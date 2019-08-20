■ TYLER LEE 3, HALLSVILLE 1: TYLER — Tyler Lee started strong and held on for a 25-8, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 win over Hallsville on Tuesday.
Hope Casel finished with 18 kills, 10 digs and two blocks to lead the way for Tyler LeeJe’Myiia Johnson added eight kills and six blocks.
For Hallsville in the loss, Ayden McDermott led with 13 kills. Ashley Jones had 26 assists and seven kills, and Riley Rodriguez finished with six kills.
■ HEAT 3, JEFFERSON 2: JEFFERSON — Longview HEAT dropped the opening set, but rallied for a 20-25, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 116-14 win over Jefferson.
Jaden Parker handed out 30 assists to go along with 21 service points, eight digs and three aces. Hope Poulter had eight digs and four points, Jaelyn Cleveland 20 kills, seven digs, 10 points, three aces and eight receptions, Jenna Parker 30 digs, 29 receptions, seven points and two aces, Jordan Parker four points, 17 receptions, five blocks, 18 digs, two assists and eight kills, Makayla Richey three aces, 11 points, 10 digs and four kills, Suzannah Neal two locks and McKenzie File one kill.
For Jefferson in the loss, Mackenzie Jordan had 10 assists and seven digs, Nia Garrett eight assists, Jaden Carter five aces and Ja’Kaila Ventimiglia nine kills and 12 digs.
■ LINDALE 3, GILMER 0: LINDALE — The Lindale Lady Eagles swept past Gilmer, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15, on Tuesday.
Delaney Wilson had five kills, Haylee Jordan four kills and Reese Couture and Jaici Pilcher three kills apiece in the loss for Gilmer.
Lele Morton led the Lady Buckeyes with 12 digs. Jordan added five digs, and Wilson and Jordan recorded four blocks apiece.
■ ELYSIAN FIELDS 3, MARSHALL 0: ELYSIAN FIELDS — Sha’mya Glenn paced Elysian Fields with 11 kills, Adrian Pacheco was close behind with 10 hammers and Elysian Fields swept to a 25-8, 25-17, 25-17 win over Marshall.
Reese Griffin finished with 17 digs, and Hali Mitchell came up with 11 digs for Elysian Fields, which improved to 13-2 on the year. Sabri Griffin finished with 19 assists.
■ HARMONY 3, BECKVILLE 1: HARMONY — McKinzee Settles and Jenci Seahorn dominated at the net with a combined 29 kills, leading the Harmony Lady Eagles to a 25-22, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over Beckville.
Seahorn had 15 kills, and Settles added 14 kills and seven blocks for Harmony. Spencer Watkins chipped in with seven kills, Kaylee Clemens nine digs, Aleah Daily 4 assists and seven digs, Macey Russell 11 assists and three digs and Raylee Willie and Madi Rhame 11 digs apiece.
Beckville was led by Allison Baker with 28 assists, 13 digs and three kills. Sophie Elliott finished with 17 assists and three digs, Lindsey Baker 13 kills and eight digs, Kinsley Rivers nine kills and 15 digs, Avery Morris six kills, seven digs and three aces, Miranda Mize nine kills, four blocks, five digs and two aces and Amber Harris four kills, nine digs and four aces.
■ ATLANTA 3, NEW DIANA 1: DIANA — Atlanta picked up a 25-22, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 win over the New Diana Lady Eagles on Tuesday.
For New Diana in the loss, Taylor Garrett finished with nine kills, Zoey Leach seven kills and three blocks, Jocelyn Howell six kills and Julia Loeza 17 assists and nine digs.
New Diana moves to 5-5 on the year.
■ SABINE 3, KILGORE 0: LIBERTY CITY — Mikinzi Cantrell (11) and Sam Bell (10) combined for 21 kills, leading the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a 25-18, 25-6, 25-16 sweep of Kilgore.
Aubree McCann added eight kills, Ryanne Stuart three and Maddie Furh two. Furrh finished with five aces, Bell and McCann four apiece and Caitlin Bates two, while McCann added two blocks. Bell led with 12 digs. Sierrah Richter added nine, Ally Gresham six, McCann five and Cantrell and Furh two apiece. Richter set it all up with 31 assists.
■ TATUM 3, UNION GROVE 0: TATUM — Abby Sorenson dished out 24 assists, leading to a 19-kill night from Essence Allen as Tatum notched a 25-13, 25-15, 25-12 win over Union Grove.
Sorenson also had three aces, and Allen chipped in with two digs and two aces. Ramaya Davis recorded five kills, Kaleigh Stroud two kills, eight digs and three aces, Kayla Jones three kills and two blocks, Mariah West two digs, Kerrigan Biggs two kills and two digs, Summer Dancy-Vasquez five digs and McKensi Greenwood three digs.
