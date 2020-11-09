SUNNYVALE – The best season in more than three decades came to an abrupt ending for the Sabine Lady Cardinals.
In a match between two of the top-ranked teams in Class 3A, Gunter forced Sabine into an uncomfortable position for a team that lost only once this season – the Lady Cardinals were forced to play almost exclusively from behind in a 25-15, 25-13, 25-7 loss to the Lady Tigers in a 3A Region II semifinal at Sunnyvale.
Gunter (28-3) will play either Boyd or Big Sandy Harmony in the region final later this week for a berth at the state tournament. It is the third straight season the Lady Tigers have reached the state quarterfinals.
Sabine (26-2), which had a 15-match winning streak snapped, will lose only a pair of seniors – outside hitter Ryanne Stuart and setter Sierrah Richter – from a group that advanced two rounds farther than last season and hadn’t even been to the region quarterfinals in eight years before last week.
“Coming into the season they had lost two good seniors – all-staters – and they really proved themselves, right from the beginning,” first-year Sabine head coach Tara Wait said. “This group of girls had never been this far. They’ve got something to be proud of. Now they know what it takes.”
The Lady Cardinals went toe-to-toe with Gunter at the outset. Maddie Furrh had consecutive aces during a 5-0 run to take a 7-4 lead in Game 1. Sabine was still ahead at 8-6 before the Lady Tigers notched seven straight points and jump in front to stay.
It was a 15-10 margin when Gunter scored six of the next seven points to build a double-digit advantage. Kills from Richter and Stuart immediately trimmed the deficit to eight but that was as close as Sabine would get in rest of the opening frame.
The Lady Cardinals only had the lead on a single point in Game 2 at 2-1. Miranda Putnicki led the Gunter charge with three consecutive kills and the Lady Tigers widened the gap to seven at 12-5.
Again Sabine found itself down by just a handful of points before Gunter began to pull away and ultimately finished on a 7-0 run for the 2-0 lead in the match.
Any chance of forcing a fourth game ended when Gunter opened Game 3 with a 10-0 run. Aubree McCann ended the momentum with a kill but Gunter then notched five straight points en route to a sweep.