-22).
Against Pleasant Grove, Brianna Converse finished with 12 ills, three blocks and nine digs. Brayleigh Mitchell had six kills and four blocks, Jakayla Morrow and Aniyah Runnels three kills and three blocks apiece, Janiyah Green six kills and two digs, Triniti Jackson 16 assists and three digs, Kennedy Jefferey 10 assists and two aces, Kyra Taylor 11 digs, Amirah Alexander nine digs and Anna Skinner 11 digs.
Converse had nine kills and nine digs in the loss to Carthage. Mitchell finished with six kills and seven digs, Morrow eight kills, Green four kills, Jackson 22 assists, five digs and two kills, Jefferey eight assists and two digs and Alexander seven digs.
The Lady Lobos (6-2) will participate in the Terrell Tournament this weekend, facing Corsicana at 1 p.m., Rowlett at 3 p.m. and Irving MacArthur at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
CARTHAGE 3, LONGVIEW 0: Addison Rowe and Emily Bitter combined for 27 assists, and the Carthage Lady Bulldogs swept past Longview, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22.
Rowe had 14 assists and three kills, and Bitter finished with 13 assists. Talynn Williams came up with 15 digs. Jacie Bagley had seven kills, Jakyra Roberts nine kills, four blocks and two aces and Mara Hodges 10 kills and seven digs.
HARMONY 3, KILGORE 0: KILGORE — The No. 15 ranked (3A) Harmony Lady Eagles earned a 2-24, 25-22, 25-19 sweep over 4A Kilgore on Tuesday.
Harmony was paced by Rendi Seahorn with 13 kills, eight digs and five blocks and Lanie Trimble with 12 kills, 11 digs and seven assists. Gabby Hector added 16 assists and seven digs, Lillie Jones five kills, five digs and two blocks, Addie Young nine digs and Trista Tittle six digs.
For Kilgore in the loss, Alana Mumphrey had 28 assists, 12 digs and three aces. Bryonne Brooks added nine kills and eight digs, Brooke Couch two kills and three digs, Catherine Dennis four aces, four kills and 12 digs, Madision Harris eight digs, Summer Hayden five digs, Maleah Thurmond 10 kills and 10 digs, Maurine Witt nine digs and Jazmine Vasquez eight digs.
W. OAK 3, TIMPSON 0: WHITE OAK — Emma Hill handed out 25 assists, Mallory McKinney came up with 15 digs and the No. 3 ranked White Oak Ladynecks moved to 10-1 on the season with a 25-15, 25-7, 25-10 sweep of Timpson.
Hill added three aces among her eight service points for the Ladynecks. McKinney added 13 receptions and six points, Anna Iske four kills, nine aces, five blocks, 23 points and four digs, Calee Carter seven kills, Addison McClanahan six kills, Emma Nix six kills, five receptions and five points, Addison Clinkscales seven kills and two blocks and Trinity Noll 10 points, nine digs, two aces and two receptions.
TATUM 3, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Abby Sorenson dished out 10 assists to go along with nine aces, and the Tatum Lady Eagles swept past Chapel Hill, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13.
Kerrigan Biggs finished with six blocks and five kills for Tatum. Camryn Milam had two digs and three assists, Kaylei Stroud four digs and three kills, Karly Stroud 12 digs and two assists, Janiya Kindle three digs and four kills, Taydem Barker three digs, two aces and three assists, Myra Andrade two digs and two kills, Kaysen Foster three digs and six kills and Aundrea Bradley two digs and three kills.
E. FIELDS 3, CENTER 1: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Ava Hennigan (11) and Kerrigan Love (10) combined to dominate at the net for 21 kills, and the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets notched a 25-18, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14 win over Center.
Gracey Struwe had 20 assists and Hennigan 16. Allison O’Brien led with 31 assists, and Kyleigh Griffin, Struwe, Kyleigh Stephens and Hennigan all fired off two aces.
OVERTON 3, W. RUSK 0: NEW LONDON — The No. 16 ranked Overton Lady Mustangs (2A) moved to 7-3 on the season with a 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 win over 3A West Rusk.
Kayla Nobles ripped 14 kills and added four digs for Overton. Ne’kila Weir added 21 assists, four digs and two kills, Brylie Smith 19 digs, three aces and two kills, Avery Smith 18 digs, three aces and five kills and Bailey Phillips three kills.
Overton will compete in the North Hopkins Tournament this weekend.
HAWKINS 3, WINONA 0: HAWKINS — Carmen Turner led the way with six kills and four aces as the Hawkins Lady Hawks earned a 25-7, 25-7, 25-18 sweep of Winona.
Laney Wilson added four kills, Skylar Murray three kills, Trinity Hawkins three kills and two aces, Jordyn Warren three aces and 12 assists, Hawkins six assists, Warren six digs and Taetum Smith five digs.
ARP 3, B. SANDY 0: ARP — Kyia Horton dished out 22 assists, Maddie Birdsong had nine kills and Addisonn Carpenter led with 18 digs for Arp in a 25-18, 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Big Sandy.
Horton added six aces, three kills and seven digs for Arp. Birdsong recorded five digs, Cyla Nelson six kills, Aubrey Poole six kills and two blocks, Kayleigh Shuttlesworth five digs, Bree Hammock two kills, Abby Nichols three aces, two kills and 12 digs and Carpenter five aces.
TROUP 3, A. SAINTS 1: TROUP — Bailey Blanton pounded down 14 kills to pace Troup, and the Lady Tigers rallied for a 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 win over All Saints.
Ashja Franklin, Chloie Haugeberg and Qhenja Jordan all had five kills, with Tara Wells adding four and Emory Cover and Jaycee Eastman chipping in with two apiece. Wells led with 21 assists, and Jordan added 10. Blanton had 16 digs, Karsyn Williamson 13, Haugeberg six, Franklin five, Wells four and Sarah Neel and Jordan three apiece.
B. HILL 3, CUMBERLAND 0: BULLARD — Ella Hardee and Blair Brister knocked down seven kills apiece, and Brook Hill swept past Cumberland Academy, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
Hardee added four aces and eight digs, and Brister finished with a couple of aces. Cassidy Clark chipped in with 17 assists, four aces, two blocks and seven digs, and Jules Mize recorded six kills, two aces, seven blocks and five digs,
LATE MONDAY
OVERTON 3, TST 0: OVERTON — Brylie Smith and Avery Smith combined for 12 kills and 35 digs, and No. 16 ranked Overton earned a 25-13, 25-18, 25-13 win over Trinity School of Texas.
Brylie Smith had six kills, 20 digs and nine aces, and Avery Smith chipped in with six kills, 15 digs and two aces. Ne’kila Weir added 20 assists, five digs and four aces, and Alex Brown chipped in with five kills, 12 digs and two aces.