Union Grove was paced by Kasi Jones with 18 digs, eight assists and two kills. Brooke Reeves finished with two digs, two kill and two aces, Shayla Gallagher nine assists, two kills and two blocks, Carleigh Judd 14 digs, Avery Brooks 11 digs, Sydney Chamberlain 16 digs, Madelynn Lacaze 12 digs, six assists, two kills and two aces, Caylee Pritchett six digs and Maci Williams one kill.
■ TIMPSON 3, WHITE OAK 0: TIMPSON — Harlie Ware knocked down 12 kills, Da’Mya Collins and Kamryn Courtney added five apiece and Timpson swept past White Oak, 25-12, 25-20, 25-20.
Courtney also finished with five digs and nine aces for Timpson. Sadie Ramsey added five digs.
For White Oak in the loss, Natalie Reed handed out 15 assists and added three kills, two digs and two aces. Lexi Baker finished with two kills and seven digs, Stormy Riley and Emma Hill one dig apiece, Alysa Hall eight kills and two blocks,Macy Weeks 11 digs, Samantha McGrew 11 digs, Daphne Bogenschutz three kills and Ashlyn Eynon three kills and two digs.
■ HAWKINS 3, CARLISLE 1: PRICE — Logan Jaco ripped 18 kills and added three blocks for Hawkins as the Lady Hawks notched a 25-21, 20-25, 25-21, 25-11 win over Carlisle.
Makena Warren added seven kills and Lynli Dacus six kills for Hawkins. Morgan Jaco finished with eight blocks, Alyssa Eddington 23 assists, Dacus eight assists, Jordyn Warren five digs, Eddington and Victoria Miller four digs apiece and Tenley Conde, Dacus and Mariana Clark three digs apiece.
■ BIG SANDY 3, ALBA-GOLDEN 0: BIG SANDY — Airikah Pippins ripped 20 kills, Lizzie Worded handed out 27 assists and the Big Sandy Lady Wildcats swpet to a 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 win over Alba-Golden.
Pippins added seven digs and two blocks, Worden nine digs and two kills, Chyler Ponder five kills and 11 digs, Gracie Jenison five kills, Jakayla Johnson five digs, Tori Hill three kills and Peyton Adams three digs.
Jenison (12-12) and Johnson (10-10) were both perfect on their serve attempts.
■ LINDEN-KILDARE 3, DAINGERFIELD 1: DAINGERFIELD- Linden-Kildare earned a 25-8, 25-14, 22-25, 25-19 win over Daingerfield on Tuesday.
Diamond Jeter finished with five assists in the loss for Daingerfield. Adisen Key had four digs, Jaylee Barron two digs, Ashlyn Bruce three kills, two blocks and two aces, Kiara Robinson two kills and two blocks, Montrevia Durham two kills, TaQuazia Latchison two kills and three aces, Jamie Nix two blocks and Kayleigh Phillips six digs.
■ LEVERETT’S CHAPEL 3, TST 0: Leverett’s Chapel earned a 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 sweep of Trinity School of Texas, with Jillian Shaw leading the way on a 13-kill, 12-dig night.
Shaw added three blocks and three aces for the Lady Lions, who also got two kills, three digs, 18 assists and two aces from Lexus Haley, five kills from Ashilia Smith, 22 digs, two aces, two assists and two kills from Michelle Jamaica and 13 digs and five aces from Katie Hughes.
■ PAUL PEWITT 3, MAUD 1: OMAHA — Paul Pewitt rallied from a set down to earn a 24-26, 25-7, 25-21, 25-13 win over Maud.
Destiny Jones led the way for Paul Pewitt with 14 service points. McKayla Jackson added 13 points and five aces, Calli Osmon 11 points and four aces, Jacie Crocker 10 points and two aces, Kailyn Jones eight points, Sam Smith four points and Hannah McGee three points. Mya Heath finished with 13 digs and Brooke Traylor four blocks.
■ GARY 3, CENTER 0: GARY — Carlee Linebarger led the way with 38 assists, Briley Edwards had an 11-kill, 18-dig double-double and Gary notched a 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of Center.
Linebarger added 10 digs and three aces for the Lady Bobcats. Summer Stuart recorded four aces, seven kills and 11 digs, Emma Adams two aces, six kills and seven digs, Gracie Johnson three aces, eight kills and 13 digs, Erin Hughes three kills and 15 digs, Chalee Carpenter 13 digs, Sarolyn Musick five aces, two kills and seven digs and Edwards three aces.
■ LUFKIN 3, HUNTINGTON 0: HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Devilettes dropped a 25-19, 25-14, 25-10 decision to Lufkin on Tuesday.
Halle Flynt had seven assists, Abby Kirkland 11 digs, Courtney Smith 11 digs, Jessie Ellis four kills, Faith Ellis four kills and Emma McGuire five digs in the loss for Huntington.
