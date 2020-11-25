From Staff Reports
Aubree McCann, who helped lead the Sabine Lady Cardinals to a district title and a deep playoff run, earned overall Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-3A All-District Volleyball Team for 2020.
Sabine and White Oak earned all eight of the league’s superlative honors in a vote conducted by the league’s coaches.
Sabine’s Sierrah Richter was named Setter of the Year, while teammate Ally Gresham was Libero of the year, Cale Brown Newcomer of the Year and Tara Wait Coach of the Year.
Lexi Baker of White Oak was the district’s Hitter of the Year. Other Ladynecks earning top honors were Blocker of the year Alysa Hall and Server of the Year Brazie Croft.
FIRST TEAM
Sabine: Maddie Furrh, Ryanne Stuart; White Oak: Macy Weeks, Emma Hill; Gladewater: JaKiyah Bell; Hughes Springs: Cori Johnson, Adriana Kennedy; New Diana: Torri Ward, Julia Loeza; Daingerfield: Ashlyn Bruce, Kayleigh Phillips.
SECOND TEAM
Sabine: Caitlin Bates; White Oak: Anna Iske, Kaylee Wilkinson; Ore City: Abby Ervin, Jacee Burks; Gladewater: Hai’Leigh Oliver, Alexis Boyd; Hughes Springs: Jacee Short, Grace Pippin; New Diana: Taylor Garrett, LiAnn James; Daingerfield: Diamond Jeter, Joi Akinsuroju.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sabine: Callie Sparks, Ella Roberts; White Oak: Payton Palmer, Ashlyn Eynon; Hughes Springs: Emma McKinney, Briley Stewart, Hailey Crews; Ore City: Brooklynn Richardson, Ryleigh Larkins, Victoria Jones; Gladewater: A’alatiah Turner, Deja Martin, Livia Prince, Kamryn Floyd; New Diana: Asia Newsome, Haley Manns, Kylee Beggs; Daingerfield: Karley Nix, Adisen Key, Genesis Allen
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Sabine: Aubree McCann, Ryanne Stuart, Sierrah Richter, Cale Brown, Ryleigh Burleson, Caitlin Bates, Maddie Furrh; White Oak: Daphne Bogenschutz, Kayleigh Campbell, Alysa Hall, Payton Palmer, Macy Weeks, Lexi Baker, Ashlyn Eynon, Kaylee Wilkinson, Emma Hill, Anna Iske, Mallory McKinney, Emma Nix, MaKenzie Rankin; Daingerfield: Joi Akinsuroju, Genesis Allen, Kayleigh Phillips, Adisen Key, Ashlyn Bruce, Natalie Beasley; Hughes Springs: Gracie Page, Cori Johnson, Briley Stewart, Emma McKinney, Hailey Crews, Adriana Kennedy, Grace Pippin, Jacee Short, Maggie Pate; New Diana: Asia Newsome, Haley Manns, Kylee Begs, Charlene Freeman, Julia Loeza, Taylor Garrett, LiAnn James, Mallory Rudd, Maleigha Phillips, Torri Ward, Callie Click, Kendall Seward, Leondrea Peak; Gladewater: Alexis Boyd, Gracie George, Deja Martin, Trinity Mooney, A’alatiah Turner, Shelby Weaver, Adasyn Williams; Ore City: Abby Ervin, Brooklynn Richardson, Jailyn Cook, Jacee Burks, Brynn Richardson, Tori Cummins, Ryleigh Larkins.